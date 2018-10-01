Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Dorel Industries Inc    DII.B   CA25822C2058

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC (DII.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dorel Industries : Home Acquires UK Furniture Distributor and Expands European Footprint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

Montreal, Quebec - 10/1/2018

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced that its Dorel Home segment has acquired the assets and operations of UK-based Alphason. Established some 30 years ago, Alphason designs and distributes award-winning home office and audio-visual furniture. The Alphason brand is well known in the UK and is sold at several large independent retailers across the country. The operations will be integrated into Dorel Home's existing Dorel Home Furnishings Europe entity. The purchase provides Dorel Home with a new base as well as a distribution hub to serve its growing European business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

'Combining Alphason's quality customer portfolio, their products and customer service with Dorel Home's innovative, extensive furniture products represents a tremendously exciting opportunity for us, for Alphason's existing customer base abroad and for potential new customers. We will use this base to expand and to provide strong logistics support with a distribution hub to serve and grow our European business. This tuck-in acquisition is highly strategic, and I am confident it will be welcomed by our customers, including our large North American e-commerce partners, many of whom have been growing in Europe and have been asking Dorel Home to support this growth,' stated Dorel Home President, Norman Braunstein.

Disclaimer

Dorel Industries Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 21:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOREL INDUSTRIES INC
11:22pDOREL INDUSTRIES : Home Acquires UK Furniture Distributor and Expands European F..
PU
08/23KID TRAX : takes the Hasbro HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS Game for a New Spin
PR
08/16DOREL INDUSTRIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03DOREL INDUSTRIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/20DOREL INDUSTRIES : Announces Appointment to Board of Directors
PU
07/02DOREL INDUSTRIES : Sports Sells SUGOI and Sombrio to Louis Garneau Sports Inc
AQ
06/28DOREL INDUSTRIES : Sports Sells SUGOI and Sombrio to Louis Garneau Sports Inc.
AQ
05/22DOREL INDUSTRIES : producing strollers again in the U.S. to meet demand for dome..
AQ
05/17DOREL INDUSTRIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04DOREL INDUSTRIES : take US$12.5-million Q1 impairment charge due to Toy 'R' Us l..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Dorel Industries' (DRLAF) CEO Martin Schwartz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/03Dorel Industries beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
05/07Dorel Industries' (DIIBF) CEO Martin Schwartz on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
05/04Dorel Industries misses by $0.50, misses on revenue 
03/29Don't Throw The Baby Out With The Bathwater 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 609 M
EBIT 2018 112 M
Net income 2018 23,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,76%
P/E ratio 2018 24,30
P/E ratio 2019 8,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 577 M
Chart DOREL INDUSTRIES INC
Duration : Period :
Dorel Industries Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOREL INDUSTRIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,2 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Schwartz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Schwartz Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz CFO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Jeff Segel Director, Executive VP-Sales & Marketing
Maurice Tousson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOREL INDUSTRIES INC-26.40%580
LEGGETT & PLATT-8.25%5 698
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP0.45%3 782
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.71%2 297
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 192
HEADLAM GROUP PLC-18.80%523
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.