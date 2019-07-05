Log in
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG

(DESN)
Dottikon ES : Shareholders Approve all Proposals of the Board of Directors

07/05/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Dottikon, July 5, 2019

DOTTIKON ES' Shareholders Approve all Proposals of the Board of Directors

Dottikon, Switzerland, July 5, 2019 - The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 14th Annual General Meeting of DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG in Dottikon. The 131 present shareholders represented 1'165'114 voting rights and therefore 95.4% of the total of 1'221'537 registered shares with voting rights.

The Annual Report, the financial statements 2018/19, and the Group financial statements 2018/19 of DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The Compensation Report 2018/19 was presented to and taken notice of by the Annual General Meeting. Discharge for the business year 2018/19 was granted to the responsible members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management. Further, the proposal of the Board of Directors to carry forward the entire retained earnings to new account and to pay no dividend was accepted. The previous Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Markus Blocher was confirmed for another one-year term. Dr. Thomas Früh was reelected for a one-year term as Deputy Chairman and Dr. Alfred Scheidegger as member of the Board. All three Board members were reelected for a term of one year as members of the Compensation Committee. Dr. Markus Blocher was elected as its Chairman and Dr. Thomas Früh as Deputy Chairman. The proposed maximum amounts of prospective remunerations for the Board of Directors and Senior Management, respectively, were approved. KPMG AG, Zug, was reelected as external auditor for another one-year term. Dr. iur. Michael Wicki, attorney-at-law and notary public, was reelected as independent proxy for the 15th Annual General Meeting.

DOTTIKON ES manufactures high-quality performance chemicals, intermediates and exclusive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the world's leading chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The company with its production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) is specialized in hazardous reactions and is positioning itself as strategic development and manufacturing part ner. Its safety culture created over 105 years guides innovative use of hazardous reactions, low-temperature and high-pressure chemistry, as well as continuous processing. This shortens conventional chemical synthesis routes, increases yields, selectivities and purities, and reduces waste. The versatile technology and equipment portfolio is used to design, develop and optimize chemical processes, and scale up from kilograms to multi-tons.

DOTTIKON ES' one-site strategy allows reduced decision and communication pathways. This ensures rapid and efficient project development as well as clear and transparent communication with customers.

Dottikon ES Holding AG

P.O. Box, 5605 Dottikon, Switzerland, Tel +41 56 616 81 11, Fax +41 56 616 89 45, investor-relations@dottikon.com, www.dottikon.com

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG is listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. Symbol: DESN

Security number: 2073900

ISIN: CH0020739006

For further information please contact

Markus Blocher, Ph.D.

CEO

Dottikon ES Holding AG

Tel +41 56 616 82 01

Fax +41 56 616 89 45 investor-relations@dottikon.com

Dottikon ES Holding AG

P.O. Box, 5605 Dottikon, Switzerland, Tel +41 56 616 81 11, Fax +41 56 616 89 45, investor-relations@dottikon.com, www.dottikon.com

Dottikon ES Holding AG published this content on 05 July 2019
