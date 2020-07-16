Log in
Dorman Announces More Than 200 New Products, Including First-to-Aftermarket Steering Shafts and Nitrogen Suspension Compressors

07/16/2020 | 09:43am EDT

Highlights:

  • New exclusive steering shafts for more than 10 million General Motors vehicles
  • New upgraded OE FIX nitrogen suspension compressors for 1.6 million Ram trucks
  • New complete, labor-saving windshield wiper motor and linkage assemblies for millions of popular vehicles on the road today

COLMAR, Pa., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 200 new automotive repair products, giving professional installers and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative solutions designed to help them save time and money.

Dorman’s featured releases this month are three first-to-aftermarket steering shafts that fit more than 10 million Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac trucks and SUVs (425-130, 425-131 and 425-132).1 Like all Dorman’s steering shafts, these safety-critical components undergo testing to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. These new parts bring Dorman’s total number of steering shafts to more than 100, and Dorman’s total coverage to more than 125 million vehicles in operation in the United States and Canada.

Dorman is also releasing two new OE FIX air suspension compressors that fit more than 1.6 million Ram trucks. The original compressor on certain nitrogen-filled suspension systems sometimes fails from moisture intrusion and/or when the plastic piston wears, and until now there was no aftermarket replacement. Dorman’s exclusive OE FIX compressor (949-356) features an aluminum piston, improved seals and upgraded thermal classification – all features not currently offered by the original equipment manufacturer. Dorman also delivers an even more rugged replacement, with a version for the same vehicles that features a vented cast aluminum housing to help prevent damage to the compressor in extreme road conditions (949-356XD). These new solutions extend Dorman’s comprehensive line of active suspension solutions, including air compressors, shocks, struts and delete kits.

Dorman is also continuing to roll out new windshield wiper motor and linkage assemblies for millions of popular vehicles. This month there are six new, exclusive, labor-saving wiper assemblies available, each offering peace of mind, by replacing both the motor and transmission at once and not waiting for the related component to eventually fail as well. And, because they’re 100 percent newly manufactured, not remanufactured, there’s no core charge. These new releases bring Dorman’s total to eight complete assemblies that fit nearly 18 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

1Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

  
Contact: Steve Gisondi
Email: sgisondi@dormanproducts.com
  

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
