Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2020, after market close on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Bob McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Lauber, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Company’s website at: www.douglasdynamics.com. Alternatively, please dial (877) 369-6591 domestically, or (253) 237-1176 internationally to join the call.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 65 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

CONTACT 
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
