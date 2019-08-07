Log in
Dorian LPG : First Quarter 2020 Investor Highlights

0
08/07/2019

Investor Highlights

DORIAN LPG

August 2019

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements including analyses and other information based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and statements relating to our future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is not realized. Our actual future results may be materially different from and worse than what we expect. We qualify all of the forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Investor Highlights - 1Q FY20 Earnings

1Q FY20 - Baltic VLGC Index Performance

80.0

70.0

PMT

60.0

USD,

50.0

40.0

April 1, 2019

May 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

July 1, 2019

Selected Balance Sheet Data at 6/30/2019

mm

Cash

$

21.7

Restricted Cash

35.6

Total Cash on Hand3

$

57.4

mm

2015 Debt Facility

$

484.1

3 - Captains Japanese Financings

60.6

3 - Eco VLGC Japanese Financings

149.4

Total Debt Obligations

$

694.1

1Q FY20 - Dorian LPG Operating Statistics

$

29,671

Fleet TCE / Operating Day

98.4%

Fleet Utilization1

$

29,659

Spot TCE / Operating Day2

98.1%

Spot Fleet Utilization1,2

$

8,052

Fleet OpEx / Calendar Day

FY20 - Special Surveys and Capital Improvements

Preliminary Timing

Quarter Ending

4 Vessels

Sep. 30, 2019

6 Vessels

Dec. 31, 2019

Estimated Quarterly Cash Outlays4

mm

Sep. 30, 2019

$

8

Dec. 31, 2019

15

March 31, 2020

8

Total Estimated Cost

$

31

  1. Defined as operating days / available days
  2. Spot includes all vessels operating in the Helios LPG Pool, which may include spot voyages, COAs, and short-duration time charters

3.

Numbers may not sum due to rounding

3

4.

Includes drydockings, scrubbers, BWMS, and installation

Disclaimer

Dorian LPG Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 12:09:05 UTC
