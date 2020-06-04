Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Douglas Dynamics, Inc.    PLOW

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.

(PLOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the second quarter of 2020.

The declared dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 19, 2020.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which manufactures complex work truck attachments consisting of snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which primarily up-fits Class 4-8 work vehicles with market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON®, DEJANA® and related sub-brands, and also manufactures snow and ice control attachments under the HENDERSON® brand.

CONTACT 
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
05:12pDouglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05/05DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/05DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/04DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/01DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
04/22Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conf..
GL
04/16Douglas Dynamics to Provide Teleconference and Webcast of 2020 Annual Meeting
GL
04/02DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 470 M - -
Net income 2020 19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,6x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 846 M 846 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 677
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,00 $
Last Close Price 37,03 $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
James L. Janik Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Sutton Lauber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James D. Staley Lead Independent Director
James L. Packard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.-32.67%846
PACCAR, INC.-5.65%25 802
KOMATSU LTD.-13.80%19 835
KNORR-BREMSE11.16%18 264
KUBOTA CORPORATION-9.56%17 477
EPIROC AB-3.80%14 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group