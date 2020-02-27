Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) on Behalf of Investors

02/27/2020 | 03:53pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Dorman Products, Inc. (“Dorman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DORM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 24, 2020, Dorman announced fourth quarter 2019 net sales of only $239.6 million, representing an almost 10% year-over-year decrease. The Company attributed the declining sales to "an increase in customer return provisions (resulting in a reduction of net sales of $11.2 million) primarily from new business wins, including a recently launched premium chassis program with a large national retail customer."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $10.35, or over 13%, to close at $66.34 per share on February 24, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased Dorman securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
