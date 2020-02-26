Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dorman Products, Inc.    DORM

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

(DORM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Dorman Products (DORM) Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:30pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  The firm is investigating possible securities law violations, and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Feb. 24, 2020

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DORM

Contact An Attorney Now:

DORM@hbsslaw.com


844-916-0895

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Investigation:

The investigation concerns whether Dorman misrepresented and failed to disclose the true demand for the Company's products.

In past quarters, Dorman has touted the increase in its reported net sales, attributing the positive results to the Company's successful launch of a significant new chassis program to a major retail customer.

But on Feb. 24, 2020, Dorman announced disappointing Q4 2019 financial results, including Q4 net sales of only $239.6 million, representing an almost 10% year-over-year decrease.  The Company blamed the declining sales on "an increase in customer return provisions (resulting in a reduction of net sales of $11.2 million) primarily from new business wins, including a recently launched premium chassis program with a large national retail customer."

This news drove the price of Dorman shares sharply lower on Feb. 24, 2020.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Dorman may have engaged in an illicit channel-stuffing scheme to inflate its net sales and earnings," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Dorman and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Dorman should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DORM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-dorman-products-dorm-investors-who-have-suffered-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-301012210.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
10:30pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fr..
PR
03:41pDORMAN PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02:43pDORMAN PRODUCTS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dorman Prod..
BU
02/25Investigation of Dorman Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
02/24DORM LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Dorman Products Inc., fo..
BU
02/24DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/24DORMAN PRODUCTS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results, Issues ..
GL
02/10Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year..
GL
01/08DORMAN PRODUCTS : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group