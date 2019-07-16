Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dorman Products Inc.    DORM

DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.

(DORM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

COLMAR, Pa., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019 on July 30, 2019. 

About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer “Exclusive” replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman’s products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct‑Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names. 

Investor Relations Contact 
David Hession, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
dhession@dormanproducts.com
(215) 997-1800 

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.
06:50pDorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial ..
GL
05/22DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/01DORMAN PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
04/29DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04/29DORMAN PRODUCTS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29Dorman Products, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/23DORMAN PRODUCTS : Appoints Joseph P. Braun as Senior Vice President and General ..
AQ
04/15Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial R..
GL
02/26DORMAN PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/25DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 056 M
EBIT 2019 183 M
Net income 2019 142 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,38x
Capitalization 2 697 M
Chart DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Dorman Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 75,00  $
Last Close Price 82,38  $
Spread / Highest target -2,89%
Spread / Average Target -8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. Olsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Berman Executive Chairman, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael P. Ginnetti Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Paul R. Lederer Lead Independent Director
Richard T. Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.-9.09%2 593
CUMMINS INC.28.02%26 592
RHEINMETALL34.78%4 985
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-11.45%3 067
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 514
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-9.52%2 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About