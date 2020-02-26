Donnelley Financial : DFIN Investor Presentation

This presentation is the intellectual property of DFIN. The ideas expressed in it may not be adopted or reproduced without prior permission from and compensation to DFIN.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy and plans of Donnelley Financial and its expectations relating to future financial condition and performance. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Donnelley Financial management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "aims," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "considered," "likely," "estimate" and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. While Donnelley Financial believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Donnelley Financial's control. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that may or may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from Donnelley Financial's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting the business and risks associated with the performance of the business. These factors include such risks and uncertainties detailed in Donnelley Financial's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Donnelley Financial's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, those discussed under "Cautionary Statement" in Donnelley Financial's quarterly Form 10-Q filings, and in other investor communications of Donnelley Financial's from time to time. Donnelley Financial does not undertake to and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Forward looking statements in this presentation are provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner, consistent with SEC rules, because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges, impairment charges, spinoff-related transaction expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gains or losses on investments and business disposals and other similar gains or losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations, given that it is not an indicator of business performance.
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information about the Company's operating results and liquidity and enhance the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. The Company uses these measures, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing the performance of its business.
Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of expenses associated with the Company's acquisition activities, spin-off related expenses, share-based compensation, pension income and eliminate potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as depreciation and amortization methods, historic cost and age of assets, financing and capital structures, taxation positions or regimes, restructuring, impairment and other charges and gain or loss on certain equity investments and asset sales.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. By adjusting for the level of capital investment in operations, the Company believes that free cash flow can provide useful additional basis for understanding the Company's ability to generate cash after capital investment and provides a comparison to peers with differing capital intensity.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures are defined differently by different companies in our industry and, accordingly, such measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.
Certain components of the guidance given herein are provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner, consistent with SEC rules, because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges, impairment charges, spinoff-related transaction expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gains or losses on investments and business disposals and other similar gains or losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations, given that it is not an indicator of business performance.
DFIN OVERVIEW
About DFIN
Why invest in DFIN?
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. The Company provides regulatory filing solutions, software-as-a-service ("SaaS"), technology- enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and other regulated investment firms, to serve their regulatory and compliance needs
For companies - DFIN supports its clients regulatory and compliance needs throughout a company's life cycle. DFIN's technology-enabled service and SaaS offerings include digital document creation, online content management tools that support regulatory reporting and our virtual data room that securely completes corporate financial transactions.
For the investment markets - including mutual funds, insurance companies and hedge funds - DFIN provides solutions designed to enhance the investor experience and cloud based tools for creating and filing high-quality regulatory documents, such as Forms NMFP, N-PORT and N-CEN.
Rapidly growing SaaS businesses
Approaching $200mm of net sales growing at a double-digit rate annually High incremental margins
Industry leading Capital Markets transactional business
Blue chip client base
Best-in-class services for any transaction (i.e. Lyft, Uber IPOs). Business can be volatile, but very profitable
Strong underlying free cash flow
Service business; healthy EBITDA margins, capital light and declining interest expense drive strong FCF
Business mix is shifting
Growth in high-margin SaaS is offsetting declines in low-margin print
Actively managing the asset base
Divested Language Solutions business, monetized real estate, closing facilities & rationalizing headcount
Ability to return capital
$25 million share repurchase program approved in Q1'20
Moderate valuation: EV/2020G EBITDA of ~4.1x and well below FinTech peers
technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public
48% US Investment Markets
and private companies, mutual funds and other regulated investment
International
firms, to serve their regulatory and compliance needs
39%
Capital Markets Offerings
Investment Markets Offerings
SaaS,Tech-enabledServices and Products:
Venue: Virtual data room
ActiveDisclosure: Cloud-based tool for the creation of financial disclosures
Edgar Online: Data extraction of financial data with flexible API
eBrevia: Industry leading cloud-based contract analysis tools
Transaction and Compliance Solutions:On- site or remotefull-servicedocument and filing services
GIM net sales are 96%
Compliance with the remaining 4% being Transactional in nature
SaaS, Tech-enabled Services and Products
FundSuiteArc: Cloud-based content management and filing tools
Regulatory & Reporting Solutions:On-siteor remotefull-servicefund registration and ongoing disclosures services
Investor Communications Solutions:Digital and physical distribution of fund communications
Health Care Solutions: Creation, ordering and distribution of health care communications
CAPITAL MARKETS BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Business Description
DFIN provides a comprehensive suite of products and services to assist clients with disclosure obligations including the creation, management and delivery of accurate and timely financial communications
SaaS and Tech-enabled Solutions:
Venue: Virtual data room
eBrevia: Industry leading cloud based contract analysis tools
ActiveDisclosure: Cloud based tool used for the creation of financial disclosures
EdgarOnline: SEC filings with data extraction of financial data with flexible API
Traditional Support: On-site, remote transaction / compliance support and filing
Proxy Solutions: End-to-end proxy solutions for public companies
PRIVATE COMPANY
IPO
PUBLIC COMPANY
GROWTH / M&A
Seamlessly link
Collaborate on formal
Secure workspace for due
A/R proxy design,
Artificial intelligence
Investor communication,
Streamlined audit,
Excel to Word
and / or informal
diligence, capital raising
SEC filings &
driven contract
annual & special meeting
SOX and control
documentation
and storage
printing
analytics
tabulation, and virtual
process
annual meetings
Private Company
IPO
Public Company
Growth
Venue® Virtual
Venue® Virtual
Due diligence
Venue® Virtual
Corporate repository
Venue® Virtual
Transactions & M&A
Data Room
Data Room
Data Room
Data Room
activity
ActiveDisclosure®
EDGAR Filings
S-1
Composition &
10-K,10-Q &
EDGAR Filings
10-K,10-Q, Section 16,
Printing
other SEC filings
S-4 & 144A
Due diligence
DFIN File16
Forms 3, 4 & 5
ActiveDisclosure®
10-K,10-Q &
Composition &
S-3,S-4 & 144A
other SEC filings
Printing
Composition &
IPO & prospectus
XBRL Reporting
10-K,10-Q &
ActiveDisclosure
10-K,10-Q &
Printing
registration statements
®
other SEC filings
Proxy
End-to-end proxy solutions
XBRL Reporting
10-K,10-Q & other
registration statements
INVESTMENT MARKETS BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Business Description
DFIN supports the creation, automation and distribution of regulatory disclosure and shareholder communications for mutual funds, alternative investment funds, investment-insurance companies.
Market participants need new tools, solutions and services to manage the increased regulatory requirements for creation and distribution of disclosure communication on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.
Financial regulators require market participants to communicate and disclose data-driven content about their investment products.
ArcSuite
Back-office solutions - RBOR
Ingest
Automate
Calculate
Control
RBOR is a regulatory book of record that provides the industry'sfirst-everconsolidated view of global investment data and regulatory records from a variety of sources, conveniently integrated within ArcRegulatory, ArcReporting and ArcPro.
ArcDigital
Front-office solutions
(Documents used throughout process)
Pre-sale Point of sale Post sale Recurring
Investment product sales cycle
Sales Channel, Broker and financial advisor clients
Industry Dynamics
• Industry disruption pending, operational transformation is over-due
Our value proposition solves the market need and drives internal change
•
Major middle and back office cost/platform challenges
Firms will reduce costs through improved use of technology and data
•
Industry faced with new/emerging complex regulatory requirements
DFIN plays a major role in helping our clients meet this challenge
Technology driven automation solutions that drive out cost and solve complex regulatory and reporting requirements for our clients
TRACK RECORD OF INTERNAL DEVELOPMENT AUGMENTED BY M&A
Organically developed software
Strategic partnerships
Acquisitions
DFIN Timeline
Virtual Data Room
Content Management
Workflow / Filing
PROSPECTUS
CENTRAL
(2008 Partnership)
(2009 Partnership)
(2015 Partnership)
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
GROWING SAAS PORTFOLIO
Provides a single platform
Provides a secure
Provides industry-leading
Allows firms to
Provides data derived from
to manage content and
workspace for due
artificial intelligence, including
collaborate, tag, validate
filings and other disclosure
create, review and
diligence, capital raising
machine learning and natural
and file to the SEC
documents. Creates and
publish critical
and document repository.
language processing
efficiently. Finalize a 10-
distributes company data and
Product
disclosures
technology, to extract data from
K, or prepare for an IPO
public filings for equities,
Description
contracts for use in contract
and file your S-1 with
mutual funds and other
analysis, due diligence and
unmatched accuracy.
publicly traded assets
lease abstraction.
Investment Markets
Capital Markets
Capital Markets
Capital Markets
Capital Markets
Reporting Unit
Confluence, Workiva,
Intralinks (SS&C)
Seal Software, Kira,
Workiva, Certent,
Factset, DataFeeds,
Competition
ToppanMerrill, Appatura,
DatasiteOne (Merrill)
Luminance, RAVN
Bridge (Toppan Merrill)
Refinitiv (Thomson
Kneip, Kurtosys, FilePoint
Reuters)
Approaching $200mm in annual net sales derived from software & related services
STRONG MARKET POSITION WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH
• Continue to migrate traditional compliance clients to
• Enhanced Disclosures: Significant push
ActiveDisclosure
to increase/enhance disclosure around
• Drive adoption of eBrevia by capitalizing on demand for
ESG and other non-traditional topics within
AI solutions
filings
• Leverage push for enhanced disclosures to drive proxy
• Artificial Intelligence: Clients looking to
solutions
reduce costs and decrease risks by
• Rebound in global M&A would drive additional
introducing AI tools into traditional
Transactional and Venue sales
workflows
• Increased Regulation: Increased global
• Replace propriety and manual compliance and
communications processes within investment companies
regulation with heavy data-driven
with FundSuiteArc to drive new additional client
requirements; Fragmented provider
acquisition
ecosystem (point solutions)
• Increase wallet share within existing client base, by
•Workflow tools : Investment companies
driving full adoption of FundSuiteArc solutions across
are under fee pressure, driving need for
multiple workflows and fund types
back-office cost saving workflow solutions;
• Develop new workflow solutions, and develop alternative
large firms looking for industry-wide
use cases for existing solutions, to drive additional sales
solutions vs. proprietary tools
opportunities
International
#1 Capital Markets Transactions
#3 Virtual Data Room software (Venue)
Capital Markets: Historically focused on
transactions; additional opportunity in SaaS •
Attach Venue, eBrevia & ActiveDisclosure to
and Compliance
Transactional sales
•
Provide Global Regulatory Platform to solve for EU
• Investment Markets: Global regulations
PRIIPs requirements
driving increasing DFIN presence in EU
BUSINESS MIX SHIFT WILL DRIVE SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION
As our client base naturally moves away from traditional compliance and communication management processes and toward software-enable tools, DFIN's strategy is centered around transitioning our business towardhigher-marginSaaS &tech-enabledservices offerings to meet these needs.
This transition provides a compelling financial opportunity for DFIN shareholders, as our sales mix will become more profitable and recurring over time as we continue to layer on new SaaS subscriptions each year, at high incremental margins.
How we are driving SaaS sales growth
We are investing in our existing, and developing new, solutions to gain additional market share, increase wallet within our existing client base and expand our addressable market
We are refining our sales process to fully leverage our customer and industry relationships to drive SaaS cross- selling opportunities within our traditional client base
We are partnering with other SaaS providers to provide our clients with a full suite of SaaS solutions to meet their compliance and communications workflow needs
We are acquiring complementary solutions to increase the pace of our business transformation, leverage our existing customer relationships and further expand our addressable market
Evolution of DFIN's Net Sales Mix
2013
SaaS
2019
Near-term Target1
SaaS
SaaS
8%
22%
40%
Print
Print
20%
Print
37%
45%
Tech-
enabled
Tech-enabled
Tech-
Services
enabled
Services
47%
Services
41%
40%
12018 Investor Day target, which includes both organic growth projections and inorganic upside opportunities
Net Sales by Reporting Unit
Net Sales by Type
FOURTH-QUARTER 2019 NET SALES CHANGE SUMMARY
Net Sales Change Summary
Supplemental Net Sales Detail
$ millions
$ millions
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
-5%
SaaS & related
$49.8
$46.1
8.0%
-2 pts
-2 pts
-1 pts
Tech-enabled services
84.7
86.0
-1.5%
Total Services
134.5
132.1
1.8%
200.3
190.3
Product (Print & Distribution)
55.8
68.2
-18.2%
Total Net Sales
$190.3
$200.3
-5.0%
: % Change
SaaS & related includes: Venue, FundSuiteArc, ActiveDisclosure, EdgarOnline and eBrevia
Tech-enabledservices includes: Document composition, XBRL tagging and Fulfillment
Product includes: Printing, Materials and Postage/Freight
Q4-18 Total Net Sales U.S. Capital Markets
U.S. Investment
International
Q4-19 Total Net Sales
Markets
Fourth-Quarter Net Sales Mix
+2 pts
-5%
-1 pts
-6 pts
Q4-19
Q4-18
SaaS
SaaS
23%
26%
200.3
Organic Growth: -5%
190.3
Print
Print
29%
34%
Tech-enabled
Tech-enabled
Services
Services
Q4-18 Total Net Sales
SaaS
Tech-enabled
Product
Q4-19 Total Net Sales
45%
43%
services
FOURTH-QUARTER 2019 CASH FLOW SUMMARY
$ millions
Q4
Full Year
2018
2019
2019
2020G3
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$19.7
$25.9
$136.6
$142.5
Cash interest
(15.0)
(13.2)
(31.6)
(30.0)
Cash taxes
(1.3)
(1.1)
(9.8)
(15.0)
Cash restructuring
-
(2.3)
(7.7)
(15.0)
Pension contributions
(0.2)
(0.2)
(1.0)
(2.5)
Working capital & other
53.2
49.2
(14.1)
(7.5)
Operating Cash Flow (adjusted)
$56.4
$58.3
$72.4
$72.5
Capital Spending (adjusted)
(14.3)
(9.7)
(37.8)
(35.0)
Free Cash Flow (adjusted)
$42.1
$48.6
$34.6
$37.5
Taxes & fees related to eBrevia acquisition
(0.3)
-
-
-
Spin-off related transaction expenses
(0.2)
0.4
0.4
-
Taxes & fees related to Secaucus sale1
-
-
(10.0)
-
Taxes & fees related to Language Solutions sale2
-
-
(8.3)
-
One-time capital spend on digital print equipment
-
-
(7.0)
-
Free Cash Flow (as reported)
$41.6
$49.0
$9.7
$37.5
12019 includes $10mm in taxes and fees related to the 2019 sale of our Secaucus, NJ property 22019 includes $8mm related to the 2018 gain on the sale of the Language Solutions business 3Mid-point of 2020 is as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here
Free Cash Flow Considerations
Capital spending for 2020 expected to be approximately $35 million; longer term we expect annual capital spending to moderate down towards 3.0% - 3.5% of sales
Interest expense for 2020 expected to be approximately $30 million; expect interest expense to decrease as we continue to de-lever
Cash restructuring for 2020 expected to be approximately $15 million, expect this to be in a range of $5 to $10 million over the next few years as we continue to rationalize our cost structure
Efforts underway to improveControllable Working Capital4, focused primarily on receivables, which we anticipate will provide benefits to free cash flow in 2020, tracking to sales growth thereafter
Pension contributions to remain approximately $2 million per year
4Defned as Account Receivable plus Inventory less Account Payable
Opportunity to further reduce interest expense by refinancing $300mm of notes callable in 2021 that
currently carry a 8.25% coupon rate
2020 GUIDANCE & FINANCIAL COMMENTARY
Financial Guidance
2019 Results
2020 Guidance1
Net Sales
$874.7M
$860M to $880M
Organic Net Sales Growth
(5%)
Flat
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$137.0M
$140M - $145M
Depreciation & Amortization
$49.6M
~$55M
Interest Expense
$38.1M
~$30M
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
28.3%
29% to 31%
Diluted share count3
34.4M
~35M
Capital Expenditures
$44.8M
~$35M
Free cash flow2
$9.7M
$35M to $40M
12020 guidance is as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here
2Defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures
3Excludes any potential share repurchases made during the year
Value creation opportunities
Ability to
drive margin improvement
Strong Cash
Flow Generation
Disciplined Approach to Capital Allocation
Business naturally evolving toward technology-enabled services and software solutions over time
Creating value through changing the revenue mix while achieving modest organic growth; Significantly higher gross margins on SaaS and Tech services vs. Print
SaaS represented~22% of 2019 total net sales and has been growing at ~13% CAGR for the last 4 years
Existing SaaS offerings can be scaled at high incremental margins
Continued focus on cost structure to drive productivity; portion of cost savings reinvested in operating expense to support strategic priorities
Substantial portion of cost related to Products revenue is variable
Partially-outsourcedproduction model facilitates cost management
Harvesting cash flows from legacy product business to fund growth initiatives
Ongoing focus on technology-based solutions to increase portion of SaaS and other recurring revenue
Recurring revenue base and scalable growth opportunities drive higher cash flow
Reduced leverage; year-end 2019 net leverage of 2.0x, down from 3.4x at year-end 2016
Investment spending targeted toward opportunities that support growth and improve the mix of revenue
$25 million share repurchase plan approved in Q1'20
RECENT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
$ millions
Net Sales
Looking for opportunities to
accelerate our exit from lower-
1,100
margin print related offerings
1,005
starting in 2020
1,000
984
963
900
875
870
millions$
800
700
600
500
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020G 2
DFIN
Language Solutions 1
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Margin
200
171
20%
16161.4%
17.0%
1655.1%
15.7%
16.4%
150
171
137
143
15%
162
155
161
137
143
100
137
10%
50
5%
0
2020G 2
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Margin
$ millions
Operating and Free Cash Flow
The ongoing mix shift will drive EBITDA
100
$35 mm in 2019
margin improvement as higher incremental
margin SaaS replaces lower-margin Print
Adjusted Free
sales
80
Cash Flow4
60
40
85
91
73
64
66
59
55 10
20
29
38
0
20163
2017
2018
2019 4
2020G 2
OCF
FCF
1.
2016-2018 Net Sales include Language Solutions which was sold in July 2018
2.
2020G mid-point of guidance, as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here
2016 OCF and FCF include an adjustment for interest payment equal to 2017 interest payment (on an after-tax basis) for comparability purposes
Please see slide 13 for a reconciliation of reported to adjusted free cash flow
CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT AND LEVERAGE
Leverage &
Liquidity
Capital
Expenditures
M&A and
Partnerships
Delivered on post-spin commitment to reduce leverage; year-end 2019 net leverage of 2.0x, down from 3.4x at year-end 2016
Continue to target leverage in the range of 2.25x to 2.75x; point-in-time leverage impacted by seasonality of cash flows and M&A activity
Investment in technology/SaaS to drive profitable growth
Targeting internal investment opportunities generating returns in the mid- to high-teens; hurdle rate adjusted for execution risk
Capital expenditures for 2020 expected to be approximately $35 million; expect capital spending to moderate down toward 3.0% - 3.5%
Pursue selective strategic relationships and acquisitions to expand service offerings and broaden market reach
M&A activity potentially replaces a portion of capital spending
Gross and Net Leverage
4.0x
Target Leverage
3.0x
Range
2.0x
3.6x
3.4x
1.0x
2.2x
2.1x
2.0x
1.6x
0.0x
2016
2019
2020G
1,2
Gross Leverage
Net Leverage
1Assumes $300mm 8.25% senior notes due October 15, 2024 remain outstanding
•
Revolving credit agreement does allow for $30 million aggregate restricted
Return of
payments3, including dividend payments of up to $20 million
Capital
•
$25 million share repurchase program approved in Q1'20
2Assumes no borrowing related to share repurchases during 2020
12020G mid-point of guidance, as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here
2Excludes any borrowing related to any potential share repurchases made during the year
3$30 million in aggregate restricted payments is the minimum allowed and can build based on performance
2018 INVESTOR DAY LONG-TERM MODEL: NET SALES GROWTH ASSUMPTIONS
Reporting Unit view
2013-2017 CAGR
2017-2022E CAGR4
Driver of change vs. trend
Capital Markets1
-4%
+1% to +2%
Market share; revenue mix, stable market
Investment Markets2
Flat
-1% to -2%
Regulatory (rule 30e-3 adoption)
U.S. Segment
-3%
Flat to +1%
International Segment
+5%
+5% to +6%
Similar trajectory
Total DFIN3
-2.1%
+0.75% to +1.25%
Market share & revenue mix, primarily in Capital Markets
Products vs. Services view
2017-2022E CAGR impacts (at midpoint)
2013-2017 CAGR
2017-2022E CAGR4
Driver of change vs. trend
Products, excl. 30e-3 impact
n/m
-2% to -3%
Products, 30e-3 impact
n/m
n/m
Products
-5%
-5% to -6%
Regulatory (rule 30e-3 adoption)
SaaS
+17%
+13% to +17%
Similar trajectory
Tech-enabled Services
-2%
-0.5% to +0.5%
Stable market & share gains
Services
+1%
+4% to +5%
Total DFIN3
-2.1%
+0.75 to +1.25%
2017-2022E CAGR
Products, excl. 30e-3 impact
-0.7%
Products, 30e-3 impact
-1.2%
SaaS
2.9%
Tech-enabled Services
0.0%
Total DFIN
+1.0%
1Variablity/cyclicality in Transactional net sales can materially impact growth rates and profitability year to year. Expectations above assume neutral market conditions.
2Includes estimated reduction in print revenues related to rule 30e-3, ~$60 million net sales ~$10 million EBITDA impact effective 2021
3Numbers have been updated post Investor Day to reflect the sale of Language Solutions in July 2018 4Estimates are as July 2018, and are not reaffirmed here
