Dorel Industries : Home Acquires UK Furniture Distributor and Expands European Footprint

Montreal, Quebec - 10/1/2018

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced that its Dorel Home segment has acquired the assets and operations of UK-based Alphason. Established some 30 years ago, Alphason designs and distributes award-winning home office and audio-visual furniture. The Alphason brand is well known in the UK and is sold at several large independent retailers across the country. The operations will be integrated into Dorel Home's existing Dorel Home Furnishings Europe entity. The purchase provides Dorel Home with a new base as well as a distribution hub to serve its growing European business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

'Combining Alphason's quality customer portfolio, their products and customer service with Dorel Home's innovative, extensive furniture products represents a tremendously exciting opportunity for us, for Alphason's existing customer base abroad and for potential new customers. We will use this base to expand and to provide strong logistics support with a distribution hub to serve and grow our European business. This tuck-in acquisition is highly strategic, and I am confident it will be welcomed by our customers, including our large North American e-commerce partners, many of whom have been growing in Europe and have been asking Dorel Home to support this growth,' stated Dorel Home President, Norman Braunstein.