Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Douglas Dynamics, Inc.    PLOW

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.

(PLOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Douglas Dynamics : Two Douglas Dynamics Employees Present at the 2020 Wisconsin Construction, Municipal & Landscape Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 04:54pm EST

Two Douglas Dynamics Employees Present at the 2020 Wisconsin Construction, Municipal & Landscape Expo

Douglas Dynamics was honored to have two employees present at the 2020 Wisconsin Construction, Municipal & Landscape Expo in West Allis, WI. We spoke about the why, when and how of brine use and the misconceptions of chlorides to help inform local contractors about the importance liquid brine has on their business and the impact it has on our environment.

Exhibitors featured equipment, supplies, tools and more for the municipal and landscape industries- including the Henderson BrineXtreme® Infinity, the leading salt brine production system.

SEMINARS:

THE SCIENCE-FICTION OF CHLORIDES

Pam Buckley, Sustainability Mgr. Douglas Dynamics

Get more for your money with deicers. Explore the comparative melting speed, capacity and characteristics of the three major chlorides and best practices for their use and to dispel common misconceptions about their performance capacities.

THE SCIENCE AND ART OF APPLICATION RATES

Daniel Gilliland, Western Region Brine Sales Mgr. Henderson Products

Find out the why, when, and how to use brine and blends for safer and more environmentally responsible anti-icing.

Disclaimer

Douglas Dynamics Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 21:53:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
04:54pDOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Two Douglas Dynamics Employees Present at the 2020 Wisconsin ..
PU
02/11Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings R..
GL
2019DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
2019Douglas Dynamics Receives 2019 Supply Chain Risk Management Program of the Ye..
GL
2019DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2019DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019UPDATE - Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
2019DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2019Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 562 M
EBIT 2019 86,6 M
Net income 2019 49,7 M
Debt 2019 224 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
Capitalization 1 234 M
Chart DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 56,67  $
Last Close Price 54,14  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
James L. Janik Executive Chairman
Sarah Sutton Lauber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James D. Staley Lead Independent Director
James L. Packard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC.-1.56%1 234
PACCAR, INC.-5.40%25 914
KOMATSU LTD.-10.05%20 029
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.18%19 447
KNORR-BREMSE8.61%17 241
EPIROC AB4.02%14 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group