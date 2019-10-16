dotdigital : Final Dividend Timetable

16 October 2019
dotdigital Group plc
('dotdigital' or the 'Company')
Final Dividend Timetable
Further to its final results announcement released on 15 October 2019 (the 'Results'), dotdigital Group Plc (AIM:DOTD) the leading 'SaaS' provider of an omnichannel marketing automation and customer engagement platform, confirms the timetable in respect of its final dividend.
As announced in the Results, the Board of the Company has proposed a final dividend of 0.67 pence per ordinary share (2018: 0.64 pence), subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM in December 2019.
If approved at the AGM, it is intended that the dividend will be paid on 31 January 2020 to all shareholders on the register at close of business on 10 January 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 9 January 2020.
For more information, please contact:
dotdigital Group Plc
Milan Patel, CEO
Paraag Amin, CFO
Tel: 020 3953 4445
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
Bobbie Hilliam
Georgina McCooke
Jonathan Barr - Sales
Tel: 020 7523 8000
finnCap (Joint Broker)
Stuart Andrews, Corporate Finance
Rhys Williams, Sales
Tel: 020 7220 0500
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)
Shaun Dobson, Head of Corporate Finance
Alex Bond, Corporate Finance
Tel: 020 7496 3000
Disclaimer
dotDigital Group plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 06:37:04 UTC