Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Douglas Emmett, Inc.    DEI

DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.

(DEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Douglas Emmett : Announces Amended 2018 Tax Treatment of Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today an amendment to its initial tax treatment of 2018 common stock dividends that was provided in a press release dated January 17, 2019. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Douglas Emmett dividends.  The amended tax treatment of its 2018 common stock dividends is as follows:

 

 

Record
Date

 

 

Paid
Date

 

 

Dividend
Per Share

 

 

Ordinary
Income

 

 

Capital
Gain

 

 

Return of
Capital

Amount
Qualifying as a
Section 199A
Dividend

12/29/17

01/15/18

$0.25

$0.0618

$0.00

$0.1882

$0.0618

03/29/18

04/17/18

$0.25

$0.0618

$0.00

$0.1882

$0.0618

06/29/18

07/13/18

$0.25

$0.0618

$0.00

$0.1882

$0.0618

09/28/18

10/16/18

$0.25

$0.0618

$0.00

$0.1882

$0.0618


Total:

$1.00

$0.2472

$0.00

$0.7528

$0.2472

As noted above, the common stock dividend paid on January 15, 2018, with a record date of December 29, 2017, has been allocated entirely to 2018. The common stock dividend of $0.26 per share that was paid on January 15, 2019, with a record date of December 31, 2018, will be allocated entirely to 2019.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett's business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stuart McElhinney, Vice President – Investor Relations

310.255.7751  smcelhinney@douglasemmett.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-emmett-announces-amended-2018-tax-treatment-of-dividends-300812131.html

SOURCE Douglas Emmett, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
03/08DOUGLAS EMMETT : Announces Date For 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PR
03/08DOUGLAS EMMETT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
03/01DOUGLAS EMMETT : To Present at 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
PR
02/28CURRENT REPORT, ITEMS 5.02 AND 9.01 : 0001364250-19-000009 (34 Act) Size: 39 KB
PU
02/28DOUGLAS EMMETT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/28DOUGLAS EMMETT : Announces Promotion of Peter Seymour to CFO
PR
02/15DOUGLAS EMMETT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/12DOUGLAS EMMETT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/12DOUGLAS EMMETT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12DOUGLAS EMMETT : Q4-18 Earnings Package
PU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.