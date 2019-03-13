Doriemus Plc

Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR)("Doriemus"or the"Company"), today announces, that further to its announcement dated 27 February 2019, that it has now executed all the required sale and purchase agreements to sell its interest in the Lidsey Oil Field in the UK to Angus Energy Plc. The deal will close when the UK Government's Oil & Gas Authority approves the transfer of the interest from Doriemus to Angus Energy.

Doriemus progresses with sale of Lidsey Oil Field

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website atwww.doriemus.co.ukor contact:

