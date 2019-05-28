Dottikon ES : Condensed Annual Report 2018/19

5 Summary/Outlook DOTTIKON ES Group Condensed Annual Report 2018/19

Dear Shareholder,

Herewith we present to you DOTTIKON ES Group's Condensed Annual Report 2018/19 for the period from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019. Despite a clearly stronger second business half- year, net sales and net income for the full business year 2018/19 remained below the previous year's figures on the back of a weak first business half-year as a result of increased sourcing complexity, campaign interruptions, and the resulting production and delivery acceptance delays.

This year's Annual Report is dedicated to our new laboratory facility G017, which was officially inaugurated on May 10, 2019. It currently offers workplaces for 150 employees in the areas of routefinding, process design, chemical process and analytical method development, quality assurance, product safety, validation, registration, and quality control, with an option to expand to 200 workplaces with little time of preparation. This allows DOTTIKON ES to satisfy the risen market demand for services related to chemical process development and the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Review

At CHF 147.7 million, net sales in the business year 2018/19 were 6.6 percent lower than in the previous year. Compared with the already strong second half of the previous business year, net sales for the second business half-year 2018/19 rose by 3.3 percent to CHF 91.1 million. The production output for the full business year - net sales plus inventory changes in semi-finished