Doriemus : Quarterly Activities Report & Quarterly Cashflow Report

Doriemus Plc ASX / Media Announcement 30 January 2019 ARBN: 619 213 437 Head Office: Suite 3b, 38 Jermyn Street Princes House Quarterly Activity Report to 31 December 2018 and Significant Activity post Reporting Period London, UK Sw1Y 6DN Highlights: Phone: +44 2074400642 Fax: +44 2074400641 Email:info@doriemus.co.ukWebsite:www.doriemus.co.uk •Successful flow testing continues at Horse Hill oil discovery in the UK and 2019 Field Development Plan oField Development Plans announced to bring Horse Hill in to full oil production by the end of 2019. oPortland reservoir declared commercial by the Operator. Australian Contact Information: Julia Beckett oOver 25,000 bbl total aggregate Kimmeridge and Portland oil produced since early July 2018. Joint Company Secretary oOver 21,000 bbl total Kimmeridge oil production since mid-October 2018. Address: Suite 12, Level 1 11 Ventnor Avenue WEST PERTH WA 6005 Australia o114 tankers of crude successfully exported to Perenco's Hamble oil terminal. The Kimmeridge 40° API Brent quality crude continues to be sold at prevailing Brent crude oil prices, less a small deduction for handling and marketing. oFlow testing continues. (note: these production numbers as per announcement dated 17 January 2019) Postal Address: PO Box 52

•Executed binding LOI with Rey Resources Limited (ASX: REY) to obtain a 50% interest (plus operatorship) over the 5,058 km2WA onshore petroleum exploration permit block EP 487, onshore Derby. West Perth WA 6872 oAssignment of the interest is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions prior to completion. Tel: 08 6245 2050 Email:julia@everestcorp.com.au oMajor gas/condensate play with an estimated Prospective Potential Gas in Place of 169.6 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) (P50). Butler prospect has been defined with the potential to be drilled Q3/Q4 this year (See below for further Farmin details and technical information). Directors:

•Executed binding LOI to earn 50% (plus operatorship) with Rey Resources Limited over the 163 km2WA onshore block L15, which includes permitted production from West Kora oil field. Executive ChairmanDavid Lenigas oAssignment of the interest is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions prior to completion. oEstimated 380,000 barrels of 2P Reserves (See below for further Farmin details and technical information). oLocated approximately 20km east of Derby (Western Australia).

Executive DirectorsGreg Lee Donald Strang David Lenigas, Doriemus Plc's Executive Chairman; commented; Non-Exec DirectorHamish Harris ASX Code: DOR "The Company has achieved a great deal during the December '18 Quarter, with some exceptional flow rates seen from the Horse Hill - 1 discovery well near London's Gatwick International Airport, and we have now outlined the 2019 development plans for our UK Horse Hill and Isle of Wight oil projects. Doriemus has also embarked on an expansion strategy outside the UK, having now signed up two potentially valuable and strategic farmins in the Derby area of Western Australia. The EP 487 block with an estimated potential of 170 TCF of GIP is very significant indeed and we are presently finalising our due diligence on these assets. On the short-term Australian front, the team are working hard towards completing the due diligence and agreeing the more comprehensive terms and conditions to hopefully closing the West Kora oil field transaction. On closing, we plan to bring West Kora back in to production after the Kimberley's wet season. 2019 is shaping up to be busy year for the Company." 1|Page Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR)("Doriemus"or the"Company"), is please provide the Quarterly Activities for the period representing the 3 months to 31 December 2018 (the"Period") and material events post the end of the Period. OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES FOR THE QUARTER TO 31DECEMBER 2018: Doriemus executes a Letter of Intent to farmin to WA Onshore asset (EP487) with prospective potential 170 TCF (P50) Gas-In-Place as well as to farmin to the Kora West Oil Field, WA (Block L-15) On 31 December 2018, Doriemus announced that it has a signed a binding Letter of Intent with ASX Listed Rey Resources Limited (ASX: REY) ("REY") ("LOI"). The completion of each of the farmins is conditional on Doriemus fulfilling certain funding and other obligations under the LOI, the execution of agreed formal documentation and obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals. Should completion of the Farmins occur, the relevant interests will represent the Company's first assets located in Australia, with Doriemus acting as the operator. Completion of the EP487 Farmin and the L15 Farmin are independent of each other. Highlights: EP487 - Farmin: •Doriemus signed a binding letter of intent with Rey Resources Limited (ASX: REY) to obtain a 50% interest (plus operatorship) over the 5,058 km2West Australian onshore petroleum exploration permit block EP487. Located 30km ESE of Derby and close to existing infrastructure and gas markets.

•Major gas/condensate play with an estimated Prospective Potential Gas in Place of 169.6 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) (P50)1(see below for further technical information)

•Estimated Prospective Potential Recoverable Resources1: o28.4 Trillion Cubic Feet of recoverable gas (P50) o707 Million barrels of recoverable condensate (P50) oRepresenting 5.283 Billion barrels of oil equivalent (P50)

•Subject to raising the necessary capital or securing other suitable financing means as further detailed below, the drilling of a 4,000m well is planned and nearing regulatory approvals.

•1,650m reservoir of wet and dry gas potential target zone (Mid and Lower Laurel Formation) from 2,600m - 4,250m2.

•Completion of the farmin is subject to Doriemus completing satisfactory due diligence, fulfilling certain funding and other obligations, obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals as well as the execution of formal documentation. Block L15 - Farmin: •Doriemus signed a letter of intent to earn 50% (plus operatorship) with Rey Resources Limited over the 163 km2WA onshore block L15, which contains the fully permitted West Kora oil field.

•Doriemus will aim to bring Kora West well back into oil production in early Q2 2019.

•Estimated 380,000 barrels of 2P Reserves3(See below for further technical information).

•Located only 20km east of Derby (Western Australia).

•Completion of the farmin is subject to Doriemus completing satisfactory due diligence, fulfilling certain funding and other obligations, obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals as well as the execution of formal documentation. 1Rey Resources Limited ASX announcement dated 19 July 2017 - June 2017 Quarterly Report.

2Rey Resources Limited website: Homepage link to EP487 Butler Prospect:https://14eoux3d4nrmxxoncypuhs11-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Butler-Prospect.pdf 3Rey Resources Limited ASX announcement date 14 May 2018 - Acquisition of Lennard Shelf Interests & Sale of interest in Perth Basin and announcement dated 1 October 2015http://www.keypetroleum.com.au/sites/keypetroleum.com.au/files/asx-announcements/6735868.pdf EP487 FARMIN - MAJOR GAS AND CONDENSATE TARGET- DERBY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA ONSHORE Figure 1: Map of EP487 including potential locations of Laurel Gas Province and the Butler Prospect and L15 (Source: Rey Resources Limited) Summary of LOI Terms: Pursuant to the LOI, Doriemus has the right to obtain a 50% interest (with operatorship) in 5,058 km2petroleum exploration permit EP487 (the "Derby Block", or the "Butler Prospect"). Please refer to Figure 1 for location. Doriemus will earn this interest if it successfully funds and manages an updated independent assessment of the existing Butler Prospect field estimates as well as securing the necessary funding to drill a 4,000m exploration well and any applicable regulatory approvals. In addition to updating field petroleum estimates, the independent consultants will be engaged to assess well completion techniques, in particular the use of Fishbones Stimulation Technologies, to potentially increase well productivity. Fishbones, developed in Norway, is having excellent success in increasing well productivity in tight oil-bearing formations. Further information on Fishbones can be found athttp://fishbones.as. The drilling of the proposed well is in the process of gaining final approvals from Western Australian regulators and can be potentially drilled as early as Q3 2019, subject to securing the necessary funding and rig availability. Further pursuant to the LOI, Doriemus will have a 60-day due diligence period. If at the completion of the due diligence period the Company is satisfied with its investigations then, it will enter into an industry standard joint operating agreement and other associated documents as required with REY in order to formalise the LOI and further govern this project. If within 12 months of signing the LOI Doriemus fulfilled its obligations set out above, it will be formally assigned the 50% interest in EP487 with the parties entering into further joint venture arrangements as may be required for the ongoing development of the field. Funding: At this stage, Doriemus has the necessary funds available to fund the provision of an updated volumetrics estimate by an internationally recognised consultancy on the EP487 licence. On completion of the independent review and after undertaking a detailed costings analysis for the proposed 4,000m well on the Butler Prospect, at which point Doriemus may be required to raise additional funding by way of a commercial loan, seeking a strategic development partner, undertaking a capital raise, a sell down some of its existing assets or a combination of these funding thereof should it deem it appropriate to fulfill its obligations under the LOI set out above and earn the 50% interest of EP 487. EP 487 Summary: REY currently holds a 100% interest in petroleum exploration permit EP487. The block is considered to be predominantly a Wet Laurel Basin Centred Gas play ("BCG"), which is regionally extensive throughout the Canning Basin, with major companies such as Mitsubishi and Buru Energy also having operations further along trend in the area. Existing infrastructure in the area is extensive due to the operations at Mitsubishi's Valhalla and Asgard gas field operations. Prospective Potential Recoverable Resources on EP 487: Doriemus notes that REY has published, in an ASX news release date 19 July 20171, independently generated estimates of the gross prospective potential recoverable resource estimate (TCF gas recoverable) of the BCG play in the Derby Block (onshore portion). These estimates were provided by 3D Geo to REY in June 2017. REY's 100% interest in these Prospective Potential Recoverable Resources (unrisked, probabilistic estimate) of the Derby Block BCG play is provided in Table 1 below. Table 1: Rey Resources' 100% attributable interest in the gross prospective potential recoverable resources estimate of the Laurel BCG in EP 487 (estimate prepared by 3D-GEO June 2017). Prospective Potential Recoverable Resources SPE PRMS (2011)3 P901 P501 P102 Gas in place TCF1 68.0 169.6 412.9 Recoverable Gas TCF1 9.4 28.4 81.1 Recoverable Condensate MMbbl2 239 707 2,066 Recoverable BOE MMBOE4 1,852 5,283 15,096 (Table 1 Source: Rey Resources' ASX news release dated 19 July 2017) Notes to Table 1:1TCF- trillion cubic feet.2MMbbl- million barrels.3SPE PRMS (2011) - Society of Petroleum Engineers Petroleum Resource Management System (2011).4MMBOE- million barrels oil equivalent. Calculated using ratio of 6.22 billion cubic feet of gas equivalent to 1 million barrels of crude oil. Important Notes to table 1: 1.Investors should read the Rey Resources quarterly report dated 19 July 2017 in full.

2.These estimates of Prospective Potential Recoverable Resources were released by Rey Resources Limited on 19 July 2017 in accordance with the SPE-PRMS. Doriemus has not independently verified this information.

3.Prospective resources are the estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project and relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

4.The summation includes GIP and recoverable gas and oil (condensate) resource resources for four interpreted and mapped Laurel Formation intervals: Upper Laurel, Middle Laurel, Lower Laurel and Basal Laurel.

5.Prospective Resource estimates only consider sequences within the main eastern onshore part of the Fitzroy Trough within EP 487 at depths above 5,000 m (considered to be an economic cut-off).

6.The volumes reported here are "Unrisked" in the sense that a "Chance of Discovery" factor has not been applied to the designated volumes within this assessment. Chance of Discovery represents an indicative estimate of the probability that potential recoverable quantities of hydrocarbons might be discovered and developed. The Volumes are not also reduced for non-hydrocarbon inert gas content (i.e. CO2, N2) Research and Development The Company believes this experimental technique of stimulation and the drilling of the well to employ the technology mentioned above will, if proven, potentially allow the methodology to be deployed in numerous areas in Australia where fracture stimulation is not permitted. This technology Doriemus will seek to utilise, if proven, may make the drilling of wells and development of fields far more economic and without the requirement for fracture stimulation. To this end, the Company is in the early stage of investigating its eligibility for any government backed research and development ("R&D") incentives for this project. The successful grant of any R&D incentive could be highly beneficial for this project and as a result the Company may seek to appoint a consulting firm to assist with these investigations and applying for any applicable incentives. The Company will provide an update with any developments in this regard in due course. WEST KORA OIL PRODUCTION FARMIN: L15, DERBY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA Summary of the LOI terms: In addition to and separately to the above, and further in accordance with the LOI, Doriemus has the right to earn a 50% interest (with operatorship) in the 163 km2 L15 permit ("West Kora" or "L15"). Please refer to Figure 2 below for location. REY currently owns 100% of L15 and Doriemus can secure its 50% interest by funding a $1 million field development plan over the following year on the L15 permit which would be designed to bring West Kora back in to production. Further pursuant to the LOI, Doriemus originally had a 30-day due diligence period which has now been extended by agreement for a further two weeks. If at the completion of the extended due diligence period the Company is satisfied with its investigations then, it will enter into a joint operating agreement and other associated documents as required with REY in order to formalise the LOI and further govern this project. If within 12 months of signing the LOI Doriemus has fulfilled its obligations set out above and obtained any applicable regulatory approvals,it will be formally assigned the 50% interest in L15 with the parties entering into further joint venture arrangements as may be required for the ongoing development of the field. Funding: Doriemus confirms that it has the funds available to complete the due diligence phase of this project. In the event that the proposed farmin proceeds past the due diligence stage, and depending on the final agreed timetable for the development of the field, Doriemus will either utilise its existing cash reserves (including anticipated revenues from its UK oil operations) or may procure alternate funding means (as detailed for EP487 above) in order to expend up to A$1million on the L15 permit within the required 12-month period with a view of bringing the field back into production. Summary of L15: L15 is a production licence granted in 2010 and contains the West Kora oilfield with production history. The last time the well was in production was in 1996. The L15 Oil Field is fully permitted to bring it back in to oil production. Doriemus aims to bring L15 back in to production in early Q2 2019, when the Kimberley wet season is over. Reserves and Resources: An estimation of oil reserves and contingent oil resource for the West Kora Oilfield in L15 was provided by Energetica Consulting in September 2015 (refer to Key Petroleum Limited's ASX releases dated 30 September 20154) and reviewed by REY and released by REY on 14 May 20183. The estimation is based on the vintage wells in the permit and relevant studies. The estimated remaining reserves and resources, as calculated by Energetica Consulting in September 2015, are listed in Table 2 below. 4Key Petroleum Limited ASX announcement dated 1 October 2015 - Maiden Reserves and Contingent Resources Reports -http://www.keypetroleum.com.au/sites/keypetroleum.com.au/files/asx-announcements/6735868.pdf Attachments Original document

