Donnelley Financial : DFIN to Announce First-Quarter Results and Host Investor Conference Call on May 7, 2020

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) will hold a conference call and webcast on May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its first-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

DFIN’s financial report for the first quarter will be released before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2020 via a filing with the SEC on Form 8-K and will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll-free #: 833-227-5840

International toll #: 647-689-4064

Conference ID: 3559294

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Please visit investor.dfinsolutions.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 a.m. Eastern time, May 7, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, May 14, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 3559294. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

