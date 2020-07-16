Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.    A034020   KR7034020008

DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION C

(A034020)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indonesian coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 02:04am EDT

* S.Korean utility to partner in $3.5 bln Indonesia project

* Locals worry project will result in decades of pollution

* Coal venture mars President Moon's "Green New Deal"

* Greenpeace says it sees 1,500 premature deaths from units

SURALAYA, Indonesia, July 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian fisherman Ramidin says he used to catch stingray by paddling just off the shore of his village, but as a giant coal power complex nearby has expanded over the last three decades, he has had to venture further and further out to sea.

Now, state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) has confirmed it will partner Indonesia to add two more 1,000 megawatt units to the complex in Suralaya, which residents fear will further increase water and air pollution in the area.

KEPCO's announcement late last month came despite South Korean President Moon Jae-in's "Green New Deal" that was launched ahead of his party's April parliamentary election victory and included loose pledges to end support for coal, at home and overseas.

The Java 9 and 10 units will be built and maintained by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company, which received a nearly $3 billion bailout from South Korean state banks and institutions this year.

Greenpeace says the $3.5 billion expansion project could result in up to 1,500 premature deaths over the typical 30-year lifespan of a coal-fired power plant, as well as affect the air in the capital Jakarta, a city of 10 million people that lies 120 km (75 miles) to the east.

Many residents in Suralaya, on the western tip of Java, Indonesia's most populous island, worry that the expanded coal complex will lock in decades of pollution that has plagued the once pristine village since the power complex began operating in 1984.

"It used to be able to catch fish closer to the shore but since those power plants were built, the waste may affect the fish, and they went away," said Ramidin. "We didn't use the motor (boat) back then. We only used the paddle to get fish."

The Indonesian government and KEPCO say the new coal units will use the latest technology to minimise pollution. Local residents are sceptical.

"I’m also scared but what can I do?" said 51-year-old street vendor Sarwati, who sold her tofu salad and peanut sauce on a tourist beach before relocating to the centre of town after the most recent expansion of the Suralaya plant in 2011.

"I can only pray and believe in God to protect us.”

"EMPTY PROMISE"

Some analysts question the need for more coal power generation in Indonesia given the falling cost of renewable energy, a bleak economic outlook, environmental risks and over-capacity in some parts of the country.

Analysts have also questioned South Korea's commitment to fighting climate change, given its lead role in the Suralaya plant expansion.

"It seems that the Korean government’s Green New Deal is just an empty promise," said Julien Vincent, executive director of Market Forces, a climate lobby group.

"They have decided to continue supporting overseas coal finance without fully considering the implications on Korea’s reputation overseas and our shared climate."

Globally, pressure has been mounting on governments and companies to end support for coal-fired power. KEPCO investors, including BlackRock, have raised concerns about the company backing new coal plants.

KEPCO said the company takes climate change seriously, and that the proposed Indonesian project meets the environmental standards set in South Korea.

Germany's Siemens will also supply equipment to the project, despite making vague commitments to exit coal. A company spokesman said phasing out of coal investments did not include projects where it has existing contractual obligations.

Singapore bank DBS is among those providing financing to the project, two sources with direct knowledge said. DBS declined to comment.

Beyond environmental concerns, climate finance experts warn that if regulations are passed to cap CO2 emissions, plants like the one in Suralaya may have to close before debts have been repaid, leaving investors with costly stranded assets.

KEPCO said in a statement that the project passed a pre-feasibility study, deeming it to be profitable. (Reporting by Yuddy Cahya Budiman and Willy Kurniawan in Suralaya; Additional reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul, Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Alexander Hübner in Munich; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.29% 568.59 Delayed Quote.11.66%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.86% 21.88 End-of-day quote.-15.46%
DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. 3.02% 4780 End-of-day quote.-16.43%
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION -1.26% 19600 End-of-day quote.-29.50%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 0.96% 24.29 Delayed Quote.-28.07%
SIEMENS AG 1.99% 112 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
STINGRAY GROUP INC. 1.32% 5.36 Delayed Quote.-24.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES &
02:04aIndonesian coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge
RE
05/12Asia's pandemic stimulus may slow the demise of coal
RE
2019DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES CONSTRCTN CO : RIGHTS ISSUE: 58.050991 new shares @ 5550..
FA
2017DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES CONSTRCTN CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CNSTN CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016RP Energy Signs Construction, Supply Deals For Power Project
DJ
2016GE to Acquire Power Business for $250 Million
DJ
2015DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CNSTN CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015DOOSAN HEAVY & CNSTN : PetroVietnam Says Doosan Heavy Wins $780 Million Deal to ..
DJ
2014DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CNSTN CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 025 B 13,3 B 13,3 B
Net income 2020 106 B 0,09 B 0,09 B
Net Debt 2020 7 193 B 5,96 B 5,96 B
P/E ratio 2020 9,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 210 B 1 007 M 1 003 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 76,0x
Nbr of Employees 6 589
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5 750,00 KRW
Last Close Price 4 780,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji-Won Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myung-Woo Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hyoung-Hee Choi Co-CEO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Dong-Min Cha Independent Director
Dong-Soo Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.-16.43%1 007
ABB LTD-1.41%52 342
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.47%11 109
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-22.97%2 977
ABB INDIA LIMITED-29.51%2 554
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.3.24%1 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group