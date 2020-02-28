Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund    DBL

DOUBLELINE OPPORTUNISTIC CREDIT FUND

(DBL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund : 19a-1 Notice DBL – February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:06pm EST

Important information regarding your distributions

We are providing shareholders of the DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund with information concerning the sources of the distributions paid on February 28, 2020. No action is required on your part.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Payable Date:

Ticker

Fund Name

CUSIP

February 28, 2020

DBL

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

258623107

Current

% of Current

Cumulative

% of the

Distribution

Distribution

Distributions

Cumulative

for

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year

the Fiscal Year

to Date

to Date

(10/1/2019 -

(10/1/2019 -

2/28/2020)

2/28/2020)

Estimated Net Investment

$0.110

100%

$0.571

89%

Income¹

Prior Year Undistributed Net

$0.000

0%

$0.069

11%

Investment Income

Estimated Return of Capital¹

$0.000²

0%²

$0.000²

0%²

Total (per common share)

$0.110

100%

$0.640

100%

¹The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates on a book basis. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund. The sources of distributions may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), and return of capital.

²On a tax basis, the estimated component of the cumulative distribution for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of $0.000 (0.0%) per share. This amount is an estimate and the actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. If you have questions or need additional

information, please contact your financial professional or call the DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Information Line at 1-877-354-6311 or send an email to fundinfo@doubleline.com.

Disclaimer

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 21:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOUBLELINE OPPORTUNISTIC C
04:06pDOUBLELINE OPPORTUNISTIC CREDIT FUND : 19a-1 Notice DBL – February 2020
PU
02/03DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares February 2020 Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares November Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares October Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares September Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares August Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares July Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares June Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares May Distribution
PR
2019DOUBLELINE : Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares March Distribution
PR
More news
Chart DOUBLELINE OPPORTUNISTIC CREDIT FUND
Duration : Period :
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUBLELINE OPPORTUNISTIC C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Robert Redell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Nichols Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John C. Salter Independent Trustee
Joseph J. Ciprari Independent Trustee
Raymond B. Woolson Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUBLELINE OPPORTUNISTIC CREDIT FUND-0.24%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.76%7 496
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%3 274
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-6.20%2 927
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-7.59%2 282
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group