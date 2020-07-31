Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund    DSL

DOUBLELINE INCOME SOLUTIONS FUND

(DSL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/31 12:59:34 pm
15.675 USD   -0.41%
12:32pDOUBLELINE INCOME FUND : 19a-1 Notice DSL – July 2020
PU
07/01DOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares July 2020 Distribution
PR
06/30DOUBLELINE INCOME FUND : 19a-1 Notice DSL – June 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DoubleLine Income Fund : 19a-1 Notice DSL – July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:32pm BST

Important information regarding your distributions

We are providing shareholders of the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund with information concerning the sources of the distributions paid on July 31, 2020. No action is required on your part.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Payable Date:

Ticker

Fund Name

CUSIP

July 31, 2020

DSL

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

258622109

Current

% of Current

Cumulative

% of the

Distribution

Distribution

Distributions

Cumulative

for

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year

the Fiscal Year

to Date

to Date

(10/1/2019 -

(10/1/2019 -

7/31/2020)

7/31/2020)

Estimated Net Investment

$0.150

100%

$1.396

90%

Income¹

Prior Year Undistributed Net

$0.000

0%

$0.044

3%

Investment Income

Estimated Return of Capital¹

$0.000²

0%²

$0.104²

7%²

Total (per common share)

$0.150

100%

$1.544

100%

¹The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates on a book basis. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund. The sources of distributions may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital.

²On a tax basis, the estimated component of the cumulative distribution for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of $0.000 (0%) per share. This amount is an estimate and the actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact your financial professional or call the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Information Line at 1-877-354-6311 or send an email to fundinfo@doubleline.com.

Disclaimer

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 16:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DOUBLELINE INCOME SOLUTION
12:32pDOUBLELINE INCOME FUND : 19a-1 Notice DSL – July 2020
PU
07/01DOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares July 2020 Distribution
PR
06/30DOUBLELINE INCOME FUND : 19a-1 Notice DSL – June 2020
PU
06/01DOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares June 2020 Distribution
PR
05/01DOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares May 2020 Distribution
PR
04/01DOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares April 2020 Distribution
PR
03/02DOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares March 2020 Distribution
PR
02/03DOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares February 2020 Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Declares December 2019 and Special Year-End Di..
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares November Distribution
PR
More news
Chart DOUBLELINE INCOME SOLUTIONS FUND
Duration : Period :
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUBLELINE INCOME SOLUTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 15,74 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Robert Redell Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Edward Gundlach Co-Chief Executive Officer & CIO
Susan Nichols CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Raymond B. Woolson Lead Independent Trustee
Cris Santa Ana Secretary & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUBLELINE INCOME SOLUTIONS FUND-20.34%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.42%5 879
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.59%3 294
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.06%2 510
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.68%1 985
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.20%1 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group