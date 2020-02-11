Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Douglas Dynamics, Inc.    PLOW

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.

(PLOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:31pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, after market close on Monday, February 24th, 2020.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Bob McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Lauber, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Company’s website at: www.douglasdynamics.com.  Alternatively, please dial (877) 369-6591 domestically, or (253) 237-1176 internationally to join the call.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 65 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

CONTACT 
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
05:31pDouglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings R..
GL
2019DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
2019Douglas Dynamics Receives 2019 Supply Chain Risk Management Program of the Ye..
GL
2019DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2019DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019UPDATE - Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
2019DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2019Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
2019Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conf..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 562 M
EBIT 2019 86,6 M
Net income 2019 49,7 M
Debt 2019 224 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 1 221 M
Chart DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 56,67  $
Last Close Price 53,56  $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
James L. Janik Executive Chairman
Sarah Sutton Lauber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James D. Staley Lead Independent Director
James L. Packard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.-2.62%1 238
PACCAR, INC.-4.79%26 340
KOMATSU LTD.-8.97%21 434
KUBOTA CORPORATION3.79%19 313
KNORR-BREMSE8.54%17 656
EPIROC AB2.19%14 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group