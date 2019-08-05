Douglas Emmett : Q2-19 Earnings Package

We own and operate 18.4 million square feet of Class A office properties and 4,069 apartment units in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.
Outstanding Financial Results: For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018:
We grew our revenues by 5.0% to a record $230.5 million.
We grew our net income attributable to common stockholders by 7.2% to $34.0 million. We grew our FFO by 7.0% to $107.8 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted share.
We grew our AFFO by 25.8% to $95.5 million.
We grew our same property Cash NOI by 7.7% to $141.0 million.
Strong Operating Results: During the second quarter, we signed approximately 870,000 square feet of office leases. As a result, we increased the leased rate in our office portfolio by 45 basis points to 92.2%, and our occupancy rate to 90.4%. We continue to post strong leasing spreads as a result of robust tenant demand. Comparing the office leases we signed during the second quarter to the expiring leases for the same space, we improved straight-line rents by 30.9% and cash rents by 12.0%.
Portfolio Growth: In June, we acquired The Glendon, a residential community in Westwood with 350 apartments and approximately 50,000 square feet of retail, for $365 million. We contributed this property to an existing consolidated joint venture in which we have a 20% capital interest. This acquisition and the newly constructed units at Moanalua brought our residential portfolio to 4,069 units, up over 15% from a year ago. Our multifamily portfolio remained fully leased at 99.0%.
Strategic Balance Sheet Management: We see current low long-term interest rates and tight lending spreads as an opportunity for strategic balance sheet management. As a result, by the end of 2019, we expect to:
Significantly Extend Our Debt Maturities. Eliminate all debt maturities prior to 2023 and add almost 5 years to the weighted average life of $1.5 to $2 billion of debt, pushing our average debt maturity for that debt to 2027.
Lock in Low Interest Rates. Fix the interest rate of our outstanding floating rate debt while adding close to 5 years to the fixed interest period and lowering the interest rate on the debt we refinance.
Increase Liquidity. Increase our future financing flexibility by expanding our pool of unencumbered properties to almost 40% of our portfolio.
Reduce Overall Leverage. Reduce our share of outstanding net debt by nearly $200 million before the impact of new acquisitions this year.
Since May, we have already made substantial progress:
We paid off $630 million of debt with an average interest rate of 3.50%, including $220 million just after quarter end.
We closed $540 million of ten-year, secured, non-recourse loans with interest effectively fixed at an average of 3.25% through 2027. This total includes the acquisition loan for The Glendon.
We reduced our overall leverage by nearly $200 million by issuing common stock at $41 per share. We lowered and extended the fixed interest rate on a $102 million loan for 36 months.
Continued on next page
1
Go toTable of Contents
Guidance:
Increasing Guidance for Occupancy and Same Property Cash NOI. Based on the strength of our operating results, we are increasing our guidance for 2019 same property cash NOI growth to between 6% and 7%, and our guidance for average 2019 office occupancy to between 90.0% and 91.0%.
Better FFO from Operations. We expect that stronger operating results and the acquisition of The Glendon will positively impact our 2019 FFO by approximately 3 cents per share.
One-Time Costs of Strategic Balance Sheet Management. We expect thatone-timecash and non- cash refinancing costs and dilution from the equity issuance will negatively impact our 2019 FFO by 4 to 6 cents per share.
Impact on Net Income and FFO. The net impact of these items:
Reduces our 2019 guidance for Net Income per Common Share - Diluted to between $0.67 and $0.71 per share.
Reduces our 2019 guidance for FFO to between $2.08 and $2.12 per share. See page 24for more details on our guidance.
NOTE: See the non-GAAP reconciliations for FFO & AFFO on page 9and same property NOI on page 11. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
2
Go toTable of Contents
Table of Contents
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Corporate Data
4
Property Map
5
Board of Directors and Executive Officers
6
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Consolidated Balance Sheets
7
Consolidated Operating Results
8
Funds from Operations & Adjusted Funds From Operations
9
Same Property Statistics & Net Operating Income
10
Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to Net Income
11
Financial Data for Joint Ventures & Funds
12
Loans
13
PORTFOLIO DATA
Office Portfolio Summary
14
Office Percentage Leased and In-Place Rents
15
Office Lease Diversification
16
Largest Office Tenants
17
Office Industry Diversification
18
Office Lease Expirations
19
Office Lease Expirations - Next Four Quarters
20
Office Leasing Activity
21
Multifamily Portfolio Summary
22
Multifamily Development Projects
23
GUIDANCE
24
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance
25
DEFINITIONS
26
Forward Looking Statements
This Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Operating Information, which we refer to as our Earnings Package, supplements the information provided in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements presented in this Earnings Package, and those that we may make orally or in writing from time to time, are based on our beliefs and assumptions. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to: adverse economic and real estate developments in Southern California and Honolulu; a general downturn in the economy; decreased rental rates or increased tenant incentives and vacancy rates; defaults on, and early terminations and non-renewal of, leases by tenants; increased interest rates and operating costs; failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our debt; difficulties in acquiring properties; failure to successfully operate properties; failure to maintain our status as a REIT; possible adverse changes in rent control laws and regulations; environmental uncertainties; risks related to natural disasters; lack of or insufficient insurance; inability to successfully expand into new markets or submarkets; risks associated with property development; conflicts of interest with our officers; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; possible future terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying our forward looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, please use caution in relying on any forward-looking statements in this Earnings Package or any previously reported forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. This Earnings Package and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements.
3
Company Overview
Corporate Data
as of June 30, 2019
Office Portfolio
Consolidated
Total
Properties
64
72
Rentable square feet (in thousands)
16,581
18,421
Leased rate
92.3%
92.2%
Occupancy rate
90.5%
90.4%
Multifamily Portfolio
Total
Properties
11
Units
4,069
Leased rate
99.0%
Market Capitalization (in thousands, except price per share)
Fully diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019
203,918
Common stock closing price per share (NYSE:DEI)
$
39.84
Equity capitalization
$
8,124,090
Net Debt (in thousands)
Consolidated
Our Share
Debt principal(1)
$
4,338,626
$
3,802,443
Less: cash and cash equivalents(2)
(303,962)
(248,744)
Net debt
$
4,034,664
$
3,553,699
Leverage Ratio (in thousands, except percentage)
Pro forma enterprise value
$ 11,677,789
Our share of net debt to pro forma enterprise value
30%
AFFO Payout Ratio
Three Months ended June 30, 2019
54.3%
_______________________________________
See page13for a reconciliation of consolidated debt principal and our share of debt principal to consolidated debt on the balance sheet.
Our share of cash and cash equivalents is calculated starting with our consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $304.0 million, then deducting the other owners' share of our JVs' cash and cash equivalents of $82.4 million and then adding our share of our unconsolidated Funds' cash and cash equivalents of $27.2 million.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
1299 Ocean Avenue, Suite 1000, Santa Monica, California 90401
Phone: (310) 255-7700
For more information, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.comor contact:
Stuart McElhinney, Vice President, Investor Relations
255-7751smcelhinney@douglasemmett.com
6
Go toTable of Contents
Financial Results
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Unaudited
Assets
Investment in real estate:
Land
$
1,100,412
$
1,065,099
Buildings and improvements
8,436,246
7,995,203
Tenant improvements and lease intangibles
859,618
840,653
Property under development
70,834
129,753
Investment in real estate, gross
10,467,110
10,030,708
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
(2,374,596)
(2,246,887)
Investment in real estate, net
8,092,514
7,783,821
Ground lease right-of-use asset
7,481
-
Cash and cash equivalents
303,962
146,227
Tenant receivables, net
5,199
4,371
Deferred rent receivables, net
131,518
124,834
Acquired lease intangible assets, net
2,993
3,251
Interest rate contract assets
16,788
73,414
Investment in unconsolidated real estate funds
106,017
111,032
Other assets
11,239
14,759
Total assets
$
8,677,711
$
8,261,709
Liabilities
Secured notes payable and revolving credit facility, net
$
4,304,913
$
4,134,030
Ground lease liability
10,885
-
Interest payable, accounts payable and deferred revenue
117,672
130,154
Security deposits
52,141
50,733
Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net
42,503
52,569
Interest rate contract liabilities
51,672
1,530
Dividends payable
45,565
44,263
Total liabilities
4,625,351
4,413,279
Equity
Douglas Emmett, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,752
1,702
Additional paid-in capital
3,484,180
3,282,316
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(25,853)
53,944
Accumulated deficit
(964,927)
(935,630)
Total Douglas Emmett, Inc. stockholders' equity
2,495,152
2,402,332
Noncontrolling interests
1,557,208
1,446,098
Total equity
4,052,360
3,848,430
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,677,711
$
8,261,709
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
7
Go toTable of Contents
Financial Results
Consolidated Operating Results
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Office rental
Rental revenues and tenant recoveries(1)
$
171,674
$
164,815
$
338,909
$
323,639
Parking and other income
30,515
28,946
60,570
57,455
Total office revenues
202,189
193,761
399,479
381,094
Multifamily rental
Rental revenues
26,308
23,655
51,201
46,716
Parking and other income
2,037
2,053
4,040
3,906
Total multifamily revenues
28,345
25,708
55,241
50,622
Total revenues
230,534
219,469
454,720
431,716
Operating Expenses
Office expenses
64,308
61,818
127,757
122,174
Multifamily expenses
7,712
6,908
15,267
13,606
General and administrative expenses
9,159
9,437
18,991
19,004
Depreciation and amortization
78,724
73,379
158,597
145,877
Total operating expenses
159,903
151,542
320,612
300,661
Operating income
70,631
67,927
134,108
131,055
Other income
2,892
2,792
5,790
5,422
Other expenses
(1,807)
(2,086)
(3,652)
(3,819)
Income, including depreciation, from
2,207
1,668
3,758
3,174
unconsolidated funds
Interest expense
(34,063)
(33,268)
(67,356)
(66,168)
Net income
39,860
37,033
72,648
69,664
Less: Net income attributable to
(5,894)
(5,349)
(9,981)
(9,774)
noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to common
$
33,966
$
31,684
$
62,667
$
59,890
stockholders
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.20
$
0.19
$
0.36
$
0.35
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.20
$
0.19
$
0.36
$
0.35
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.52
$
0.50
Weighted average shares of common stock
172,498
169,916
171,366
169,759
outstanding - basic
Weighted average shares of common stock
172,498
169,926
171,366
169,776
outstanding - diluted
_____________________________________________
Rental revenues and tenant recoveries include tenant recoveries of $16.2 million and $14.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and $29.9 million and $25.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
8
Go toTable of Contents
Financial Results
Funds From Operations & Adjusted Funds From Operations(1)
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Funds From Operations (FFO)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
33,966
$
31,684
$
62,667
$
59,890
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
78,724
73,379
158,597
145,877
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,894
5,349
9,981
9,774
Adjustments attributable to unconsolidated funds(2)
4,336
4,052
8,850
8,149
Adjustments attributable to consolidated joint ventures(2)
(15,119)
(13,670)
(29,196)
(26,912)
FFO
$
107,801
$
100,794
$
210,899
$
196,778
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
FFO
$
107,801
$
100,794
$
210,899
$
196,778
Straight-line rent
(2,315)
(4,019)
(6,684)
(9,191)
Net accretion of acquired above- and below-market leases
(4,396)
(6,143)
(8,516)
(12,295)
Loan costs
2,404
1,868
4,271
4,177
Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and
(14,689)
(24,148)
(32,472)
(47,415)
capitalized leasing expenses(3)
Non-cash compensation expense
4,359
4,923
8,866
9,982
Adjustments attributable to unconsolidated funds(2)
(1,619)
(1,881)
(3,613)
(4,267)
Adjustments attributable to consolidated joint ventures(2)
3,965
4,558
7,886
9,176
AFFO
$
95,510
$
75,952
$
180,637
$
146,945
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted
172,498
169,926
171,366
169,776
Weighted average units in our operating partnership outstanding
28,687
28,053
28,670
28,158
Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding
201,185
197,979
200,036
197,934
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.20
$
0.19
$
0.36
$
0.35
FFO per share - fully diluted
$
0.54
$
0.51
$
1.05
$
0.99
Dividends paid per share(4)
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.52
$
0.50
______________________________________________
Presents the FFO andAFFO attributable to our common stockholders and noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership, including our share of our consolidated joint ventures and our unconsolidated Funds.
Adjusts for the portion of each other listed adjustment item on our share of the results of our unconsolidated Funds and for each other listed adjustment item that is attributed to the noncontrolling interests in our consolidated joint ventures.
We adopted the new lease accounting rules in the first quarter of 2019. Under the new rules, we expense non-incremental leasing expenses (leasing expenses not directly related to the signing of a lease) and capitalize incremental leasing expenses. Since non-incremental leasing expenses are included in the calculation of net income attributable to common stockholders and FFO, the 2019 capitalized leasing expenses adjustment to AFFO only includes incremental leasing expenses.
Reflects dividends paid within the respective quarters.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
9
Go toTable of Contents
Financial Results
Same Property Statistics & Net Operating Income (NOI)(1)
(Unaudited; in thousands, except statistics)
As of June 30,
2019
2018
Office Statistics
Number of properties
60
60
Rentable square feet (in thousands)
15,500
15,435
Ending % leased
92.3%
92.0%
Ending % occupied
90.4%
89.1%
Quarterly average % occupied
90.4%
89.1%
Multifamily Statistics
Number of properties
9
9
Number of units
2,640
2,640
Ending % leased
99.4%
99.8%
Three Months Ended June 30,
% Favorable
2019
2018
(Unfavorable)
Net Operating Income (NOI)
Office revenues
$
190,130
$
180,643
5.3 %
Office expenses
(59,112)
(56,760)
(4.1)%
Office NOI
131,018
123,883
5.8 %
Multifamily revenues
21,410
21,170
1.1 %
Multifamily expenses
(5,351)
(5,341)
(0.2)%
Multifamily NOI
16,059
15,829
1.5 %
Total NOI
$
147,077
$
139,712
5.3 %
Cash Net Operating Income (NOI)
Office cash revenues
$
184,073
$
171,816
7.1 %
Office cash expenses
(59,112)
(56,760)
(4.1)%
Office cash NOI
124,961
115,056
8.6 %
Multifamily cash revenues
21,405
21,164
1.1 %
Multifamily cash expenses
(5,351)
(5,341)
(0.2)%
Multifamily cash NOI
16,054
15,823
1.5 %
Total Cash NOI
$
141,015
$
130,879
7.7 %
_________________________________________________
The amounts presented include 100% (not our pro-rata share). See page 11for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to net income attributable to common stockholders.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
10
Go toTable of Contents
Financial Results
Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to Net Income
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Same property office cash revenues
$
184,073
$
171,816
Non cash adjustments per definition of NOI
6,057
8,827
Same property office revenues
190,130
180,643
Same property office expenses
(59,112)
(56,760)
Office NOI
131,018
123,883
Same property multifamily cash revenues
21,405
21,164
Non cash adjustments per definition of NOI
5
6
Same property multifamily revenues
21,410
21,170
Same property multifamily expenses
(5,351)
(5,341)
Multifamily NOI
16,059
15,829
Same Property NOI
147,077
139,712
Non-comparable office revenues
12,059
13,118
Non-comparable office expenses
(5,196)
(5,058)
Non-comparable multifamily revenues
6,935
4,538
Non-comparable multifamily expenses
(2,361)
(1,567)
NOI
158,514
150,743
General and administrative expenses
(9,159)
(9,437)
Depreciation and amortization
(78,724)
(73,379)
Operating income
70,631
67,927
Other income
2,892
2,792
Other expenses
(1,807)
(2,086)
Income, including depreciation, from unconsolidated real estate funds
2,207
1,668
Interest expense
(34,063)
(33,268)
Net income
39,860
37,033
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,894)
(5,349)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
33,966
$
31,684
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
Represents stand-alone financial data (with property management fees excluded from operating expenses as a consolidating entry) for three consolidated joint ventures ("JVs") which we manage and in which we own a weighted average interest of approximately 27% based on square footage. The JVs own a combined eleven Class A office properties totaling 2.8 million square feet and one residential property with 350 apartments in our submarkets. We are entitled to (i) distributions based on invested capital, (ii) fees for property management and other services, (iii) reimbursement of certain acquisition-related expenses and certain other costs and (iv) in most cases, additional distributions based on Cash NOI.
Represents stand-alone financial data (with property management fees excluded from operating expenses as a consolidating entry) for three unconsolidated Funds which we manage and in which we own a weighted average interest of approximately 63% based on square footage. The Funds own a combined eight Class A office properties totaling 1.8 million square feet in our submarkets. We are entitled to (i) priority distributions, (ii) distributions based on invested capital, (iii) a carried interest if the investors' distributions exceed a hurdle rate, (iv) fees for property management and other services and (v) reimbursement of certain costs.
Represents the share of Cash NOI allocable under the applicable agreements to interests other than our fully diluted shares.
Represents the share of Cash NOI allocable to our fully diluted shares.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
Except as noted below, each loan (including our revolving credit facility) is non-recourse and secured by one or more separate collateral pools consisting of one or more properties, and requires interest-only monthly payments with the outstanding principal due upon maturity.
Maturity dates include the effect of extension options.
"Our Share" is a non-GAAP measure calculated by multiplying the principal balance by our share of the borrowing entity's equity.
Includes the effect of interest rate swaps and excludes the effect of prepaid loan costs.
We paid this loan off on July 1, 2019 and terminated the related swaps.
Effective rate will decrease to 2.76% after March 2, 2020.
Effective rate will increase to 3.25% after December 1, 2020.
Requires monthly payments of principal and interest. Principal amortization is based upon a 30-year amortization schedule.
$400 million revolving credit facility. Unused commitment fees range from 0.10% to 0.15%.
Our consolidated debt on the balance sheet of $4.30 billion is calculated by adding $3.9 million of unamortized loan premium and deducting $37.6 million of unamortized deferred loan costs from our total consolidated loans of $4.34 billion.
Statistics for consolidated loans with interest fixed under the terms of the loan or a swap
Principal balance (in billions)
$4.34
Weighted average remaining life (including extension options)
5.5 years
Weighted average remaining fixed interest period
3.1 years
Weighted average annual interest rate
3.08%
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
Source is the 2019 second quarter CBRE Marketview report.
Calculated by dividing Rentable Square Feet by the applicable Submarket Rentable Square Feet.
We removed approximately 125,000 rentable square feet of vacant space at an office building we are converting to residential apartments. Third party submarket data was updated for consistency. See page23.
Includes a 218,000 square foot property located just outside the Beverly Hills city limits. To calculate our percentage of the submarket, the property is not included in the numerator or the denominator for consistency with third party data.
The average of our market share in all submarkets is weighted based on the square feet of exposure in our total portfolio to each submarket.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
14
Go toTable of Contents
Portfolio Data
Office Percentage Leased and In-Place Rents
Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019
Annualized Rent by Submarket
Percent
Annualized
Annualized Rent
Monthly Rent
Submarket
Per Leased
Per Leased
Leased(1)
Rent(2)
Square Foot(2)
Square Foot(2)
Beverly Hills
96.5%
$
105,485,768
$
51.94
$
4.33
Brentwood
90.4
81,705,710
45.17
3.76
Burbank
100.0
22,714,720
49.79
4.15
Century City
93.5
41,176,963
49.67
4.14
Honolulu
94.1
50,548,267
35.25
2.94
Olympic Corridor
93.9
40,112,941
39.60
3.30
Santa Monica
93.6
93,352,961
72.87
6.07
Sherman Oaks/Encino
92.0
114,357,721
37.10
3.09
Warner Center/Woodland Hills
86.9
70,675,101
29.60
2.47
Westwood
91.5
95,174,300
50.01
4.17
Total / Weighted Average
92.2%
$
715,304,452
$
44.08
$
3.67
Recurring Office Capital Expenditures per Rentable Square Foot
Expiration dates are per lease (expiration dates do not reflect storage and similar leases).
Square footage expires as follows: 2,000 square feet in 2020, 10,000 square feet in 2023, and 456,000 square feet in 2024.
Square footage expires as follows: 6,000 square feet in 2019, 41,000 square feet in 2020, 69,000 square feet in 2021, 55,000 square feet in 2022, 40,000 square feet in 2023, 11,000 square feet in 2024, 32,000 square feet in 2025, and 67,000 square feet in 2027. Tenant has options to terminate 31,000 square feet in 2020, 15,000 square feet in 2023, and 51,000 square feet in 2025.
Tenant has an option to terminate 2,000 square feet in 2020 and 205,000 square feet in 2022.
Square footage expires as follows: 16,000 square feet in 2022, 30,000 square feet in 2023, 26,000 square feet in 2025, and 74,000 square feet in 2027. Tenant has options to terminate 30,000 square feet in 2021, and 26,000 square feet in 2022.
Square footage expires as follows: 42,000 square feet in 2020, 33,000 square feet in 2024, 31,000 square feet in 2027, 44,000 square feet in 2028, and 30,000 square feet in 2033.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
17
Go toTable of Contents
Portfolio Data
Office Industry Diversification
Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019
Percentage of Annualized Rent by Tenant Industry
Industry
Number of
Annualized Rent as
Leases
a Percent of Total
Legal
566
18.1%
Financial Services
391
15.0
Entertainment
212
12.9
Real Estate
293
11.3
Accounting & Consulting
350
10.1
Health Services
368
7.5
Retail
190
5.9
Technology
127
5.2
Insurance
106
4.0
Educational Services
58
3.6
Public Administration
90
2.4
Advertising
57
1.6
Manufacturing & Distribution
50
1.3
Other
44
1.1
Total
2,902
100.0%
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
18
Go toTable of Contents
Portfolio Data
Office Lease Expirations
Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019
Average of the percentage of leases expiring at June 30, 2016, 2017, and 2018 with the same remaining duration as the leases for the labeled year had at June 30, 2019. Acquisitions are included in the comparable average commencing in the quarter after the acquisition.
Represents annualized rent at June 30, 2019 divided by leased square feet.
Represents annualized rent at expiration divided by leased square feet.
Represents the square footage adjustments for leases that do not reflect BOMA remeasurement.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
19
Go toTable of Contents
Portfolio Data
Office Lease Expirations - Next Four Quarters
Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Expiring Square Feet(1)
290,539
502,496
606,066
572,311
Percentage of Portfolio
1.8%
3.1%
3.7%
3.5%
Expiring Rent per Square Foot(2)
$41.94
$42.07
$42.22
$42.28
Submarket Data
Due to the small square footage of leases in each quarter in each submarket, and the varying terms and square footage of the individual leases and the individual buildings involved, the data in this table should only be extrapolated with caution.
Includes leases with an expiration date in the applicable quarter where the space had not been re-leased as of June 30, 2019, other than 326,206 square feet of Short-Term Leases.
Includes the impact of rent escalations over the entire term of the expiring lease, and is therefore not directly comparable to starting rents. Fluctuations in this number from quarter to quarter primarily reflects the mix of buildings/submarkets involved, as well as the varying terms and square footage of the individual leases expiring.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
20
Go toTable of Contents
Portfolio Data
Office Leasing Activity
Total Office Portfolio during the Three Months ended June 30, 2019
Net Absorption During Quarter(1)
0.45%
Office Leases Signed During Quarter
Number of
Rentable
Weighted Average
Leases
Square Feet
Lease Term (months)
New leases
96
295,014
45
Renewal leases
125
574,320
47
All leases
221
869,334
46
Change in Rental Rates for Office Leases Executed during the Quarter(2)
Net absorption represents the change in percentage leased between the last day of the current and prior quarter, excluding properties acquired or sold during the current quarter.
Represents the average annual initial stabilized cash and straight-line rents per square foot on new and renewed leases signed during the quarter compared to the prior leases for the same space. Excludes Short Term Leases, leases where the prior lease was terminated more than a year before signing of the new lease, leases for tenants relocated from space being taken out of service, and leases in acquired buildings where we believe the information about the prior agreement is incomplete or where we believe base rent reflects other off-market inducements to the tenant that are not reflected in the prior lease document.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
21
Go toTable of Contents
Portfolio Data
Multifamily Portfolio Summary
as of June 30, 2019
Annualized Rent by Submarket
Submarket
Number of
Number of
Units as a
Properties
Units
Percent of Total
Honolulu(1)
3
1,949
48%
Santa Monica
2
820
20
West Los Angeles
6
1,300
32
Total
11
4,069
100%
Submarket
Percent
Annualized
Monthly Rent
Leased
Rent(2)
Per Leased Unit
Honolulu(1)
99.2%
$
43,022,508
$
1,859
Santa Monica
99.3
29,683,032
3,043
West Los Angeles
98.5
48,452,016
3,157
Total / Weighted Average
99.0%
$
121,157,556
$
2,511
Recurring Multifamily Capital Expenditures per Unit
Includes newly developed units just made available for rent.
The multifamily portfolio also includes 10,495 square feet of ancillary retail space generating annualized rent of $404,497, which is not included in multifamily annualized rent.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
22
Go toTable of Contents
Developments
Development Projects
1132 Bishop Street, Honolulu, Hawaii
In downtown Honolulu, we are converting a 25 story, 490,000 square foot office tower into approximately 500 rental apartments. This project will help address the severe shortage of rental housing in Honolulu, and revitalize the central business district, where we own a significant portion of the Class A office space.
We expect the conversion to occur in phases over a number of years as the office space is vacated. In select cases, we will relocate tenants to our other office buildings in Honolulu, although we do not have enough vacancy to accommodate all of them.
We currently estimate that construction costs will be $80 millionto$100million,althoughtheinherentuncertainties of development are compounded by the multi-year and phased nature of the conversion. Assuming timely approvals, we expect the first units to be delivered in 2020.
Moanalua Hillside Apartments, Honolulu, Hawaii
Shortly after the 2018 year-end we completed construction of our 491 unit apartment development at Moanalua. This project now includes a total of 1,171 units on 28 acres. We have also completed upgrades to the existing buildings, improved the parking and landscaping, built a new leasing and management office and constructed a new fitness center and two pools, resulting in one of the most modern and desirable workforce housing communities in Hawaii.
Residential High Rise Tower, Brentwood, California
In Brentwood, we are building the first new residential
high-rise development west of the 405 freeway in more
than 40 years, offering stunning ocean views and luxury
amenities. The 34 story, 376 unit tower is being built on
a site that is directly adjacent to an office building and a
712 unit residential property that we own. The estimated
budget is between $180 million and $200 million, not
including the cost of the land which we have owned since
1997. As part of the project, we are investing additional
capital to build a one acre park on Wilshire Boulevard
Rendering of our new residential tower in
that will be available to the public and provide a valuable
amenity to our surrounding properties and community.
Brentwood (center), with a new park in the
We expect construction to take about three years.
foreground, and our existing residential and office
buildings (left and right, respectively).
All figures are estimates, as development in our markets is long and complex and subject to inherent uncertainties.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
23
Go toTable of Contents
Guidance
2019 Guidance
Metric
Per Share
Net income per common share - diluted
$0.67 to $0.71
FFO per share - fully diluted
$2.08 to $2.12
Assumptions
Metric
Commentary
Assumption Range
Compared to
Prior
Assumption
Average Office Occupancy
90% to 91%
Increased
Residential Leased Rate
Our assumption excludes the impact of
Essentially fully leased
Unchanged
leasing up new units.
Same Property Cash NOI Growth
6.0% to 7.0%
Increased
Above/Below Market Net Revenue
Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs
$14 to $16 million
Unchanged
share (not our pro-rata share).
Straight-line Revenue
Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs
$9 to $11 million
Unchanged
share (not our pro rata share).
G&A
$39 to $43 million
Unchanged
Includes $3 to $5 million of non-
recurring non-cash costs relating to our
Interest Expense, Including
refinancing activities.
$140 to $143 million
Increased
Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs
Refinancing Costs
share(notourproratashare),including
our new Glendon acquisition loan of
which our share is 20%.
___________________________________________
Except as disclosed, our guidance does not include the impact of future property acquisitions or dispositions, financings, or other possible capital markets activities or impairment charges. The guidance and representative assumptions on this page are forward looking statements, subject to the safe harbor contained at the beginning of this Earnings Package, and reflect our views of current and future market conditions. Ranges represent a set of likely assumptions, but actual results could fall outside the ranges presented. Only a few of our assumptions underlying our guidance are disclosed above, and our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our guidance are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some of them will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences could be material. See page 25for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP guidance.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
24
Go toTable of Contents
Guidance
Reconciliation of our 2019 Non-GAAP Guidance(1)
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of our guided Net income per common share - diluted to FFO per share - fully diluted:
Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO
Low
High
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
115.9
$
122.8
Adjustments for depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
330.0
320.0
Adjustments for noncontrolling interests, consolidated JVs and unconsolidated funds
(25.7)
(14.6)
FFO
$
420.2
$
428.2
Reconciliation of shares outstanding
High
Low
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted
173.0
173.0
Weighted average units in our operating partnership outstanding
29.0
29.0
Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding
202.0
202.0
Per share
Low
High
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.67
$
0.71
FFO per share - fully diluted
$
2.08
$
2.12
_____________________________________________
This reconciliation should be used as an example only, with the numbers presented only as representative assumptions. Ranges represent a set of likely assumptions, but actual results could fall outside the ranges presented. All assumptions are forward looking statements, subject to the safe harbor contained at the beginning of this Earnings Package, and reflect our views of current and future market conditions. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the guidance are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some of them will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences could be material.
NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.
25
Go toTable of Contents
Definitions
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): We calculate AFFO from FFO by (i) eliminating the impact on FFO of straight-line rent; amortization/accretion of acquired above/below market leases; loan costs such as amortization/ accretion of loan premiums/discounts; amortization and hedge ineffectiveness of interest rate contracts; amortization/ expense of loan costs; non-cash compensation expense, and (ii) subtracting recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and capitalized leasing expenses (including adjusting for the effect of such items attributable to consolidated joint ventures and unconsolidated real estate funds, but not for noncontrolling interests included in our calculation of fully diluted equity). Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses are those required to maintain current revenues once a property has been stabilized, generally excluding those for acquired buildings being stabilized, newly developed space and upgrades to improve revenues or operating expenses, as well as those resulting from casualty damage or bringing the property into compliance with governmental requirements. We report AFFO because it is a widely reported measure of the performance of equity Real Estate Investments Trusts (REITs), and is also used by some investors to compare our performance with other REITs. However, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) has not defined AFFO, and other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO, and accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to the AFFO of other REITs. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends.
AFFO Payout Ratio: Represents dividends paid within each period divided by the AFFO for that period.
Annualized Rent: Represents annualized cash base rent (i.e. excludes tenant reimbursements, parking and other revenue) before abatements under leases commenced as of the reporting date and expiring after the reporting date (does not include 330,019 square feet with respect to signed leases not yet commenced at June 30, 2019). For our triple net office properties (in Honolulu and two single tenant buildings in Los Angeles), annualized rent is calculated by adding expense reimbursements and estimates of normal building expenses paid by tenants to base rent. Annualized Rent does not include lost rent recovered from insurance and rent for building management use. Annualized Rent does include rent for a health club that we own and operate in Honolulu and our corporate headquarters in Santa Monica.
Average Office Occupancy: Calculated by averaging the Occupancy Rates on the last day of the current and prior quarter and, for reporting periods longer than a quarter, by averaging the Occupancy Rates for all the quarters in the respective reported period.
Consolidated Portfolio: Includes all of the properties included in our consolidated results, including our consolidated joint ventures. We own 100% of our consolidated portfolio, except for eleven office properties totaling 2.8 million square feet and one residential property with 350 apartments, which we own through three consolidated joint ventures and in which we own a weighted average of approximately 27% based on square footage.
Consolidated Net Debt: Represents our consolidated debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, and before adding unamortized loan premium and deducting unamortized deferred loan costs. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted because they could be used to reduce the debt obligations and unamortized loan premium and deferred loan costs are not adjusted for because they do not require cash settlement. Consolidated Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that consolidated debt is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We report Consolidated Net Debt because some investors use it to evaluate and compare our leverage and financial position with that of other REITs. A limitation associated with using Consolidated Net Debt is that it subtracts cash and cash equivalents and may therefore imply that there is less debt than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates.
Equity Capitalization: Represents our Fully Diluted Shares multiplied by the closing price of our common stock on June 28, 2019.
Fully Diluted Shares: Calculated according to the treasury stock method, based on our diluted outstanding stock and units in our Operating Partnership.
Funds: Fund X Opportunity Fund, LLC, Douglas Emmett Fund X, LLC and Douglas Emmett Partnership X, LP.
26
Go toTable of Contents
Definitions
Funds From Operations (FFO): We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by NAREIT by excludinggains(orlosses)onsalesofinvestmentsinrealestate,gains(orlosses)fromchangesincontrolofinvestments in real estate, real estate depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of right-of-use assets for which we are the lessee and amortization of deferred loan costs) from our net income (including adjusting for the effect of such items attributable to consolidated joint ventures and unconsolidated real estate funds, but not for noncontrolling interests included in our calculation of fully diluted equity). We report FFO because it is a widely reported measure of the performance of equity REITs, and is also used by some investors to identify trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs from year to year, and to compare our performance with other REITs. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. FFO has limitations as a measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate, and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to the FFO of other REITs.
GAAP: Refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
Lease Transaction Costs: Represents the weighted average of tenant improvements and leasing commissions for leases signed by us during the quarter, excluding leases substantially negotiated by the seller in the case of acquired properties and excluding leases for tenants relocated from space being taken out of service.
Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted: We calculate Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted by dividing the net income attributable to common stockholders for the period by the weighted average number of common shares and dilutive instruments outstanding during the period using the treasury stock method. We account for unvested LTIP awards that contain nonforfeitable rights to dividends as participating securities and include these securities in the computation using the two-class method.
Net Operating Income (NOI): We calculate NOI as revenue less operating expenses attributable to the properties that we own and operate. We present two forms of NOI:
NOI: is calculated by excluding the following from our net income: general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization expense, other income, other expense, income, including depreciation, from unconsolidated real estate funds, interest expense, gains (or losses) on sales of investments in real estate and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Cash NOI: is calculated by excluding from NOI our straight-line rent and the amortization/accretion of acquired above/below market leases.
We report NOI because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of equity REITs, and is used by some investors to identify trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs and to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. NOI has limitations as a measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense, and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations. NOI should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. Other REITs may not calculate NOI in a similar manner and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to the NOI of other REITs.
Occupancy Rate: The percentage leased, excluding signed leases not yet commenced, as of June 30, 2019. Management space is considered leased and occupied, while space taken out of service during a repositioning is excluded from both the numerator and denominator for calculating percentage leased and occupied.
Operating Partnership: Douglas Emmett Properties, LP
27
Go toTable of Contents
Definitions
Our Share of Net Debt: We calculate our share of net debt by multiplying the principal balance of our consolidated loans and our unconsolidated Funds loans by our equity interest in the relevant borrower, and subtracting the product of cash and cash equivalents multiplied by our equity interest in the entity that owns the cash or equivalent. We subtract cash and cash equivalents because they could be used to reduce the debt obligations, but do not add unamortized loan premium or subtract unamortized deferred loan costs because they do not require cash settlement. Our share of net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that consolidated debt is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We report our share of net debt because some investors use it to evaluate and compare our leverage and financial position with that of other REITs.
Recurring Capital Expenditures: Building improvements required to maintain revenues once a property has been stabilized, and excludes capital expenditures for (i) acquired buildings being stabilized, (ii) newly developed space,
upgrades to improve revenues or operating expenses, (iv) casualty damage and (v) bringing the property into compliance with governmental or lender requirements.
Rentable Square Feet: Based on the BOMA measurement. At June 30, 2019, total consists of 16,556,300 leased square feet (including 330,019 square feet with respect to signed leases not commenced), 1,432,030 available square feet, 130,113 building management use square feet and 302,914 square feet of BOMA adjustment on leased space.
Same Property NOI: To facilitate a comparison of NOI between reported periods, we report NOI for a subset of our properties referred to as our "same properties," which are properties that have been owned and operated by us during both periods being compared. We exclude from our same property subset properties that during the comparable periods were: (i) acquired, (ii) sold, (iii) held for sale, contributed or otherwise removed from our consolidated financial statements, or (iv) that underwent a major repositioning project or were impacted by development activity that we believed significantly affected the properties' results. Our Same Property NOI is not adjusted for noncontrolling interests in properties which are not wholly owned. Our same properties for the three months ended June 30, 2019 include all of our Consolidated Portfolio properties, other than (1) a 80,500 square foot property in Honolulu, where the largest tenant is a health club that we own and operate, (2) a 492,600 square foot office property in Honolulu and a multifamily property in Honolulu which we expect to be affected by development activities, (3) a 583,000 square foot office property in Los Angeles which we expect to be affected by repositioning activity, and (4) a residential community in Los Angeles that we acquired in June 2019 with 350 apartments and approximately 50,000 square feet of retail space.
Short Term Leases: Represents leases that expired on or before the reporting date or had a term of less than one year, including hold over tenancies, month to month leases and other short term occupancies.
Total Portfolio: Includes our Consolidated Portfolio plus eight properties totaling 1.8 million square feet owned by our three unconsolidated real estate Funds, in which we own a weighted average of approximately 63% based on square footage.
"We" and "our" refers to Douglas Emmett, Inc., our Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries, as well as our consolidated JVs and our unconsolidated Funds.
Douglas Emmett Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 20:29:11 UTC