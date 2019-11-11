Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Douglas Dynamics, Inc.    PLOW

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.

(PLOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Douglas Dynamics Receives 2019 Supply Chain Risk Management Program of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:30pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced it is a winner of the 2019 Supply Chain Risk Management Program of the Year Award.

Douglas Dynamics received this recognition at the riskmethods Supply Chain Risk Management Summit in Boston. The award recognizes organizations who exhibit outstanding approaches to supporting their companies’ efforts in creating compliant and sustainable supply chains.

“This award is a testament to our dedication to our suppliers, who we truly collaborate and partner with to help manage risk,” said Jim Klotz, Senior Vice President of Global Sourcing and Supply at Douglas Dynamics. “With the global business environment constantly evolving, supply chain risk management is increasingly complex. Monitoring for risk is more important than ever and vital to our overall success. We are pleased our accomplishments have been recognized by the team at riskmethods.”

“We are humbled to receive this accolade, which highlights the great work that Jim Klotz and everyone involved with our Global Sourcing and DDMS programs does every day,” explained Bob McCormick, President and CEO. “At Douglas Dynamics, we understand the importance of implementing diligent risk prevention measures and the potential long-term benefits that can yield, such as margin improvements that we are able to share with our suppliers. We will continue to efficiently allocate resources to ensure that our organization remains a leader in supply chain risk management for years to come.”

About Douglas Dynamics
Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 65 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

About riskmethods
riskmethods empowers businesses to identify, assess and mitigate supply chain risk. By using artificial intelligence, we help customers automate and accelerate threat detection, enabling them to gain competitive advantage with a well-managed approach to meeting customer demands, protecting reputation and reducing total cost of risk. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit https://www.riskmethods.net  or connect with us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT 
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
04:30pDouglas Dynamics Receives 2019 Supply Chain Risk Management Program of the Ye..
GL
11/05DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/04DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04UPDATE - Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
11/04DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
11/04Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/22Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conf..
GL
10/04DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
09/19DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/17DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : to Host Investor Event on October 4 at the NYSE
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 560 M
EBIT 2019 85,7 M
Net income 2019 48,7 M
Debt 2019 222 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 1 178 M
Chart DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,33  $
Last Close Price 51,66  $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
James L. Janik Executive Chairman
Sarah Sutton Lauber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James D. Staley Lead Independent Director
James L. Packard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.47.17%1 178
PACCAR, INC.40.13%27 559
KOMATSU LTD.17.78%22 906
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.46%19 946
KNORR-BREMSE14.70%16 589
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.04%14 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group