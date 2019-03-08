Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Douglas Emmett, Inc.    DEI

DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.

(DEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Douglas Emmett : Announces Date For 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:51pm EST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Suite 1000, 1299 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, California  90401. Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2019 will be entitled to vote in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.  Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.  For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett's business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect.  As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material.  Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends.  For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stuart McElhinney, Vice President – Investor Relations
310.255.7751  smcelhinney@douglasemmett.com  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-emmett-announces-date-for-2019-annual-shareholders-meeting-300809598.html

SOURCE Douglas Emmett, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.
06:51pDOUGLAS EMMETT : Announces Date For 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PR
06:47pDOUGLAS EMMETT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
03/01DOUGLAS EMMETT : To Present at 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
PR
02/28CURRENT REPORT, ITEMS 5.02 AND 9.01 : 0001364250-19-000009 (34 Act) Size: 39 KB
PU
02/28DOUGLAS EMMETT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/28DOUGLAS EMMETT : Announces Promotion of Peter Seymour to CFO
PR
02/15DOUGLAS EMMETT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/12DOUGLAS EMMETT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/12DOUGLAS EMMETT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12DOUGLAS EMMETT : Q4-18 Earnings Package
PU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.