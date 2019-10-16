dotdigital : Final Dividend Timetable

16 October 2019

dotdigital Group plc

('dotdigital' or the 'Company')

Final Dividend Timetable

Further to its final results announcement released on 15 October 2019 (the 'Results'), dotdigital Group Plc (AIM:DOTD) the leading 'SaaS' provider of an omnichannel marketing automation and customer engagement platform, confirms the timetable in respect of its final dividend.

As announced in the Results, the Board of the Company has proposed a final dividend of 0.67 pence per ordinary share (2018: 0.64 pence), subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM in December 2019.

If approved at the AGM, it is intended that the dividend will be paid on 31 January 2020 to all shareholders on the register at close of business on 10 January 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 9 January 2020.

