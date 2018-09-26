Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Douglas Dynamics Inc    PLOW

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC (PLOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Douglas Dynamics : Henderson Products Participates in Welding Apprenticeship Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:36pm EDT

Henderson Products Participates in Welding Apprenticeship Program

Henderson Products will participate in a government registered and funded Advanced Manufacturing-Welding Apprenticeship program launched by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. The public-private partnership will assist in keeping skilled workers in their hometowns by giving high school welding students the opportunity to work as apprentices in the field at local manufacturers, including Henderson Products.

Reynolds announced the new program during a kick-off event held at the West Delaware High School where Henderson Products President Jon Sievert spoke.

Aspiring apprentices will be interviewed and then matched with mentoring supervisors who will help them learn an established set of skills.

"This apprenticeship program can help develop businesses and students alike. With unemployment at the lowest levels we've seen in years, employees can be hard to find," said Sievert. "This program allows for the ability to train future employees while they are still in school and to continue to build a skilled workforce for the future."

Superintendent Kristen Rickey said the

program will start out small, with only a few students being introduced.

"It takes quite a commitment from the students; they have to put in the hours at school and at work," she said.

Greer Sisson; Jon Sievert, President of Henderson Products; Seth Harms, Welding Instructor; Kim Reynolds, Iowa Governor; Dr. Kristen Rickey; and Bo Juran, high school apprentice applicant all spoke at the occasion.

Bo Juran, a senior at West Delaware High School, is among the initial applicants for the program.

"Ever since freshman year, I've been interested in welding. My grandfather was a welder with the railroad, and I would love to continue welding. Being a factory worker is one of my career options," Juran said.

Upon completion of the apprenticeship program, each participating student will have logged 450 hours of training in the high school welding lab and 2,000 hours of work in two to three years at themanufacturer. After high school, apprentices will work 40 hours per week until competency requirements have been met. Students will then receive their high school diplomas as well as American Welding Society, Apprenticeship, and National Career Readiness certificates.

Disclaimer

Douglas Dynamics Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 21:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC
05:36pDOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Henderson Products Participates in Welding Apprenticeship Pro..
PU
09/17DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/06Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
08/10INDRA NOOYI : Executive Transition Weekly Wrap-Up
DJ
08/07DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/07DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Announces CEO Transition Plan
AQ
08/07DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC : Douglas Dynamics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/07DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06Douglas Dynamics Announces CEO Transition Plan
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Douglas Dynamics declares $0.265 dividend 
08/11Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) CEO Jim Janik on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
08/06Douglas Dynamics names COO McCormick as President/CEO at year-end 
08/06Douglas Dynamics beats by $0.25, beats on revenue 
08/05Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 515 M
EBIT 2018 83,5 M
Net income 2018 41,4 M
Debt 2018 236 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 24,55
P/E ratio 2019 22,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 1 029 M
Chart DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC
Duration : Period :
Douglas Dynamics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 51,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Janik Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert McCormick Chief Operating Officer
Sarah Sutton Lauber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James D. Staley Lead Independent Director
James L. Packard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC19.97%1 029
KOMATSU LTD-16.46%29 845
PACCAR-1.01%24 275
KUBOTA CORP-17.65%20 470
CNH INDUSTRIAL-3.98%16 988
KION GROUP-25.59%7 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.