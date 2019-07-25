Log in
Dorel Industries : Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its Second Quarter Results

07/25/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Montreal, Quebec - 7/25/2019

Open to: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Friday, August 2, 2019
TIME: 11:30 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-877-223-4471

The press release will be published before markets open the day of the conference call, through Globenewswire.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 5679257 on your phone.
This recording will be available on Friday, August 2, 2019 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NoteTO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.

Disclaimer

Dorel Industries Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 13:34:07 UTC
