DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DFIN)
Donnelley Financial : DFIN Investor Presentation

02/26/2020

Investor Presentation

FEBRUARY 2020

© 2020 DFIN. All rights reserved.

This presentation is the intellectual property of DFIN. The ideas expressed in it may not be adopted or reproduced without prior permission from and compensation to DFIN.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy and plans of Donnelley Financial and its expectations relating to future financial condition and performance. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Donnelley Financial management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "aims," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "considered," "likely," "estimate" and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. While Donnelley Financial believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Donnelley Financial's control. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that may or may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from Donnelley Financial's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting the business and risks associated with the performance of the business. These factors include such risks and uncertainties detailed in Donnelley Financial's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Donnelley Financial's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, those discussed under "Cautionary Statement" in Donnelley Financial's quarterly Form 10-Q filings, and in other investor communications of Donnelley Financial's from time to time. Donnelley Financial does not undertake to and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Forward looking statements in this presentation are provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner, consistent with SEC rules, because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges, impairment charges, spinoff-related transaction expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gains or losses on investments and business disposals and other similar gains or losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations, given that it is not an indicator of business performance.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information about the Company's operating results and liquidity and enhance the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. The Company uses these measures, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing the performance of its business.

Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of expenses associated with the Company's acquisition activities, spin-off related expenses, share-based compensation, pension income and eliminate potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as depreciation and amortization methods, historic cost and age of assets, financing and capital structures, taxation positions or regimes, restructuring, impairment and other charges and gain or loss on certain equity investments and asset sales.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. By adjusting for the level of capital investment in operations, the Company believes that free cash flow can provide useful additional basis for understanding the Company's ability to generate cash after capital investment and provides a comparison to peers with differing capital intensity.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures are defined differently by different companies in our industry and, accordingly, such measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Certain components of the guidance given herein are provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner, consistent with SEC rules, because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges, impairment charges, spinoff-related transaction expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gains or losses on investments and business disposals and other similar gains or losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations, given that it is not an indicator of business performance.

2

DFIN OVERVIEW

About DFIN

Why invest in DFIN?

  • DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. The Company provides regulatory filing solutions, software-as-a-service ("SaaS"), technology- enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and other regulated investment firms, to serve their regulatory and compliance needs
  • For companies - DFIN supports its clients regulatory and compliance needs throughout a company's life cycle. DFIN's technology-enabled service and SaaS offerings include digital document creation, online content management tools that support regulatory reporting and our virtual data room that securely completes corporate financial transactions.
  • For the investment markets - including mutual funds, insurance companies and hedge funds - DFIN provides solutions designed to enhance the investor experience and cloud based tools for creating and filing high-quality regulatory documents, such as Forms NMFP, N-PORT and N-CEN.
  • Rapidly growing SaaS businesses

Approaching $200mm of net sales growing at a double-digit rate annually High incremental margins

  • Industry leading Capital Markets transactional business
    Blue chip client base
    Best-in-class services for any transaction (i.e. Lyft, Uber IPOs). Business can be volatile, but very profitable
  • Strong underlying free cash flow

Service business; healthy EBITDA margins, capital light and declining interest expense drive strong FCF

  • Business mix is shifting

Growth in high-margin SaaS is offsetting declines in low-margin print

  • Actively managing the asset base

Divested Language Solutions business, monetized real estate, closing facilities & rationalizing headcount

  • Ability to return capital

$25 million share repurchase program approved in Q1'20

Moderate valuation: EV/2020G EBITDA of ~4.1x and well below FinTech peers

3

LEADER IN GLOBAL RISK AND COMPLIANCE

Unmatched Industry Capabilities

Blue Chip Client Base

Recognized brand

Well-positioned

Strong tech-enable

2,900 employees,

Serving:

to help clients

service

62 locations

over 350 of S&P

in the market

navigate the

backbone;

globally,

500, over

changing

Product

13 countries

750 of Fortune

regulatory

transitioning

1000 and ~80% of

environment

to SaaS

the top 50 global

fund complexes

4

DIVERSIFIED OFFERINGS

2019 Net Sales

by Segment = $875M

13%

DFIN provides regulatory filing solutions, software-as-a-service ("SaaS"),

US Capital Markets

technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public

48% US Investment Markets

and private companies, mutual funds and other regulated investment

International

firms, to serve their regulatory and compliance needs

39%

Capital Markets Offerings

Investment Markets Offerings

SaaS, Tech-enabledServices and Products:

  • Venue: Virtual data room
  • ActiveDisclosure: Cloud-based tool for the creation of financial disclosures
  • Edgar Online: Data extraction of financial data with flexible API
  • eBrevia: Industry leading cloud-based contract analysis tools
  • Transaction and Compliance Solutions: On- site or remote full-servicedocument and filing services

GIM net sales are 96%

Compliance with the remaining 4% being Transactional in nature

SaaS, Tech-enabled Services and Products

  • FundSuiteArc: Cloud-based content management and filing tools
  • Regulatory & Reporting Solutions: On-siteor remote full-servicefund registration and ongoing disclosures services
  • Investor Communications Solutions: Digital and physical distribution of fund communications
  • Health Care Solutions: Creation, ordering and distribution of health care communications

5

CAPITAL MARKETS BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Business Description

  • DFIN provides a comprehensive suite of products and services to assist clients with disclosure obligations including the creation, management and delivery of accurate and timely financial communications
  • SaaS and Tech-enabled Solutions:
    • Venue: Virtual data room
    • eBrevia: Industry leading cloud based contract analysis tools
    • ActiveDisclosure: Cloud based tool used for the creation of financial disclosures
    • EdgarOnline: SEC filings with data extraction of financial data with flexible API
    • Traditional Support: On-site, remote transaction / compliance support and filing
    • Proxy Solutions: End-to-end proxy solutions for public companies

PRIVATE COMPANY

IPO

PUBLIC COMPANY

GROWTH / M&A

Seamlessly link

Collaborate on formal

Secure workspace for due

A/R proxy design,

Artificial intelligence

Investor communication,

Streamlined audit,

Excel to Word

and / or informal

diligence, capital raising

SEC filings &

driven contract

annual & special meeting

SOX and control

documentation

and storage

printing

analytics

tabulation, and virtual

process

annual meetings

Private Company

IPO

Public Company

Growth

Venue® Virtual

Venue® Virtual

Due diligence

Venue® Virtual

Corporate repository

Venue® Virtual

Transactions & M&A

Data Room

Data Room

Data Room

Data Room

activity

ActiveDisclosure®

EDGAR Filings

S-1

Composition &

10-K,10-Q &

EDGAR Filings

10-K,10-Q, Section 16,

Printing

other SEC filings

S-4 & 144A

Due diligence

DFIN File16

Forms 3, 4 & 5

ActiveDisclosure®

10-K,10-Q &

Composition &

S-3,S-4 & 144A

other SEC filings

Printing

Composition &

IPO & prospectus

XBRL Reporting

10-K,10-Q &

ActiveDisclosure

10-K,10-Q &

Printing

registration statements

®

other SEC filings

Proxy

End-to-end proxy solutions

XBRL Reporting

10-K,10-Q & other

6

registration statements

INVESTMENT MARKETS BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Business Description

  • DFIN supports the creation, automation and distribution of regulatory disclosure and shareholder communications for mutual funds, alternative investment funds, investment-insurance companies.
  • Market participants need new tools, solutions and services to manage the increased regulatory requirements for creation and distribution of disclosure communication on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.
  • Financial regulators require market participants to communicate and disclose data-driven content about their investment products.

ArcSuite

Back-office solutions - RBOR

Ingest

Automate

Calculate

Control

RBOR is a regulatory book of record that provides the industry's first-everconsolidated view of global investment data and regulatory records from a variety of sources, conveniently integrated within ArcRegulatory, ArcReporting and ArcPro.

ArcDigital

Front-office solutions

(Documents used throughout process)

Pre-sale Point of sale Post sale Recurring

Investment product sales cycle

Sales Channel, Broker and financial advisor clients

Industry Dynamics

Industry disruption pending, operational transformation is over-due

Our value proposition solves the market need and drives internal change

Major middle and back office cost/platform challenges

Firms will reduce costs through improved use of technology and data

Industry faced with new/emerging complex regulatory requirements

DFIN plays a major role in helping our clients meet this challenge

Technology driven automation solutions that drive out cost and solve complex regulatory and reporting requirements for our clients

7

TRACK RECORD OF INTERNAL DEVELOPMENT AUGMENTED BY M&A

Organically developed software

Strategic partnerships

Acquisitions

DFIN Timeline

Virtual Data Room

Content Management

Workflow / Filing

PROSPECTUS

CENTRAL

(2008 Partnership)

(2009 Partnership)

(2015 Partnership)

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

8

GROWING SAAS PORTFOLIO

Provides a single platform

Provides a secure

Provides industry-leading

Allows firms to

Provides data derived from

to manage content and

workspace for due

artificial intelligence, including

collaborate, tag, validate

filings and other disclosure

create, review and

diligence, capital raising

machine learning and natural

and file to the SEC

documents. Creates and

publish critical

and document repository.

language processing

efficiently. Finalize a 10-

distributes company data and

Product

disclosures

technology, to extract data from

K, or prepare for an IPO

public filings for equities,

Description

contracts for use in contract

and file your S-1 with

mutual funds and other

analysis, due diligence and

unmatched accuracy.

publicly traded assets

lease abstraction.

Investment Markets

Capital Markets

Capital Markets

Capital Markets

Capital Markets

Reporting Unit

Confluence, Workiva,

Intralinks (SS&C)

Seal Software, Kira,

Workiva, Certent,

Factset, DataFeeds,

Competition

ToppanMerrill, Appatura,

DatasiteOne (Merrill)

Luminance, RAVN

Bridge (Toppan Merrill)

Refinitiv (Thomson

Kneip, Kurtosys, FilePoint

Reuters)

Approaching $200mm in annual net sales derived from software & related services

9

STRONG MARKET POSITION WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH

Market Position

Market Dynamics

Growth Opportunities

U.S. Capital

Markets

U.S. Investment

Markets

  • #1 U.S. Transactional Filer
  • #1 U.S. Compliance Filer
  • #2 Compliance Workflow & Filing software (ActiveDisclosure)
  • #3 Virtual Data Room software (Venue)
  • #1 U.S. Compliance Filer
  • #1 Content Management Back-office Software (FundSuiteArc)

Workflow tools: Rapid adoption of

• Attach Venue, eBrevia & ActiveDisclosure to

software workflow tools for audit, risk,

Transactional sales

compliance and filing

• Continue to migrate traditional compliance clients to

Enhanced Disclosures: Significant push

ActiveDisclosure

to increase/enhance disclosure around

• Drive adoption of eBrevia by capitalizing on demand for

ESG and other non-traditional topics within

AI solutions

filings

• Leverage push for enhanced disclosures to drive proxy

Artificial Intelligence: Clients looking to

solutions

reduce costs and decrease risks by

• Rebound in global M&A would drive additional

introducing AI tools into traditional

Transactional and Venue sales

workflows

Increased Regulation: Increased global

• Replace propriety and manual compliance and

communications processes within investment companies

regulation with heavy data-driven

with FundSuiteArc to drive new additional client

requirements; Fragmented provider

acquisition

ecosystem (point solutions)

• Increase wallet share within existing client base, by

Workflow tools : Investment companies

driving full adoption of FundSuiteArc solutions across

are under fee pressure, driving need for

multiple workflows and fund types

back-office cost saving workflow solutions;

• Develop new workflow solutions, and develop alternative

large firms looking for industry-wide

use cases for existing solutions, to drive additional sales

solutions vs. proprietary tools

opportunities

International

  • #1 Capital Markets Transactions
  • #3 Virtual Data Room software (Venue)
  • Capital Markets: Historically focused on

transactions; additional opportunity in SaaS

Attach Venue, eBrevia & ActiveDisclosure to

and Compliance

Transactional sales

Provide Global Regulatory Platform to solve for EU

Investment Markets: Global regulations

PRIIPs requirements

driving increasing DFIN presence in EU

10

BUSINESS MIX SHIFT WILL DRIVE SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION

As our client base naturally moves away from traditional compliance and communication management processes and toward software-enable tools, DFIN's strategy is centered around transitioning our business toward higher-marginSaaS & tech-enabledservices offerings to meet these needs.

This transition provides a compelling financial opportunity for DFIN shareholders, as our sales mix will become more profitable and recurring over time as we continue to layer on new SaaS subscriptions each year, at high incremental margins.

How we are driving SaaS sales growth

  • We are investing in our existing, and developing new, solutions to gain additional market share, increase wallet within our existing client base and expand our addressable market
  • We are refining our sales process to fully leverage our customer and industry relationships to drive SaaS cross- selling opportunities within our traditional client base
  • We are partnering with other SaaS providers to provide our clients with a full suite of SaaS solutions to meet their compliance and communications workflow needs
  • We are acquiring complementary solutions to increase the pace of our business transformation, leverage our existing customer relationships and further expand our addressable market

Evolution of DFIN's Net Sales Mix

2013

SaaS

2019

Near-term Target1

SaaS

SaaS

8%

22%

40%

Print

Print

20%

Print

37%

45%

Tech-

enabled

Tech-enabled

Tech-

Services

enabled

Services

47%

Services

41%

40%

11

12018 Investor Day target, which includes both organic growth projections and inorganic upside opportunities

Net Sales by Reporting Unit

Net Sales by Type

FOURTH-QUARTER 2019 NET SALES CHANGE SUMMARY

Net Sales Change Summary

Supplemental Net Sales Detail

$ millions

$ millions

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

-5%

SaaS & related

$49.8

$46.1

8.0%

-2 pts

-2 pts

-1 pts

Tech-enabled services

84.7

86.0

-1.5%

Total Services

134.5

132.1

1.8%

200.3

190.3

Product (Print & Distribution)

55.8

68.2

-18.2%

Total Net Sales

$190.3

$200.3

-5.0%

: % Change

SaaS & related includes: Venue, FundSuiteArc, ActiveDisclosure, EdgarOnline and eBrevia

Tech-enabledservices includes: Document composition, XBRL tagging and Fulfillment

Product includes: Printing, Materials and Postage/Freight

Q4-18 Total Net Sales U.S. Capital Markets

U.S. Investment

International

Q4-19 Total Net Sales

Markets

Fourth-Quarter Net Sales Mix

+2 pts

-5%

-1 pts

-6 pts

Q4-19

Q4-18

SaaS

SaaS

23%

26%

200.3

Organic Growth: -5%

190.3

Print

Print

29%

34%

Tech-enabled

Tech-enabled

Services

Services

Q4-18 Total Net Sales

SaaS

Tech-enabled

Product

Q4-19 Total Net Sales

45%

43%

services

12

FOURTH-QUARTER 2019 CASH FLOW SUMMARY

$ millions

Q4

Full Year

2018

2019

2019

2020G3

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$19.7

$25.9

$136.6

$142.5

Cash interest

(15.0)

(13.2)

(31.6)

(30.0)

Cash taxes

(1.3)

(1.1)

(9.8)

(15.0)

Cash restructuring

-

(2.3)

(7.7)

(15.0)

Pension contributions

(0.2)

(0.2)

(1.0)

(2.5)

Working capital & other

53.2

49.2

(14.1)

(7.5)

Operating Cash Flow (adjusted)

$56.4

$58.3

$72.4

$72.5

Capital Spending (adjusted)

(14.3)

(9.7)

(37.8)

(35.0)

Free Cash Flow (adjusted)

$42.1

$48.6

$34.6

$37.5

Taxes & fees related to eBrevia acquisition

(0.3)

-

-

-

Spin-off related transaction expenses

(0.2)

0.4

0.4

-

Taxes & fees related to Secaucus sale1

-

-

(10.0)

-

Taxes & fees related to Language Solutions sale2

-

-

(8.3)

-

One-time capital spend on digital print equipment

-

-

(7.0)

-

Free Cash Flow (as reported)

$41.6

$49.0

$9.7

$37.5

12019 includes $10mm in taxes and fees related to the 2019 sale of our Secaucus, NJ property 22019 includes $8mm related to the 2018 gain on the sale of the Language Solutions business 3Mid-point of 2020 is as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here

Free Cash Flow Considerations

  • Capital spending for 2020 expected to be approximately $35 million; longer term we expect annual capital spending to moderate down towards 3.0% - 3.5% of sales
  • Interest expense for 2020 expected to be approximately $30 million; expect interest expense to decrease as we continue to de-lever
  • Cash restructuring for 2020 expected to be approximately $15 million, expect this to be in a range of $5 to $10 million over the next few years as we continue to rationalize our cost structure
  • Efforts underway to improve Controllable Working Capital4, focused primarily on receivables, which we anticipate will provide benefits to free cash flow in 2020, tracking to sales growth thereafter
  • Pension contributions to remain approximately $2 million per year

4Defned as Account Receivable plus Inventory less Account Payable

Opportunity to further reduce interest expense by refinancing $300mm of notes callable in 2021 that

13

currently carry a 8.25% coupon rate

2020 GUIDANCE & FINANCIAL COMMENTARY

Financial Guidance

2019 Results

2020 Guidance1

Net Sales

$874.7M

$860M to $880M

Organic Net Sales Growth

(5%)

Flat

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$137.0M

$140M - $145M

Depreciation & Amortization

$49.6M

~$55M

Interest Expense

$38.1M

~$30M

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

28.3%

29% to 31%

Diluted share count3

34.4M

~35M

Capital Expenditures

$44.8M

~$35M

Free cash flow2

$9.7M

$35M to $40M

12020 guidance is as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here

2Defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures

3Excludes any potential share repurchases made during the year

Value creation opportunities

Ability to

drive margin improvement

Strong Cash

Flow Generation

Disciplined Approach to Capital Allocation

  • Business naturally evolving toward technology-enabled services and software solutions over time
  • Creating value through changing the revenue mix while achieving modest organic growth; Significantly higher gross margins on SaaS and Tech services vs. Print
  • SaaS represented~22% of 2019 total net sales and has been growing at ~13% CAGR for the last 4 years
  • Existing SaaS offerings can be scaled at high incremental margins
  • Continued focus on cost structure to drive productivity; portion of cost savings reinvested in operating expense to support strategic priorities
  • Substantial portion of cost related to Products revenue is variable
  • Partially-outsourcedproduction model facilitates cost management
  • Harvesting cash flows from legacy product business to fund growth initiatives
  • Ongoing focus on technology-based solutions to increase portion of SaaS and other recurring revenue
  • Recurring revenue base and scalable growth opportunities drive higher cash flow
  • Reduced leverage; year-end 2019 net leverage of 2.0x, down from 3.4x at year-end 2016
  • Investment spending targeted toward opportunities that support growth and improve the mix of revenue
  • $25 million share repurchase plan approved in Q1'20

14

RECENT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

$ millions

Net Sales

Looking for opportunities to

accelerate our exit from lower-

1,100

margin print related offerings

1,005

starting in 2020

1,000

984

963

900

875

870

millions$

800

700

600

500

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020G 2

DFIN

Language Solutions 1

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Margin

200

171

20%

16161.4%

17.0%

1655.1%

15.7%

16.4%

150

171

137

143

15%

162

155

161

137

143

100

137

10%

50

5%

0

2020G 2

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

$ millions

Operating and Free Cash Flow

The ongoing mix shift will drive EBITDA

100

$35 mm in 2019

margin improvement as higher incremental

margin SaaS replaces lower-margin Print

Adjusted Free

sales

80

Cash Flow4

60

40

85

91

73

64

66

59

55 10

20

29

38

0

20163

2017

2018

2019 4

2020G 2

OCF

FCF

1.

2016-2018 Net Sales include Language Solutions which was sold in July 2018

15

2.

2020G mid-point of guidance, as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here

  1. 2016 OCF and FCF include an adjustment for interest payment equal to 2017 interest payment (on an after-tax basis) for comparability purposes
  2. Please see slide 13 for a reconciliation of reported to adjusted free cash flow

CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT AND LEVERAGE

Leverage &

Liquidity

Capital

Expenditures

M&A and

Partnerships

  • Delivered on post-spin commitment to reduce leverage; year-end 2019 net leverage of 2.0x, down from 3.4x at year-end 2016
  • Continue to target leverage in the range of 2.25x to 2.75x; point-in-time leverage impacted by seasonality of cash flows and M&A activity
  • Investment in technology/SaaS to drive profitable growth
  • Targeting internal investment opportunities generating returns in the mid- to high-teens; hurdle rate adjusted for execution risk
  • Capital expenditures for 2020 expected to be approximately $35 million; expect capital spending to moderate down toward 3.0% - 3.5%
  • Pursue selective strategic relationships and acquisitions to expand service offerings and broaden market reach
  • M&A activity potentially replaces a portion of capital spending

Gross and Net Leverage

4.0x

Target Leverage

3.0x

Range

2.0x

3.6x

3.4x

1.0x

2.2x

2.1x

2.0x

1.6x

0.0x

2016

2019

2020G

1,2

Gross Leverage

Net Leverage

1Assumes $300mm 8.25% senior notes due October 15, 2024 remain outstanding

Revolving credit agreement does allow for $30 million aggregate restricted

Return of

payments3, including dividend payments of up to $20 million

Capital

$25 million share repurchase program approved in Q1'20

2Assumes no borrowing related to share repurchases during 2020

12020G mid-point of guidance, as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here

2Excludes any borrowing related to any potential share repurchases made during the year

16

3$30 million in aggregate restricted payments is the minimum allowed and can build based on performance

2018 INVESTOR DAY LONG-TERM MODEL: NET SALES GROWTH ASSUMPTIONS

Reporting Unit view

2013-2017 CAGR

2017-2022E CAGR4

Driver of change vs. trend

Capital Markets1

-4%

+1% to +2%

Market share; revenue mix, stable market

Investment Markets2

Flat

-1% to -2%

Regulatory (rule 30e-3 adoption)

U.S. Segment

-3%

Flat to +1%

International Segment

+5%

+5% to +6%

Similar trajectory

Total DFIN3

-2.1%

+0.75% to +1.25%

Market share & revenue mix, primarily in Capital Markets

Products vs. Services view

2017-2022E CAGR impacts (at midpoint)

2013-2017 CAGR

2017-2022E CAGR4

Driver of change vs. trend

Products, excl. 30e-3 impact

n/m

-2% to -3%

Products, 30e-3 impact

n/m

n/m

Products

-5%

-5% to -6%

Regulatory (rule 30e-3 adoption)

SaaS

+17%

+13% to +17%

Similar trajectory

Tech-enabled Services

-2%

-0.5% to +0.5%

Stable market & share gains

Services

+1%

+4% to +5%

Total DFIN3

-2.1%

+0.75 to +1.25%

2017-2022E CAGR

Products, excl. 30e-3 impact

-0.7%

Products, 30e-3 impact

-1.2%

SaaS

2.9%

Tech-enabled Services

0.0%

Total DFIN

+1.0%

1Variablity/cyclicality in Transactional net sales can materially impact growth rates and profitability year to year. Expectations above assume neutral market conditions.

17

2Includes estimated reduction in print revenues related to rule 30e-3, ~$60 million net sales ~$10 million EBITDA impact effective 2021

3Numbers have been updated post Investor Day to reflect the sale of Language Solutions in July 2018 4Estimates are as July 2018, and are not reaffirmed here

Appendix

18

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

19

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

20

DFIN INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact Information

Justin Ritchie

SVP Investor Relations137

Email: investors@dfinsolutions.com

21

Disclaimer

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:12:08 UTC
