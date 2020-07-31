DoubleLine Income Fund : 19a-1 Notice DSL – July 2020

Important information regarding your distributions

We are providing shareholders of the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund with information concerning the sources of the distributions paid on July 31, 2020. No action is required on your part.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Payable Date: Ticker Fund Name CUSIP July 31, 2020 DSL DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund 258622109 Current % of Current Cumulative % of the Distribution Distribution Distributions Cumulative for Distributions for the Fiscal Year the Fiscal Year to Date to Date (10/1/2019 - (10/1/2019 - 7/31/2020) 7/31/2020) Estimated Net Investment $0.150 100% $1.396 90% Income¹ Prior Year Undistributed Net $0.000 0% $0.044 3% Investment Income Estimated Return of Capital¹ $0.000² 0%² $0.104² 7%² Total (per common share) $0.150 100% $1.544 100%

¹The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates on a book basis. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund. The sources of distributions may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital.

²On a tax basis, the estimated component of the cumulative distribution for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of $0.000 (0%) per share. This amount is an estimate and the actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact your financial professional or call the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Information Line at 1-877-354-6311 or send an email to fundinfo@doubleline.com.