Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.    DFIN

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DFIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Donnelley Financial : DFIN to Announce First-Quarter Results and Host Investor Conference Call on May 7, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) will hold a conference call and webcast on May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its first-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

DFIN’s financial report for the first quarter will be released before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2020 via a filing with the SEC on Form 8-K and will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll-free #: 833-227-5840

International toll #: 647-689-4064

Conference ID: 3559294

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Please visit investor.dfinsolutions.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 a.m. Eastern time, May 7, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, May 14, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 3559294. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTI
07:02aDONNELLEY FINANCIAL : DFIN to Announce First-Quarter Results and Host Investor C..
BU
03/11DONNELLEY FINANCIAL : DFIN's Venue® Named U.S.A. Data Room of the Year by Global..
BU
03/06DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
02/26DONNELLEY FINANCIAL : DFIN Investor Presentation
PU
02/26DONNELLEY FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/26DONNELLEY FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
02/26DONNELLEY FINANCIAL : DFIN Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
BU
02/10DONNELLEY FINANCIAL : DFIN to Announce Fourth-Quarter Results and Host Investor ..
BU
2019DONNELLEY FINANCIAL : eBrevia Integrates with iManage to Extend Document Managem..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 854 M
EBIT 2020 88,1 M
Net income 2020 29,1 M
Debt 2020 328 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,68x
P/E ratio 2021 6,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 201 M
Chart DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,50  $
Last Close Price 5,96  $
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 93,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel N. Leib President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Crandall Chairman
Thomas F. Juhase Chief Operating Officer
David A. Gardella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cynthia Clarke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-43.08%201
S&P GLOBAL INC.1.57%65 837
MOODY'S CORPORATION0.15%43 026
RELX PLC-6.90%41 623
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.15%35 263
MSCI, INC.21.39%26 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group