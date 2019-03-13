Log in
DORIEMUS PLC

(DOR)
Doriemus : progresses with sale of Lidsey Oil Field

03/13/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR)("Doriemus"or the"Company"), today announces, that further to its announcement dated 27 February 2019, that it has now executed all the required sale and purchase agreements to sell its interest in the Lidsey Oil Field in the UK to Angus Energy Plc. The deal will close when the UK Government's Oil & Gas Authority approves the transfer of the interest from Doriemus to Angus Energy.

Doriemus progresses with sale of Lidsey Oil Field

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This document may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the oil and gas industry. Forward looking statements include but are not necessarily limited to statements concerning Doriemus's planned operations and other statements that are historic facts, when used in this announcement, the words such "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward looking statements. Although the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, they involve risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. No assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should make and rely upon their own enquiries before deciding to acquire or deal in the Company's securities.

Disclaimer

Doriemus plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 22:38:05 UTC
