Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Dorman Products, Inc. (“Dorman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DORM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 24, 2020, Dorman announced fourth quarter 2019 net sales of only $239.6 million, representing an almost 10% year-over-year decrease. The Company attributed the declining sales to "an increase in customer return provisions (resulting in a reduction of net sales of $11.2 million) primarily from new business wins, including a recently launched premium chassis program with a large national retail customer."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $10.35, or over 13%, to close at $66.34 per share on February 24, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

