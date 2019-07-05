MEDIA RELEASE Dottikon, July 5, 2019

DOTTIKON ES - Handover of Processes & Technologies Senior Management Position

Dottikon, Switzerland, July 5, 2019 - DOTTIKON ES Group, positioned as strategic development­ and manufacturing partner and specialized in the area of hazardous reactions and the exclusive synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and fine chemicals, appoints Dr. Urs Brändli as member of the Senior Management and Head of Processes & Technologies as of January 1, 2020. He holds a doctoral degree in chemistry and has been working for DOTTIKON ES in various positions over the last 29 years, in the past 16 years as Head of Research & Development as well as Deputy of his predecessor, Dr. Max Bachmann, who will hand over the Senior Management position of Head of Processes & Technologies after 10 years at the end of 2019 upon reaching the official retirement age. Dr. Max Bachmann will continue to actively support DOTTIKON ES in the current phase of growth and capacity expansion and will be responsible for Debottlenecking and New Production Facilities Projects.

DOTTIKON ES manufactures high-quality performance chemicals, intermediates and exclusive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the world's leading chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The company with its production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) is specialized in hazardous reactions and is positioning itself as strategic development and manufacturing part‑ ner. Its safety culture created over 105 years guides innovative use of hazardous reactions, low-temperature and high-pressure chemistry, as well as continuous processing. This shortens conventional chemical synthesis routes, increases yields, selectivities and purities, and reduces waste. The versatile technology and equipment portfolio is used to design, develop and optimize chemical processes, and scale up from kilograms to multi-tons.

DOTTIKON ES' one-site strategy allows reduced decision and communication pathways. This ensures rapid and efficient project development as well as clear and transparent communication with customers.

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG is listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange.

