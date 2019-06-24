Dongyue : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Dongyue Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the five months ended 31 May 2019, the net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the five months ended 31 May 2019 has decreased by approximately 25% to 30% as compared to that for the five months ended 31 May 2018 and based on such information, the Board expects that the Group may record a decrease in its net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ending 30 June 2019, as compared to that for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Based on the information currently available, the Board considers that such decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in average market prices of the Group's major products as compared to the same period of 2018, which led to the decrease in revenue and gross profit margin of the Group during the relevant period.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the five months ended 31 May 2019 and information currently available to the Company, and is not based on any figures or information which have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Group's interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2019, of which the independent auditor of the Company is to perform the review, is expected to be announced by the end of August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

