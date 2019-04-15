Log in
Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

04/15/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

COLMAR, Pa., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will issue financial results for its first quarter ended March 30, 2019 on April 29, 2019 . 

About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer “Exclusive” replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct‑Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names. 

Investor Relations Contact 
David Hession, Chief Financial Officer
dhession@dormanproducts.com
(215) 997-1800 

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com

Dorman.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
