DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC

DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC (DOTD)
09/07 11:55:15 am
95.11 GBp   -0.93%
11:32aDOTDIGITAL : Notice of Results
PU
08/09DOTDIGITAL : Board Change
PU
07/19DOTDIGITAL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
Dotdigital : Notice of Results

09/07/2018 | 11:32am CEST

7 September 2018

dotdigital Group plc

('dotdigital' or the 'Group')

Notice of Final Results Date

dotdigital Group Plc (AIM:DOTD), a leading omnichannel marketing automation platform, announces that the Group will issue its final results for the year ended 30 June 2018on Tuesday 16 October 2018.

For further enquiries please contact:

dotdigital Group Plc
Milan Patel, CEO
Paraag Amin, CFO

Tel: 020 3770 1502

FTI Consulting (Financial PR and Investor Relations)
Matt Dixon

Adam Davidson

Tel: 020 3727 1000

N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Shaun Dobson

Alex Bond

Tel: 020 7496 3000

finnCap (Joint Broker)
Stuart Andrews, Corporate Finance
Rhys Williams, Sales

Tel: 020 7220 0500

Disclaimer

dotDigital Group plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:31:04 UTC
