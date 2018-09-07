Dotdigital : Notice of Results

7 September 2018
dotdigital Group plc
('dotdigital' or the 'Group')
Notice of Final Results Date
dotdigital Group Plc (AIM:DOTD), a leading omnichannel marketing automation platform, announces that the Group will issue its final results for the year ended 30 June 2018on Tuesday 16 October 2018.
For further enquiries please contact:
dotdigital Group Plc
Milan Patel, CEO
Paraag Amin, CFO
Tel: 020 3770 1502
FTI Consulting (Financial PR and Investor Relations)
Matt Dixon
Adam Davidson
Tel: 020 3727 1000
N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Shaun Dobson
Alex Bond
Tel: 020 7496 3000
finnCap (Joint Broker)
Stuart Andrews, Corporate Finance
Rhys Williams, Sales
Tel: 020 7220 0500
