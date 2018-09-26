Douglas Dynamics : Henderson Products Participates in Welding Apprenticeship Program

Henderson Products Participates in Welding Apprenticeship Program

Henderson Products will participate in a government registered and funded Advanced Manufacturing-Welding Apprenticeship program launched by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. The public-private partnership will assist in keeping skilled workers in their hometowns by giving high school welding students the opportunity to work as apprentices in the field at local manufacturers, including Henderson Products.

Reynolds announced the new program during a kick-off event held at the West Delaware High School where Henderson Products President Jon Sievert spoke.

Aspiring apprentices will be interviewed and then matched with mentoring supervisors who will help them learn an established set of skills.

"This apprenticeship program can help develop businesses and students alike. With unemployment at the lowest levels we've seen in years, employees can be hard to find," said Sievert. "This program allows for the ability to train future employees while they are still in school and to continue to build a skilled workforce for the future."

Superintendent Kristen Rickey said the

program will start out small, with only a few students being introduced.

"It takes quite a commitment from the students; they have to put in the hours at school and at work," she said.

Greer Sisson; Jon Sievert, President of Henderson Products; Seth Harms, Welding Instructor; Kim Reynolds, Iowa Governor; Dr. Kristen Rickey; and Bo Juran, high school apprentice applicant all spoke at the occasion.

Bo Juran, a senior at West Delaware High School, is among the initial applicants for the program.

"Ever since freshman year, I've been interested in welding. My grandfather was a welder with the railroad, and I would love to continue welding. Being a factory worker is one of my career options," Juran said.

Upon completion of the apprenticeship program, each participating student will have logged 450 hours of training in the high school welding lab and 2,000 hours of work in two to three years at themanufacturer. After high school, apprentices will work 40 hours per week until competency requirements have been met. Students will then receive their high school diplomas as well as American Welding Society, Apprenticeship, and National Career Readiness certificates.