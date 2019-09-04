Douglas Emmett : Ms. Johnese Spisso Elected as Director of Douglas Emmett

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced that Ms. Johnese Spisso has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Spisso has been the President of UCLA Health, Chief Executive Officer of UCLA Hospital System and Associate Vice Chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences since 2016. Previously, Ms. Spisso worked for over 20 years at University of Washington Medicine in Seattle, most recently as Chief Health System Officer and Vice President, Medical Affairs of the University of Washington School of Medicine. She holds a master's degree in health care administration and public administration from the University of San Francisco, a bachelor's degree in health sciences from Chapman College, and an RN from the St. Francis School of Nursing.

