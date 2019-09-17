Log in
Donnelley Financial : DFIN Appoints Peter McMillan to Lead APAC Global Capital Markets

09/17/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Global sales veteran Peter McMillan to drive DFIN’s next stage of expansion in APAC markets

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, announced the appointment of Peter McMillan as sales director of APAC Global Capital Markets. McMillan will assume day-to-day leadership of the APAC region and will focus on expanding our core transactional business while pursuing growth opportunities for our SaaS solutions, including DFIN’s Venue® Data Room solution and eBrevia’s AI-based contract analytics software, which analyzes Japanese and Chinese contracts in addition to those written in English, Spanish, French and all Latin script languages. He will bring a renewed, data-driven and technology-forward energy to the APAC market.

“With a powerful track record and dedicated commitment to growing our business in APAC, we are pleased to welcome Peter to DFIN. His SaaS and data-led solutions experience, and close relationships with the investment banking community will drive growth and make a lasting impact in our fast-growing APAC region,” said Peggy Cohen, senior vice president of Global Capital Markets at DFIN.

McMillan brings significant expertise in strategic sales management, client service, and introducing new technology solutions to local markets. Before joining DFIN, McMillan spent fifteen years leading global sales for a broad range of software and data solutions at Thomson Reuters and Dealogic, Ltd. He was most recently at Bloomberg L.P., where as head of market strategy, was responsible for building senior-level relationships with exchanges, regulators and central banks across APAC.

“We have an exceptionally talented team in DFIN’s APAC region that is focused on transforming the business to meet client's growing needs,” said Peter McMillan, sales director of APAC Global Capital Markets for DFIN. “I look forward to working closely with this team to grow the business in a market that is poised for expansion.”

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) filings with the SEC. Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
