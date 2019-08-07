Dorian LPG : First Quarter 2020 Investor Highlights
08/07/2019 | 08:10am EDT
Investor Highlights
DORIAN LPG
August 2019
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements including analyses and other information based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and statements relating to our future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is not realized. Our actual future results may be materially different from and worse than what we expect. We qualify all of the forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Investor Highlights - 1Q FY20 Earnings
1Q FY20 - Baltic VLGC Index Performance
Selected Balance Sheet Data at 6/30/2019
mm
Cash
$
21.7
Restricted Cash
35.6
Total Cash on Hand3
$
57.4
mm
2015 Debt Facility
$
484.1
3 - Captains Japanese Financings
60.6
3 - Eco VLGC Japanese Financings
149.4
Total Debt Obligations
$
694.1
1Q FY20 - Dorian LPG Operating Statistics
•
$
29,671
−
Fleet TCE / Operating Day
•
98.4%
−
Fleet Utilization1
•
$
29,659
−
Spot TCE / Operating Day2
•
98.1%
−
Spot Fleet Utilization1,2
•
$
8,052
−
Fleet OpEx / Calendar Day
FY20 - Special Surveys and Capital Improvements
Preliminary Timing
Quarter Ending
4 Vessels
Sep. 30, 2019
6 Vessels
Dec. 31, 2019
Estimated Quarterly Cash Outlays4
mm
Sep. 30, 2019
$
8
Dec. 31, 2019
15
March 31, 2020
8
Total Estimated Cost
$
31
Defined as operating days / available days
Spot includes all vessels operating in the Helios LPG Pool, which may include spot voyages, COAs, and short-duration time charters
3.
Numbers may not sum due to rounding
4.
Includes drydockings, scrubbers, BWMS, and installation