Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Doray Minerals Limited    DRM   AU000000DRM6

DORAY MINERALS LIMITED

(DRM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/06
0.465 AUD   --.--%
08:42pDORAY MINERALS : Deflector Near-Mine Exploration Drilling Results
PU
03/04Doray Minerals Limited - Andy Well and Gnaweeda Purchase Update
AQ
03/04DRM Andy Well and Gnaweeda Divestment Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Doray Minerals : Deflector Near-Mine Exploration Drilling Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:42pm EST

7 March 2019

DEFLECTOR NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION DRILLING INTERSECTS

EXCITING GOLD AND COPPER MINERALISATION

Doray Minerals Limited ("Doray" or "the Company") (ASX: DRM) is pleased to announce the results from recent surface reverse circulation (RC) drilling focussed on testing several near-mine exploration targets at the Deflector Gold Copper Mine.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • o Drilling on a series of traverses across the Spanish Galleon target 500m west of Deflector intersected near-surface gold and copper mineralisation as well as narrow zones of primary mineralisation. Significant results include:

    • o DERC0299 - 1m @ 9.0g/t Au and 0.1% Cu from 52mdh

    • o DERC0303 - 1m @ 7.3g/t Au and NSA Cu from 37mdh

    • o DERC0300 - 3m @ 3.8g/t Au and 0.4% Cu from 112mdh

  • o Drilling on the Deflector Southwest target, 300m from Deflector, following up on an historic drill intersection previously reported in 2014 (14DEFDD015 - 3.1m @ 9.9g/t Au and 7.5% Cu) returned several high-grade intersections correlating with the revised interpretation of the prospect. Significant intersections include:

    • o DERC0318 - 1m @ 11.3g/t Au and 4.4% Cu from 102mdh

    • o DERC0319 - 2m @ 6.1g/t Au and NSA Cu from 224mdh

    • o DERC0322 - 5m @ 3.2g/t Au and 0.1% Cu from 239mdh

  • o Drilling has highlighted the broader extent of gold and copper mineralisation present within the Deflector area and the clear potential for additional discoveries.

Commenting on these high-grade intersections at prospects close to the Deflector mine, Doray Minerals Managing Director Leigh Junk said, "These latest results continue to confirm our long-held belief that there is additional untapped mineralisation across the broader Deflector project area. We have been consistent over the past year in investing in near-mine exploration with the target of extending Deflector's mine life.

"These latest results, while early stage, are extremely encouraging and highlight yet again the high-grade prospectivity of Deflector, and we look forward to continuing to unlock its significant potential."

*NSA - No Significant Assay

Deflector Near-Mine Exploration - Drilling Update

A series of RC drilling programmes were completed on the Spanish Galleon, Deflector Southwest and the Da Vinci North prospects (see Figure 1). The Spanish Galleon and Deflector Southwest prospects were targeted based on reinterpretations of existing drill data utilising the enhanced understanding of mineralisation controls and styles at the nearby Deflector Gold Copper Mine. The Da Vinci North programme was drilled to test for further strike extensions to the Da Vinci discovery made in 2017, which has recently been included in the Deflector mine plan (see ASX releasedated 31 January 2019).

The Spanish Galleon programme consisted of two traverses across the previously defined oxide zone anomalism. The Deflector Southwest programme consisted of three sections orientated obliquely across the Deflector local grid in order to optimally test the reinterpreted orientation of the mineralised structure. The Da Vinci North programme consisted of three sections of RC directly along strike from the previously defined Da Vinci Mineral Resource.

Figure 1. Location diagram of recent near-mine exploration RC drilling programmes at the Deflector Gold Copper Mine

Spanish Galleon

The Spanish Galleon prospect is located approximately 500m to the west of the southern end of the Deflector deposit. Historical aircore and limited RC drilling had previously identified a coherent zone of gold and copper mineralisation within the base of the transition zone, along an apparent parallel trend to Deflector. While part of the broader overall Deflector corridor, the host rocks to mineralisation at Spanish Galleon are lower in the stratigraphic sequence than those at Deflector. Lithologies intersected by drilling include a series of basalt flows with minor interstitial sediment units along the contact with the basal ultramafic. The prospect is cross-cut by the same dolerite dyke that transects between Deflector and Da Vinci mineralisation.

Two RC traverses were drilled across the Spanish Galleon sequence, with 16 holes drilled for 3,105m. Drilling was successful in confirming and expanding the known extent of supergene mineralisation present at Spanish Galleon. Several narrow primary zone intersections were also returned, indicating the presence of narrow vein host structures at depth. Several significant intersections were returned from the drilling, including:

  • DERC0299 - 1m @ 9.0g/t Au and 0.1% Cu from 52mdh (Supergene)

  • DERC0303 - 1m @ 7.3g/t Au and NSA Cu from 37mdh (Supergene)

  • DERC0300 - 3m @ 3.8g/t Au and 0.4% Cu from 112mdh (Primary Mineralisation)

  • DERC0305 - 1m @ 4.8g/t Au and NSA Cu from 141mdh (Primary Mineralisation)

  • DERC0302 - 5m @ 2.6g/t Au and 0.2% Cu from 60mdh (Supergene)

RC drilling was hampered by the presence of extensive groundwater, which prevented the planned "overlap" of deep RC holes to satisfactorily orientate these primary host structures. As illustrated in the cross section in Figure 2, primary mineralisation appears to be located along the steeply east dipping contacts between the basalt and thin sediment unit, as well as the basalt and ultramafic unit. As a result of the inability to adequately test the primary mineralisation by RC methods, it is planned to drill a series of diamond tails on the existing RC holes to extend coverage at depth and allow for detailed examination of the host and style of mineralisation present at Spanish Galleon as compared to Deflector.

Figure 2. Spanish Galleon prospect, cross section 4160mN, with interpreted geology and recent significant intersections in red and historic significant intersections in black. Note Cu NA - Copper not assayed in historic drilling

Deflector Southwest

The Deflector Southwest target is centred on an historic drill intersection previously reported in 2014, whereby diamond drill hole 14DEFDD015 intersected Deflector style quartz veining and massive chalcopyrite-pyrite sulphides within a basalt host rock. Assays from 14DEFDD015 returned 3.1m @ 9.9g/t Au and 7.5% Cu (see ASX: MYG release dated 27 August 2014). Recent re-logging of the intersection, coupled with the greater understanding of styles of mineralisation at Deflector, led to a revised interpretation of the possible strike and dip. This newly interpreted orientation had not been adequately tested by previous drilling.

As a result of this new work, an RC drilling programme was designed to test the interpreted structure. A total of 9 holes for 1,821m were drilled. Drilling intersected a number of mineralised structures within the host basalt sequence (see Figure 3). Importantly, visible copper sulphide mineralisation was intersected along the interpreted Deflector Southwest structure. Significant intersections returned include:

  • DERC0318 - 1m @ 11.3g/t Au and 4.4% Cu from 102mdh

  • DERC0319 - 2m @ 6.1g/t Au and NSA Cu from 224mdh

  • DERC0322 - 5m @ 3.2g/t Au and 0.1% Cu from 239mdh

The nature of these structures is consistent with those observed at the Deflector underground mine and clearly indicates a continuation of the mineralised system to the southwest. As a follow-up to this RC programme, the plan is to drill a series of surface diamond drill holes along a similarly oblique orientation to gather additional geological as well as structural data.

Figure 3 Deflector Southwest prospect cross section, illustrating previous Mutiny and Doray drilling with new significant RC intersections. Note the presence of multiple mineralised structures.

Da Vinci North

Following on from the successful estimation of the Da Vinci Mineral Resource and subsequent inclusion of this material into the Deflector production plan, a series of RC drill lines was designed to test for a northern continuation of economic mineralisation. Underground drilling and development of the western Da Vinci lode had indicated that mineralisation was stoped out by an intrusive diorite unit to the north. As such, it was interpreted that mineralisation could still be open along strike.

Disclaimer

Doray Minerals Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 01:41:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DORAY MINERALS LIMITED
08:42pDORAY MINERALS : Deflector Near-Mine Exploration Drilling Results
PU
03/04Doray Minerals Limited - Andy Well and Gnaweeda Purchase Update
AQ
03/04DRM Andy Well and Gnaweeda Divestment Update
AQ
02/28DORAY MINERALS : Andy Well and Gnaweeda Divestment Update
PU
02/27DORAY MINERALS : Results for Half Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
02/22DORAY MINERALS LIMITED : - Dispatch of Scheme Booklet
AQ
02/21DORAY MINERALS : Dispatch of Scheme Booklet
PU
02/19DORAY MINERALS LIMITED : - Scheme Booklet Registered with ASIC
AQ
02/17DORAY MINERALS : Scheme Booklet
PU
02/17DORAY MINERALS : Independent Expert Concludes the Merger with Silver Lake is Fai..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 39,5 M
Net income 2019 39,2 M
Finance 2019 45,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,12
P/E ratio 2020 5,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart DORAY MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Doray Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORAY MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,63  AUD
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leigh Stanley Junk Managing Director & Director
Julius Luke Matthys Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Jacobs Chief Operating Officer
Jon Latto Chief Financial Officer
Jay Richard Stephenson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DORAY MINERALS LIMITED27.40%146
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.82%22 220
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-0.58%18 377
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.30%12 864
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 441
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD2.72%10 022
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.