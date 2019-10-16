Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dotdigital Group Plc    DOTD   GB00B3W40C23

DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC

(DOTD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/15 11:36:53 am
97 GBp   +7.78%
02:38aDOTDIGITAL : Final Dividend Timetable
PU
10/15DOTDIGITAL : Final Results
PU
05/22DOTDIGITAL : Comapi CPaaS technology integration complete
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

dotdigital : Final Dividend Timetable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:38am EDT

16 October 2019

dotdigital Group plc

('dotdigital' or the 'Company')

Final Dividend Timetable

Further to its final results announcement released on 15 October 2019 (the 'Results'), dotdigital Group Plc (AIM:DOTD) the leading 'SaaS' provider of an omnichannel marketing automation and customer engagement platform, confirms the timetable in respect of its final dividend.

As announced in the Results, the Board of the Company has proposed a final dividend of 0.67 pence per ordinary share (2018: 0.64 pence), subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM in December 2019.

If approved at the AGM, it is intended that the dividend will be paid on 31 January 2020 to all shareholders on the register at close of business on 10 January 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 9 January 2020.

For more information, please contact:

dotdigital Group Plc
Milan Patel, CEO
Paraag Amin, CFO

Tel: 020 3953 4445

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Bobbie Hilliam

Georgina McCooke

Jonathan Barr - Sales

Tel: 020 7523 8000

finnCap (Joint Broker)
Stuart Andrews, Corporate Finance
Rhys Williams, Sales

Tel: 020 7220 0500

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)
Shaun Dobson, Head of Corporate Finance
Alex Bond, Corporate Finance

Tel: 020 7496 3000

Disclaimer

dotDigital Group plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 06:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC
02:38aDOTDIGITAL : Final Dividend Timetable
PU
10/15DOTDIGITAL : Final Results
PU
05/22DOTDIGITAL : Comapi CPaaS technology integration complete
PU
04/03DOTDIGITAL : Board Changes
PU
03/08DOTDIGITAL : Media Lounge Team Up with Real English Drink House
AQ
01/10DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DOTDIGITAL : Annual Report and Accounts & Notice of AGM
PU
2018DOTDIGITAL : Grant of Options
PU
2018DOTDIGITAL : Final Dividend Timetable
PU
2018REPLACEMENT : Preliminary Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 48,8 M
EBIT 2020 12,9 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M
Finance 2020 24,6 M
Yield 2020 0,87%
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 4,66x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
dotdigital Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 130,00  GBp
Last Close Price 98,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Milan Patel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Rhys Taylor Chairman & President
Paraag Shashikant Amin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven Shaw Chief Technology Officer
Boris Huard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC26.45%371
ORACLE CORPORATION24.81%185 331
SAP AG32.84%150 962
INTUIT38.94%69 975
SERVICENOW, INC.51.33%50 510
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.52.43%21 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group