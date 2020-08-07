Dongyue : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 July 2020

Monthly Return for Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
|
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
|
31/07/2020
|
|
|
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
Dongyue Group Limited
|
Date Submitted
|
07/08/2020
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code :
|
189
|
Description :
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
(HK$)
|
|
(HK$)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
4,000,000,000
|
|
0.10
|
|
400,000,000
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
4,000,000,000
|
|
0.10
|
|
400,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
No. of preference
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
|
|
400,000,000
|
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
|
No of preference
|
No. of other classes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
|
of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
2,111,689,455
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
---
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
2,111,689,455
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
shares of issuer
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
which may be
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
issued pursuant
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
issuable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
1.Share Option
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
|
0
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
16/11/2007 approved by written resolutions of shareholders Exercise price: HK$8.13 Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
|
|
|
|
options (HK$)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
issuer
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as
|
|
Currency of Nominal value at
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
at close of
|
Description of warrants
|
nominal
|
close of
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
the month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
preceding month
|
month
|
month
|
1. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as
|
|
|
|
Currency of
|
Amount at close
|
Converted
|
|
Amount at
|
at close of
|
|
|
|
amount
|
of preceding
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
the month
|
Class and description
|
|
outstanding
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( / /
|
)
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
|
|
as at close of the month
|
|
|
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
shares (Note 1)
2. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
No. of new
|
No. of
|
shares of issuer
|
new
|
issued during the
|
shares of
|
month pursuant
|
issuer
|
thereto
|
which
|
|
may be
|
|
issued
|
|
pursuant
|
|
thereto as
|
|
at close
|
|
of the
|
Type of Issue
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Rights issue
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Open offer
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Placing
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Bonus issue
|
|
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
No. of
|
|
|
|
shares of issuer
|
|
new
|
|
|
|
issued during the
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
month pursuant
|
|
issuer
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
|
which
|
|
|
|
|
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
thereto as
|
|
|
|
|
|
at close
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the
|
Type of Issue
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Scrip dividend
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares __ordinary__
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repurchased (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Repurchase of
|
|
|
|
Cancellation date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
redeemed (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Redemption of
|
|
|
|
Redemption date :
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Consideration issue
|
At price :
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of
|
shares of issuer
|
new
|
issued during the
|
shares of
|
month pursuant
|
issuer
|
thereto
|
which
|
|
may be
|
|
issued
|
|
pursuant
|
|
thereto as
|
|
at close
|
|
of the
|
Type of Issue
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Capital
|
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reorganisation
|
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Other
|
At price : State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Please specify)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
|
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by: ___Chung Tak Lai___________________________________
Title: ___Company Secretary_______________________________________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
-
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
-
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
Dongyue Group Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:13:04 UTC