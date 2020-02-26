Donnelley Financial : DFIN Investor Presentation 0 02/26/2020 | 06:13pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation FEBRUARY 2020 DFINsolutions.com © 2020 DFIN. All rights reserved. This presentation is the intellectual property of DFIN. The ideas expressed in it may not be adopted or reproduced without prior permission from and compensation to DFIN. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This presentation includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy and plans of Donnelley Financial and its expectations relating to future financial condition and performance. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Donnelley Financial management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "aims," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "considered," "likely," "estimate" and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. While Donnelley Financial believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Donnelley Financial's control. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that may or may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from Donnelley Financial's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting the business and risks associated with the performance of the business. These factors include such risks and uncertainties detailed in Donnelley Financial's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Donnelley Financial's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, those discussed under "Cautionary Statement" in Donnelley Financial's quarterly Form 10-Q filings, and in other investor communications of Donnelley Financial's from time to time. Donnelley Financial does not undertake to and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Forward looking statements in this presentation are provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner, consistent with SEC rules, because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges, impairment charges, spinoff-related transaction expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gains or losses on investments and business disposals and other similar gains or losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations, given that it is not an indicator of business performance. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information about the Company's operating results and liquidity and enhance the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. The Company uses these measures, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing the performance of its business. Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of expenses associated with the Company's acquisition activities, spin-off related expenses, share-based compensation, pension income and eliminate potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as depreciation and amortization methods, historic cost and age of assets, financing and capital structures, taxation positions or regimes, restructuring, impairment and other charges and gain or loss on certain equity investments and asset sales. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. By adjusting for the level of capital investment in operations, the Company believes that free cash flow can provide useful additional basis for understanding the Company's ability to generate cash after capital investment and provides a comparison to peers with differing capital intensity. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures are defined differently by different companies in our industry and, accordingly, such measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Certain components of the guidance given herein are provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner, consistent with SEC rules, because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges, impairment charges, spinoff-related transaction expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gains or losses on investments and business disposals and other similar gains or losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations, given that it is not an indicator of business performance. 2 DFIN OVERVIEW About DFIN Why invest in DFIN? DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. The Company provides regulatory filing solutions, software-as-a-service ("SaaS"), technology- enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and other regulated investment firms, to serve their regulatory and compliance needs

software-as-a-service ("SaaS"), technology- enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and other regulated investment firms, to serve their regulatory and compliance needs For companies - DFIN supports its clients regulatory and compliance needs throughout a company's life cycle. DFIN's technology-enabled service and SaaS offerings include digital document creation, online content management tools that support regulatory reporting and our virtual data room that securely completes corporate financial transactions.

technology-enabled service and SaaS offerings include digital document creation, online content management tools that support regulatory reporting and our virtual data room that securely completes corporate financial transactions. For the investment markets - including mutual funds, insurance companies and hedge funds - DFIN provides solutions designed to enhance the investor experience and cloud based tools for creating and filing high-quality regulatory documents, such as Forms NMFP, N-PORT and N-CEN. Rapidly growing SaaS businesses Approaching $200mm of net sales growing at a double-digit rate annually High incremental margins Industry leading Capital Markets transactional business

Blue chip client base

Best-in-class services for any transaction (i.e. Lyft, Uber IPOs). Business can be volatile, but very profitable

Blue chip client base Best-in-class services for any transaction (i.e. Lyft, Uber IPOs). Business can be volatile, but very profitable Strong underlying free cash flow Service business; healthy EBITDA margins, capital light and declining interest expense drive strong FCF Business mix is shifting Growth in high-margin SaaS is offsetting declines in low-margin print Actively managing the asset base Divested Language Solutions business, monetized real estate, closing facilities & rationalizing headcount Ability to return capital $25 million share repurchase program approved in Q1'20 Moderate valuation: EV/2020G EBITDA of ~4.1x and well below FinTech peers 3 LEADER IN GLOBAL RISK AND COMPLIANCE Unmatched Industry Capabilities Blue Chip Client Base Recognized brand Well-positioned Strong tech-enable 2,900 employees, Serving: to help clients service 62 locations over 350 of S&P in the market navigate the backbone; globally, 500, over changing Product 13 countries 750 of Fortune regulatory transitioning 1000 and ~80% of environment to SaaS the top 50 global fund complexes 4 DIVERSIFIED OFFERINGS 2019 Net Sales by Segment = $875M 13% DFIN provides regulatory filing solutions, software-as-a-service ("SaaS"), US Capital Markets technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public 48% US Investment Markets and private companies, mutual funds and other regulated investment International firms, to serve their regulatory and compliance needs 39% Capital Markets Offerings Investment Markets Offerings SaaS, Tech-enabledServices and Products: Venue : Virtual data room

Virtual data room ActiveDisclosure : Cloud-based tool for the creation of financial disclosures

Cloud-based tool for the creation of financial disclosures Edgar Online : Data extraction of financial data with flexible API

Data extraction of financial data with flexible API eBrevia : Industry leading cloud-based contract analysis tools

Industry leading cloud-based contract analysis tools Transaction and Compliance Solutions : On- site or remote full-service document and filing services GIM net sales are 96% Compliance with the remaining 4% being Transactional in nature SaaS, Tech-enabled Services and Products FundSuiteArc : Cloud-based content management and filing tools

Cloud-based content management and filing tools Regulatory & Reporting Solutions : On-site or remote full-service fund registration and ongoing disclosures services

Investor Communications Solutions : Digital and physical distribution of fund communications

Health Care Solutions : Creation, ordering and distribution of health care communications 5 CAPITAL MARKETS BUSINESS OVERVIEW Business Description DFIN provides a comprehensive suite of products and services to assist clients with disclosure obligations including the creation, management and delivery of accurate and timely financial communications

SaaS and Tech-enabled Solutions:

Tech-enabled Solutions: Venue : Virtual data room eBrevia : Industry leading cloud based contract analysis tools ActiveDisclosure : Cloud based tool used for the creation of financial disclosures EdgarOnline : SEC filings with data extraction of financial data with flexible API Traditional Support : On-site, remote transaction / compliance support and filing Proxy Solutions : End-to-end proxy solutions for public companies

PRIVATE COMPANY IPO PUBLIC COMPANY GROWTH / M&A Seamlessly link Collaborate on formal Secure workspace for due A/R proxy design, Artificial intelligence Investor communication, Streamlined audit, Excel to Word and / or informal diligence, capital raising SEC filings & driven contract annual & special meeting SOX and control documentation and storage printing analytics tabulation, and virtual process annual meetings Private Company IPO Public Company Growth Venue® Virtual Venue® Virtual Due diligence Venue® Virtual Corporate repository Venue® Virtual Transactions & M&A Data Room Data Room Data Room Data Room activity ActiveDisclosure® EDGAR Filings S-1 Composition & 10-K,10-Q & EDGAR Filings 10-K,10-Q, Section 16, Printing other SEC filings S-4 & 144A Due diligence DFIN File16 Forms 3, 4 & 5 ActiveDisclosure® 10-K,10-Q & Composition & S-3,S-4 & 144A other SEC filings Printing Composition & IPO & prospectus XBRL Reporting 10-K,10-Q & ActiveDisclosure 10-K,10-Q & Printing registration statements ® other SEC filings Proxy End-to-end proxy solutions XBRL Reporting 10-K,10-Q & other 6 registration statements INVESTMENT MARKETS BUSINESS OVERVIEW Business Description DFIN supports the creation, automation and distribution of regulatory disclosure and shareholder communications for mutual funds, alternative investment funds, investment-insurance companies.

investment-insurance companies. Market participants need new tools, solutions and services to manage the increased regulatory requirements for creation and distribution of disclosure communication on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

Financial regulators require market participants to communicate and disclose data-driven content about their investment products. ArcSuite Back-office solutions - RBOR Ingest Automate Calculate Control RBOR is a regulatory book of record that provides the industry's first-everconsolidated view of global investment data and regulatory records from a variety of sources, conveniently integrated within ArcRegulatory, ArcReporting and ArcPro. ArcDigital Front-office solutions (Documents used throughout process) Pre-sale Point of sale Post sale Recurring Investment product sales cycle Sales Channel, Broker and financial advisor clients Industry Dynamics • Industry disruption pending, operational transformation is over-due Our value proposition solves the market need and drives internal change • Major middle and back office cost/platform challenges Firms will reduce costs through improved use of technology and data • Industry faced with new/emerging complex regulatory requirements DFIN plays a major role in helping our clients meet this challenge Technology driven automation solutions that drive out cost and solve complex regulatory and reporting requirements for our clients 7 TRACK RECORD OF INTERNAL DEVELOPMENT AUGMENTED BY M&A Organically developed software Strategic partnerships Acquisitions DFIN Timeline Virtual Data Room Content Management Workflow / Filing PROSPECTUS CENTRAL (2008 Partnership) (2009 Partnership) (2015 Partnership) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 8 GROWING SAAS PORTFOLIO Provides a single platform Provides a secure Provides industry-leading Allows firms to Provides data derived from to manage content and workspace for due artificial intelligence, including collaborate, tag, validate filings and other disclosure create, review and diligence, capital raising machine learning and natural and file to the SEC documents. Creates and publish critical and document repository. language processing efficiently. Finalize a 10- distributes company data and Product disclosures technology, to extract data from K, or prepare for an IPO public filings for equities, Description contracts for use in contract and file your S-1 with mutual funds and other analysis, due diligence and unmatched accuracy. publicly traded assets lease abstraction. Investment Markets Capital Markets Capital Markets Capital Markets Capital Markets Reporting Unit Confluence, Workiva, Intralinks (SS&C) Seal Software, Kira, Workiva, Certent, Factset, DataFeeds, Competition ToppanMerrill, Appatura, DatasiteOne (Merrill) Luminance, RAVN Bridge (Toppan Merrill) Refinitiv (Thomson Kneip, Kurtosys, FilePoint Reuters) Approaching $200mm in annual net sales derived from software & related services 9 STRONG MARKET POSITION WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH Market Position Market Dynamics Growth Opportunities U.S. Capital Markets U.S. Investment Markets #1 U.S. Transactional Filer

U.S. Transactional Filer #1 U.S. Compliance Filer

U.S. Compliance Filer #2 Compliance Workflow & Filing software (ActiveDisclosure)

Compliance Workflow & Filing software (ActiveDisclosure) #3 Virtual Data Room software (Venue)

Virtual Data Room software (Venue) #1 U.S. Compliance Filer

U.S. Compliance Filer #1 Content Management Back-office Software (FundSuiteArc) • Workflow tools: Rapid adoption of • Attach Venue, eBrevia & ActiveDisclosure to software workflow tools for audit, risk, Transactional sales compliance and filing • Continue to migrate traditional compliance clients to • Enhanced Disclosures: Significant push ActiveDisclosure to increase/enhance disclosure around • Drive adoption of eBrevia by capitalizing on demand for ESG and other non-traditional topics within AI solutions filings • Leverage push for enhanced disclosures to drive proxy • Artificial Intelligence: Clients looking to solutions reduce costs and decrease risks by • Rebound in global M&A would drive additional introducing AI tools into traditional Transactional and Venue sales workflows • Increased Regulation: Increased global • Replace propriety and manual compliance and communications processes within investment companies regulation with heavy data-driven with FundSuiteArc to drive new additional client requirements; Fragmented provider acquisition ecosystem (point solutions) • Increase wallet share within existing client base, by • Workflow tools : Investment companies driving full adoption of FundSuiteArc solutions across are under fee pressure, driving need for multiple workflows and fund types back-office cost saving workflow solutions; • Develop new workflow solutions, and develop alternative large firms looking for industry-wide use cases for existing solutions, to drive additional sales solutions vs. proprietary tools opportunities International #1 Capital Markets Transactions

Capital Markets Transactions #3 Virtual Data Room software (Venue) Capital Markets: Historically focused on transactions; additional opportunity in SaaS • Attach Venue, eBrevia & ActiveDisclosure to and Compliance Transactional sales • Provide Global Regulatory Platform to solve for EU • Investment Markets: Global regulations PRIIPs requirements driving increasing DFIN presence in EU 10 BUSINESS MIX SHIFT WILL DRIVE SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION As our client base naturally moves away from traditional compliance and communication management processes and toward software-enable tools, DFIN's strategy is centered around transitioning our business toward higher-marginSaaS & tech-enabledservices offerings to meet these needs. This transition provides a compelling financial opportunity for DFIN shareholders, as our sales mix will become more profitable and recurring over time as we continue to layer on new SaaS subscriptions each year, at high incremental margins. How we are driving SaaS sales growth We are investing in our existing, and developing new, solutions to gain additional market share, increase wallet within our existing client base and expand our addressable market

to gain additional market share, increase wallet within our existing client base and expand our addressable market We are refining our sales process to fully leverage our customer and industry relationships to drive SaaS cross- selling opportunities within our traditional client base

to fully leverage our customer and industry relationships to drive SaaS cross- selling opportunities within our traditional client base We are partnering with other SaaS providers to provide our clients with a full suite of SaaS solutions to meet their compliance and communications workflow needs

to provide our clients with a full suite of SaaS solutions to meet their compliance and communications workflow needs We are acquiring complementary solutions to increase the pace of our business transformation, leverage our existing customer relationships and further expand our addressable market Evolution of DFIN's Net Sales Mix 2013 SaaS 2019 Near-term Target1 SaaS SaaS 8% 22% 40% Print Print 20% Print 37% 45% Tech- enabled Tech-enabled Tech- Services enabled Services 47% Services 41% 40% 11 12018 Investor Day target, which includes both organic growth projections and inorganic upside opportunities Net Sales by Reporting Unit Net Sales by Type FOURTH-QUARTER 2019 NET SALES CHANGE SUMMARY Net Sales Change Summary Supplemental Net Sales Detail $ millions $ millions Q4 2019 Q4 2018 -5% SaaS & related $49.8 $46.1 8.0% -2 pts -2 pts -1 pts Tech-enabled services 84.7 86.0 -1.5% Total Services 134.5 132.1 1.8% 200.3 190.3 Product (Print & Distribution) 55.8 68.2 -18.2% Total Net Sales $190.3 $200.3 -5.0% : % Change SaaS & related includes: Venue, FundSuiteArc, ActiveDisclosure, EdgarOnline and eBrevia Tech-enabledservices includes: Document composition, XBRL tagging and Fulfillment Product includes: Printing, Materials and Postage/Freight Q4-18 Total Net Sales U.S. Capital Markets U.S. Investment International Q4-19 Total Net Sales Markets Fourth-Quarter Net Sales Mix +2 pts -5% -1 pts -6 pts Q4-19 Q4-18 SaaS SaaS 23% 26% 200.3 Organic Growth: -5% 190.3 Print Print 29% 34% Tech-enabled Tech-enabled Services Services Q4-18 Total Net Sales SaaS Tech-enabled Product Q4-19 Total Net Sales 45% 43% services 12 FOURTH-QUARTER 2019 CASH FLOW SUMMARY $ millions Q4 Full Year 2018 2019 2019 2020G3 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $19.7 $25.9 $136.6 $142.5 Cash interest (15.0) (13.2) (31.6) (30.0) Cash taxes (1.3) (1.1) (9.8) (15.0) Cash restructuring - (2.3) (7.7) (15.0) Pension contributions (0.2) (0.2) (1.0) (2.5) Working capital & other 53.2 49.2 (14.1) (7.5) Operating Cash Flow (adjusted) $56.4 $58.3 $72.4 $72.5 Capital Spending (adjusted) (14.3) (9.7) (37.8) (35.0) Free Cash Flow (adjusted) $42.1 $48.6 $34.6 $37.5 Taxes & fees related to eBrevia acquisition (0.3) - - - Spin-off related transaction expenses (0.2) 0.4 0.4 - Taxes & fees related to Secaucus sale1 - - (10.0) - Taxes & fees related to Language Solutions sale2 - - (8.3) - One-time capital spend on digital print equipment - - (7.0) - Free Cash Flow (as reported) $41.6 $49.0 $9.7 $37.5 12019 includes $10mm in taxes and fees related to the 2019 sale of our Secaucus, NJ property 22019 includes $8mm related to the 2018 gain on the sale of the Language Solutions business 3Mid-point of 2020 is as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here Free Cash Flow Considerations Capital spending for 2020 expected to be approximately $35 million; longer term we expect annual capital spending to moderate down towards 3.0% - 3.5% of sales

for 2020 expected to be approximately $35 million; longer term we expect annual capital spending to moderate down towards 3.0% - 3.5% of sales Interest expense for 2020 expected to be approximately $30 million; expect interest expense to decrease as we continue to de-lever

for 2020 expected to be approximately $30 million; expect interest expense to decrease as we continue to de-lever Cash restructuring for 2020 expected to be approximately $15 million , expect this to be in a range of $5 to $10 million over the next few years as we continue to rationalize our cost structure

for 2020 expected to be approximately , expect this to be in a range of $5 to $10 million over the next few years as we continue to rationalize our cost structure Efforts underway to improve Controllable Working Capital 4 , focused primarily on receivables, which we anticipate will provide benefits to free cash flow in 2020, tracking to sales growth thereafter

, focused primarily on receivables, which we anticipate will provide benefits to free cash flow in 2020, tracking to sales growth thereafter Pension contributions to remain approximately $2 million per year 4Defned as Account Receivable plus Inventory less Account Payable Opportunity to further reduce interest expense by refinancing $300mm of notes callable in 2021 that 13 currently carry a 8.25% coupon rate 2020 GUIDANCE & FINANCIAL COMMENTARY Financial Guidance 2019 Results 2020 Guidance1 Net Sales $874.7M $860M to $880M Organic Net Sales Growth (5%) Flat Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $137.0M $140M - $145M Depreciation & Amortization $49.6M ~$55M Interest Expense $38.1M ~$30M Non-GAAP effective tax rate 28.3% 29% to 31% Diluted share count3 34.4M ~35M Capital Expenditures $44.8M ~$35M Free cash flow2 $9.7M $35M to $40M 12020 guidance is as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here 2Defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures 3Excludes any potential share repurchases made during the year Value creation opportunities Ability to drive margin improvement Strong Cash Flow Generation Disciplined Approach to Capital Allocation Business naturally evolving toward technology-enabled services and software solutions over time

technology-enabled services and software solutions over time Creating value through changing the revenue mix while achieving modest organic growth; Significantly higher gross margins on SaaS and Tech services vs. Print

SaaS represented~22% of 2019 total net sales and has been growing at ~13% CAGR for the last 4 years

Existing SaaS offerings can be scaled at high incremental margins

Continued focus on cost structure to drive productivity; portion of cost savings reinvested in operating expense to support strategic priorities

Substantial portion of cost related to Products revenue is variable

Partially-outsourced production model facilitates cost management

production model facilitates cost management Harvesting cash flows from legacy product business to fund growth initiatives

Ongoing focus on technology-based solutions to increase portion of SaaS and other recurring revenue

technology-based solutions to increase portion of SaaS and other recurring revenue Recurring revenue base and scalable growth opportunities drive higher cash flow

Reduced leverage; year-end 2019 net leverage of 2.0x, down from 3.4x at year-end 2016

year-end 2019 net leverage of 2.0x, down from 3.4x at year-end 2016 Investment spending targeted toward opportunities that support growth and improve the mix of revenue

$25 million share repurchase plan approved in Q1'20 14 RECENT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE $ millions Net Sales Looking for opportunities to accelerate our exit from lower- 1,100 margin print related offerings 1,005 starting in 2020 1,000 984 963 900 875 870 millions$ 800 700 600 500 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020G 2 DFIN Language Solutions 1 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Margin 200 171 20% 16161.4% 17.0% 1655.1% 15.7% 16.4% 150 171 137 143 15% 162 155 161 137 143 100 137 10% 50 5% 0 2020G 2 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin $ millions Operating and Free Cash Flow The ongoing mix shift will drive EBITDA 100 $35 mm in 2019 margin improvement as higher incremental margin SaaS replaces lower-margin Print Adjusted Free sales 80 Cash Flow4 60 40 85 91 73 64 66 59 55 10 20 29 38 0 20163 2017 2018 2019 4 2020G 2 OCF FCF 1. 2016-2018 Net Sales include Language Solutions which was sold in July 2018 15 2. 2020G mid-point of guidance, as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here 2016 OCF and FCF include an adjustment for interest payment equal to 2017 interest payment (on an after-tax basis) for comparability purposes Please see slide 13 for a reconciliation of reported to adjusted free cash flow CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT AND LEVERAGE Leverage & Liquidity Capital Expenditures M&A and Partnerships Delivered on post-spin commitment to reduce leverage; year-end 2019 net leverage of 2.0x, down from 3.4x at year-end 2016

post-spin commitment to reduce leverage; year-end 2019 net leverage of 2.0x, down from 3.4x at year-end 2016 Continue to target leverage in the range of 2.25x to 2.75x; point-in-time leverage impacted by seasonality of cash flows and M&A activity

point-in-time leverage impacted by seasonality of cash flows and M&A activity Investment in technology/SaaS to drive profitable growth

Targeting internal investment opportunities generating returns in the mid- to high-teens; hurdle rate adjusted for execution risk

high-teens; hurdle rate adjusted for execution risk Capital expenditures for 2020 expected to be approximately $35 million; expect capital spending to moderate down toward 3.0% - 3.5%

Pursue selective strategic relationships and acquisitions to expand service offerings and broaden market reach

M&A activity potentially replaces a portion of capital spending Gross and Net Leverage 4.0x Target Leverage 3.0x Range 2.0x 3.6x 3.4x 1.0x 2.2x 2.1x 2.0x 1.6x 0.0x 2016 2019 2020G 1,2 Gross Leverage Net Leverage 1Assumes $300mm 8.25% senior notes due October 15, 2024 remain outstanding • Revolving credit agreement does allow for $30 million aggregate restricted Return of payments3, including dividend payments of up to $20 million Capital • $25 million share repurchase program approved in Q1'20 2Assumes no borrowing related to share repurchases during 2020 12020G mid-point of guidance, as of February 26, 2020, and not reaffirmed here 2Excludes any borrowing related to any potential share repurchases made during the year 16 3$30 million in aggregate restricted payments is the minimum allowed and can build based on performance 2018 INVESTOR DAY LONG-TERM MODEL: NET SALES GROWTH ASSUMPTIONS Reporting Unit view 2013-2017 CAGR 2017-2022E CAGR4 Driver of change vs. trend Capital Markets1 -4% +1% to +2% Market share; revenue mix, stable market Investment Markets2 Flat -1% to -2% Regulatory (rule 30e-3 adoption) U.S. Segment -3% Flat to +1% International Segment +5% +5% to +6% Similar trajectory Total DFIN3 -2.1% +0.75% to +1.25% Market share & revenue mix, primarily in Capital Markets Products vs. Services view 2017-2022E CAGR impacts (at midpoint) 2013-2017 CAGR 2017-2022E CAGR4 Driver of change vs. trend Products, excl. 30e-3 impact n/m -2% to -3% Products, 30e-3 impact n/m n/m Products -5% -5% to -6% Regulatory (rule 30e-3 adoption) SaaS +17% +13% to +17% Similar trajectory Tech-enabled Services -2% -0.5% to +0.5% Stable market & share gains Services +1% +4% to +5% Total DFIN3 -2.1% +0.75 to +1.25% 2017-2022E CAGR Products, excl. 30e-3 impact -0.7% Products, 30e-3 impact -1.2% SaaS 2.9% Tech-enabled Services 0.0% Total DFIN +1.0% 1Variablity/cyclicality in Transactional net sales can materially impact growth rates and profitability year to year. Expectations above assume neutral market conditions. 17 2Includes estimated reduction in print revenues related to rule 30e-3, ~$60 million net sales ~$10 million EBITDA impact effective 2021 3Numbers have been updated post Investor Day to reflect the sale of Language Solutions in July 2018 4Estimates are as July 2018, and are not reaffirmed here Appendix 18 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 19 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 20 DFIN INVESTOR RELATIONS Contact Information Justin Ritchie SVP Investor Relations137 Email: investors@dfinsolutions.com 21 Attachments Original document

