Douglas Emmett : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/13/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.26, or $1.04 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019. 

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.  Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.  For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett's business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect.  As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material.  Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends.  For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stuart McElhinney, Vice President – Investor Relations
310.255.7751  smcelhinney@douglasemmett.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglas-emmett-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300918051.html

SOURCE Douglas Emmett, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
