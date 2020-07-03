MEDIA RELEASE

Dottikon, July 3, 2020

DOTTIKON ES' Shareholders Approve all Proposals of the Board of Directors

Dottikon, Switzerland, July 3, 2020 - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG's 15th Annual General Meeting took place without the physical presence of the shareholders, who sent in their voting instructions electronically or via mail and approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The 486 shareholders who participated in the vote represented 1'167'196 voting rights and therefore 95.8% of the total of 1'218'484 registered shares with voting rights.

The Annual Report, the ﬁnancial statements 2019/20, and the Group ﬁnancial statements 2019/20 of DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG were approved by the Annual General Meeting. In ad-dition, the retrospective approval of the remuneration of the advisory counselor according to the Compensation Report 2019/20 was accepted. The Compensation Report 2019/20 was presented to and taken notice of by the Annual General Meeting. Discharge for the business year 2019/20 was granted to the responsible members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management.

Further, the proposal of the Board of Directors to carry forward the entire retained earnings to new account and to pay no dividend was accepted. The previous Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Markus Blocher was conﬁrmed for another one-year term. In addition, Dr. Alfred Scheidegger, now in the function of Deputy Chairman, was reelected for a one-year term. Dr. Bernhard Urwyler, former advisory counselor, was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term. Given the circumstances, the Annual General Meeting was unable to give former Deputy Chairman Dr. Thomas Früh an ofﬁcial farewell. The Board of Directors and the Senior Manage-ment therefore seize this opportunity to thank him for his fact-based, pragmatic approach during his 8-year tenure as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. His operational activities and broad experience as CEO of Bachem Group made a great contribution and have helped bring DOTTIKON ahead. All three Board members were also elected for a term of one year as members of the Compensation Committee. Dr. Markus Blocher was elected as its Chairman and Dr. Alfred Scheidegger as Deputy Chairman. The proposed maximum amounts of prospective remunera-tions for the Board of Directors and Senior Management, respectively, were approved. KPMG AG, Zug, was reelected as external auditor for another one-year term. Dr. iur. Michael Wicki, attorney-at-law and notary public, was reelected as independent proxy for the 16th Annual General Meet-ing.

DOTTIKON ES manufactures high-quality performance chemicals, intermediates, and exclusive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the world's leading chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The company with its production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) is specialized in hazardous reactions and positions itself as strategic development and manufacturing partner and performance leader. Its safety culture created over the past 105 years guides the innovative use of hazardous reactions, low-temperature and high-pressure chemistry, as well as continuous pro-cessing in order to challenge, tighten, or shorten conventional chemical synthesis routes, improve selectivities, yields, and purities, and reduce waste. The versatile technology and equipment port-folio is used, maintained, and continuously expanded to design, develop, and optimize chemical processes and technical manufacturing procedures for the rapid scale-up from kilograms to multi-tons in order to produce and deliver the respective market volumes.

DOTTIKON ES' one-site strategy allows reduced decision and communication pathways. This ensures rapid and efﬁcient project development as well as clear and transparent data and process documentation and customer communication.

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Symbol: DESN

Security number: 2073900 ISIN: CH0020739006

For further information please contact

Markus Blocher, Ph.D.

CEO

Dottikon ES Holding AG

Tel +41 56 616 82 01 Fax +41 56 616 89 45investor-relations@dottikon.com