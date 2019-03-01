Log in
DOREL INDUSTRIES INC

(DII.B)
Dorel Industries : Will Hold 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call and Provide Update Regarding Quarterly Dividend

03/01/2019 | 05:09pm EST

Montreal, Quebec - 3/1/2019

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced that it will provide an update regarding its quarterly dividend on the outstanding number of Dorel's Class A Multiple Voting Shares, Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, Deferred Share Units, cash-settled Restricted Share Units and cash- settled Performance Share Units on March 14, 2019. Dorel's Board of Directors is evaluating the Company's dividend policy and will provide an update in conjunction with Dorel's announcement of its Q4 and 2018 year-end results.

Fourth Quarter Results and Analysts Conference Call:
Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019
Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time
Call: 1-877-223-4471

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 9958088 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday, March 14, 2019 as of 4:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at: https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

Disclaimer

Dorel Industries Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 22:08:08 UTC
