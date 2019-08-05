Douglas Emmett : Q2-19 Earnings Package 0 08/05/2019 | 04:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Executive Summary We own and operate 18.4 million square feet of Class A office properties and 4,069 apartment units in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Outstanding Financial Results: For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018: We grew our revenues by 5.0% to a record $230.5 million. We grew our net income attributable to common stockholders by 7.2% to $34.0 million. We grew our FFO by 7.0% to $107.8 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted share. We grew our AFFO by 25.8% to $95.5 million. We grew our same property Cash NOI by 7.7% to $141.0 million. Strong Operating Results: During the second quarter, we signed approximately 870,000 square feet of office leases. As a result, we increased the leased rate in our office portfolio by 45 basis points to 92.2%, and our occupancy rate to 90.4%. We continue to post strong leasing spreads as a result of robust tenant demand. Comparing the office leases we signed during the second quarter to the expiring leases for the same space, we improved straight-line rents by 30.9% and cash rents by 12.0%. Portfolio Growth: In June, we acquired The Glendon, a residential community in Westwood with 350 apartments and approximately 50,000 square feet of retail, for $365 million. We contributed this property to an existing consolidated joint venture in which we have a 20% capital interest. This acquisition and the newly constructed units at Moanalua brought our residential portfolio to 4,069 units, up over 15% from a year ago. Our multifamily portfolio remained fully leased at 99.0%. Strategic Balance Sheet Management: We see current low long-term interest rates and tight lending spreads as an opportunity for strategic balance sheet management. As a result, by the end of 2019, we expect to: Significantly Extend Our Debt Maturities. Eliminate all debt maturities prior to 2023 and add almost 5 years to the weighted average life of $1.5 to $2 billion of debt, pushing our average debt maturity for that debt to 2027. Lock in Low Interest Rates. Fix the interest rate of our outstanding floating rate debt while adding close to 5 years to the fixed interest period and lowering the interest rate on the debt we refinance. Increase Liquidity. Increase our future financing flexibility by expanding our pool of unencumbered properties to almost 40% of our portfolio. Reduce Overall Leverage. Reduce our share of outstanding net debt by nearly $200 million before the impact of new acquisitions this year. Since May, we have already made substantial progress: We paid off $630 million of debt with an average interest rate of 3.50%, including $220 million just after quarter end. We closed $540 million of ten-year, secured, non-recourse loans with interest effectively fixed at an average of 3.25% through 2027. This total includes the acquisition loan for The Glendon. We reduced our overall leverage by nearly $200 million by issuing common stock at $41 per share. We lowered and extended the fixed interest rate on a $102 million loan for 36 months. Continued on next page 1 Go to Table of Contents Guidance: Increasing Guidance for Occupancy and Same Property Cash NOI. Based on the strength of our operating results, we are increasing our guidance for 2019 same property cash NOI growth to between 6% and 7%, and our guidance for average 2019 office occupancy to between 90.0% and 91.0%. Better FFO from Operations. We expect that stronger operating results and the acquisition of The Glendon will positively impact our 2019 FFO by approximately 3 cents per share. One-Time Costs of Strategic Balance Sheet Management. We expect that one-timecash and non- cash refinancing costs and dilution from the equity issuance will negatively impact our 2019 FFO by 4 to 6 cents per share. Impact on Net Income and FFO. The net impact of these items: Reduces our 2019 guidance for Net Income per Common Share - Diluted to between $0.67 and $0.71 per share. Reduces our 2019 guidance for FFO to between $2.08 and $2.12 per share. See page 24for more details on our guidance. NOTE: See the non-GAAP reconciliations for FFO & AFFO on page 9and same property NOI on page 11. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 2 Go to Table of Contents Table of Contents COMPANY OVERVIEW Corporate Data 4 Property Map 5 Board of Directors and Executive Officers 6 FINANCIAL RESULTS Consolidated Balance Sheets 7 Consolidated Operating Results 8 Funds from Operations & Adjusted Funds From Operations 9 Same Property Statistics & Net Operating Income 10 Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to Net Income 11 Financial Data for Joint Ventures & Funds 12 Loans 13 PORTFOLIO DATA Office Portfolio Summary 14 Office Percentage Leased and In-Place Rents 15 Office Lease Diversification 16 Largest Office Tenants 17 Office Industry Diversification 18 Office Lease Expirations 19 Office Lease Expirations - Next Four Quarters 20 Office Leasing Activity 21 Multifamily Portfolio Summary 22 Multifamily Development Projects 23 GUIDANCE 24 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance 25 DEFINITIONS 26 Forward Looking Statements This Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Operating Information, which we refer to as our Earnings Package, supplements the information provided in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements. 3 Company Overview Corporate Data as of June 30, 2019 Office Portfolio Consolidated Total Properties 64 72 Rentable square feet (in thousands) 16,581 18,421 Leased rate 92.3% 92.2% Occupancy rate 90.5% 90.4% Multifamily Portfolio Total Properties 11 Units 4,069 Leased rate 99.0% Market Capitalization (in thousands, except price per share) Fully diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 203,918 Common stock closing price per share (NYSE:DEI) $ 39.84 Equity capitalization $ 8,124,090 Net Debt (in thousands) Consolidated Our Share Debt principal(1) $ 4,338,626 $ 3,802,443 Less: cash and cash equivalents(2) (303,962) (248,744) Net debt $ 4,034,664 $ 3,553,699 Leverage Ratio (in thousands, except percentage) Pro forma enterprise value $ 11,677,789 Our share of net debt to pro forma enterprise value 30% AFFO Payout Ratio Three Months ended June 30, 2019 54.3% _______________________________________ See page 13 for a reconciliation of consolidated debt principal and our share of debt principal to consolidated debt on the balance sheet. Our share of cash and cash equivalents is calculated starting with our consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $304.0 million, then deducting the other owners' share of our JVs' cash and cash equivalents of $82.4 million and then adding our share of our unconsolidated Funds' cash and cash equivalents of $27.2 million. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 4 Go to Table of Contents Company Overview Property Map as of June 30, 2019 5 Go to Table of Contents Company Overview Board of Directors and Executive Officers as of June 30, 2019 BOARD OF DIRECTORS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Dan A. Emmett Our Executive Chairman of the Board Jordan L. Kaplan Our Chief Executive Officer and President Kenneth M. Panzer Our Chief Operating Officer Christopher H. Anderson Retired Real Estate Executive and Investor Leslie E. Bider Vice Chairman, PinnacleCare Dr. David T. Feinberg Vice President, Google Health Virginia A. McFerran Vice President, Business Development, Google Health Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer, Macerich William E. Simon, Jr. Partner, Massey Quick Simon & Co., LLC EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Dan A. Emmett Chairman of the Board Jordan L. Kaplan Chief Executive Officer and President Kenneth M. Panzer Chief Operating Officer Peter D. Seymour Chief Financial Officer Kevin A. Crummy Chief Investment Officer CORPORATE OFFICES 1299 Ocean Avenue, Suite 1000, Santa Monica, California 90401 Phone: (310) 255-7700 For more information, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.comor contact: Stuart McElhinney, Vice President, Investor Relations 255-7751 smcelhinney@douglasemmett.com 6 Go to Table of Contents Financial Results Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Unaudited Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 1,100,412 $ 1,065,099 Buildings and improvements 8,436,246 7,995,203 Tenant improvements and lease intangibles 859,618 840,653 Property under development 70,834 129,753 Investment in real estate, gross 10,467,110 10,030,708 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,374,596) (2,246,887) Investment in real estate, net 8,092,514 7,783,821 Ground lease right-of-use asset 7,481 - Cash and cash equivalents 303,962 146,227 Tenant receivables, net 5,199 4,371 Deferred rent receivables, net 131,518 124,834 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 2,993 3,251 Interest rate contract assets 16,788 73,414 Investment in unconsolidated real estate funds 106,017 111,032 Other assets 11,239 14,759 Total assets $ 8,677,711 $ 8,261,709 Liabilities Secured notes payable and revolving credit facility, net $ 4,304,913 $ 4,134,030 Ground lease liability 10,885 - Interest payable, accounts payable and deferred revenue 117,672 130,154 Security deposits 52,141 50,733 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 42,503 52,569 Interest rate contract liabilities 51,672 1,530 Dividends payable 45,565 44,263 Total liabilities 4,625,351 4,413,279 Equity Douglas Emmett, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,752 1,702 Additional paid-in capital 3,484,180 3,282,316 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (25,853) 53,944 Accumulated deficit (964,927) (935,630) Total Douglas Emmett, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,495,152 2,402,332 Noncontrolling interests 1,557,208 1,446,098 Total equity 4,052,360 3,848,430 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,677,711 $ 8,261,709 NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 7 Go to Table of Contents Financial Results Consolidated Operating Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Office rental Rental revenues and tenant recoveries(1) $ 171,674 $ 164,815 $ 338,909 $ 323,639 Parking and other income 30,515 28,946 60,570 57,455 Total office revenues 202,189 193,761 399,479 381,094 Multifamily rental Rental revenues 26,308 23,655 51,201 46,716 Parking and other income 2,037 2,053 4,040 3,906 Total multifamily revenues 28,345 25,708 55,241 50,622 Total revenues 230,534 219,469 454,720 431,716 Operating Expenses Office expenses 64,308 61,818 127,757 122,174 Multifamily expenses 7,712 6,908 15,267 13,606 General and administrative expenses 9,159 9,437 18,991 19,004 Depreciation and amortization 78,724 73,379 158,597 145,877 Total operating expenses 159,903 151,542 320,612 300,661 Operating income 70,631 67,927 134,108 131,055 Other income 2,892 2,792 5,790 5,422 Other expenses (1,807) (2,086) (3,652) (3,819) Income, including depreciation, from 2,207 1,668 3,758 3,174 unconsolidated funds Interest expense (34,063) (33,268) (67,356) (66,168) Net income 39,860 37,033 72,648 69,664 Less: Net income attributable to (5,894) (5,349) (9,981) (9,774) noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to common $ 33,966 $ 31,684 $ 62,667 $ 59,890 stockholders Net income per common share - basic $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares of common stock 172,498 169,916 171,366 169,759 outstanding - basic Weighted average shares of common stock 172,498 169,926 171,366 169,776 outstanding - diluted _____________________________________________ Rental revenues and tenant recoveries include tenant recoveries of $16.2 million and $14.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and $29.9 million and $25.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 8 Go to Table of Contents Financial Results Funds From Operations & Adjusted Funds From Operations(1) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Funds From Operations (FFO) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 33,966 $ 31,684 $ 62,667 $ 59,890 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 78,724 73,379 158,597 145,877 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,894 5,349 9,981 9,774 Adjustments attributable to unconsolidated funds(2) 4,336 4,052 8,850 8,149 Adjustments attributable to consolidated joint ventures(2) (15,119) (13,670) (29,196) (26,912) FFO $ 107,801 $ 100,794 $ 210,899 $ 196,778 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) FFO $ 107,801 $ 100,794 $ 210,899 $ 196,778 Straight-line rent (2,315) (4,019) (6,684) (9,191) Net accretion of acquired above- and below-market leases (4,396) (6,143) (8,516) (12,295) Loan costs 2,404 1,868 4,271 4,177 Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and (14,689) (24,148) (32,472) (47,415) capitalized leasing expenses(3) Non-cash compensation expense 4,359 4,923 8,866 9,982 Adjustments attributable to unconsolidated funds(2) (1,619) (1,881) (3,613) (4,267) Adjustments attributable to consolidated joint ventures(2) 3,965 4,558 7,886 9,176 AFFO $ 95,510 $ 75,952 $ 180,637 $ 146,945 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 172,498 169,926 171,366 169,776 Weighted average units in our operating partnership outstanding 28,687 28,053 28,670 28,158 Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding 201,185 197,979 200,036 197,934 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 1.05 $ 0.99 Dividends paid per share(4) $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 ______________________________________________ Presents the FFO andAFFO attributable to our common stockholders and noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership, including our share of our consolidated joint ventures and our unconsolidated Funds. Adjusts for the portion of each other listed adjustment item on our share of the results of our unconsolidated Funds and for each other listed adjustment item that is attributed to the noncontrolling interests in our consolidated joint ventures. We adopted the new lease accounting rules in the first quarter of 2019. Under the new rules, we expense non-incremental leasing expenses (leasing expenses not directly related to the signing of a lease) and capitalize incremental leasing expenses. Since non-incremental leasing expenses are included in the calculation of net income attributable to common stockholders and FFO, the 2019 capitalized leasing expenses adjustment to AFFO only includes incremental leasing expenses. Reflects dividends paid within the respective quarters. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 9 Go to Table of Contents Financial Results Same Property Statistics & Net Operating Income (NOI)(1) (Unaudited; in thousands, except statistics) As of June 30, 2019 2018 Office Statistics Number of properties 60 60 Rentable square feet (in thousands) 15,500 15,435 Ending % leased 92.3% 92.0% Ending % occupied 90.4% 89.1% Quarterly average % occupied 90.4% 89.1% Multifamily Statistics Number of properties 9 9 Number of units 2,640 2,640 Ending % leased 99.4% 99.8% Three Months Ended June 30, % Favorable 2019 2018 (Unfavorable) Net Operating Income (NOI) Office revenues $ 190,130 $ 180,643 5.3 % Office expenses (59,112) (56,760) (4.1)% Office NOI 131,018 123,883 5.8 % Multifamily revenues 21,410 21,170 1.1 % Multifamily expenses (5,351) (5,341) (0.2)% Multifamily NOI 16,059 15,829 1.5 % Total NOI $ 147,077 $ 139,712 5.3 % Cash Net Operating Income (NOI) Office cash revenues $ 184,073 $ 171,816 7.1 % Office cash expenses (59,112) (56,760) (4.1)% Office cash NOI 124,961 115,056 8.6 % Multifamily cash revenues 21,405 21,164 1.1 % Multifamily cash expenses (5,351) (5,341) (0.2)% Multifamily cash NOI 16,054 15,823 1.5 % Total Cash NOI $ 141,015 $ 130,879 7.7 % _________________________________________________ The amounts presented include 100% (not our pro-rata share). See page 11 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to net income attributable to common stockholders. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 10 Go to Table of Contents Financial Results Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to Net Income (Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Same property office cash revenues $ 184,073 $ 171,816 Non cash adjustments per definition of NOI 6,057 8,827 Same property office revenues 190,130 180,643 Same property office expenses (59,112) (56,760) Office NOI 131,018 123,883 Same property multifamily cash revenues 21,405 21,164 Non cash adjustments per definition of NOI 5 6 Same property multifamily revenues 21,410 21,170 Same property multifamily expenses (5,351) (5,341) Multifamily NOI 16,059 15,829 Same Property NOI 147,077 139,712 Non-comparable office revenues 12,059 13,118 Non-comparable office expenses (5,196) (5,058) Non-comparable multifamily revenues 6,935 4,538 Non-comparable multifamily expenses (2,361) (1,567) NOI 158,514 150,743 General and administrative expenses (9,159) (9,437) Depreciation and amortization (78,724) (73,379) Operating income 70,631 67,927 Other income 2,892 2,792 Other expenses (1,807) (2,086) Income, including depreciation, from unconsolidated real estate funds 2,207 1,668 Interest expense (34,063) (33,268) Net income 39,860 37,033 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,894) (5,349) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 33,966 $ 31,684 NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 11 Go to Table of Contents Financial Results Financial Data for Joint Ventures & Funds (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Wholly-Owned Consolidated Unconsolidated Properties Joint Ventures(1) Funds(2) Revenues $ 186,864 $ 43,670 $ 21,015 Office and multifamily operating expenses $ 58,025 $ 13,995 $ 6,871 Straight-line rent $ 782 $ 1,533 $ 300 Above/below-market lease revenue $ 1,427 $ 2,969 $ (3) Cash NOI attributable to outside interests(3) $ - $ 16,740 $ 4,943 Our share of cash NOI(4) $ 126,630 $ 8,433 $ 8,904 Six Months Ended June 30, Wholly-Owned Consolidated Unconsolidated Properties Joint Ventures(1) Funds(2) Revenues $ 369,571 $ 85,149 $ 41,173 Office and multifamily operating expenses $ 115,277 $ 27,747 $ 13,698 Straight-line rent $ 3,210 $ 3,474 $ 506 Above/below-market lease revenue $ 2,805 $ 5,711 $ (6) Cash NOI attributable to outside interests(3) $ - $ 32,042 $ 9,601 Our share of cash NOI(4) $ 248,279 $ 16,175 $ 17,374 ______________________________________________________ Represents stand-alone financial data (with property management fees excluded from operating expenses as a consolidating entry) for three consolidated joint ventures ("JVs") which we manage and in which we own a weighted average interest of approximately 27% based on square footage. The JVs own a combined eleven Class A office properties totaling 2.8 million square feet and one residential property with 350 apartments in our submarkets. We are entitled to (i) distributions based on invested capital, (ii) fees for property management and other services, (iii) reimbursement of certain acquisition-related expenses and certain other costs and (iv) in most cases, additional distributions based on Cash NOI. Represents stand-alone financial data (with property management fees excluded from operating expenses as a consolidating entry) for three unconsolidated Funds which we manage and in which we own a weighted average interest of approximately 63% based on square footage. The Funds own a combined eight Class A office properties totaling 1.8 million square feet in our submarkets. We are entitled to (i) priority distributions, (ii) distributions based on invested capital, (iii) a carried interest if the investors' distributions exceed a hurdle rate, (iv) fees for property management and other services and (v) reimbursement of certain costs. Represents the share of Cash NOI allocable under the applicable agreements to interests other than our fully diluted shares. Represents the share of Cash NOI allocable to our fully diluted shares. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 12 Go to Table of Contents Financial Results Loans (As of June 30, 2019, unaudited) Principal Our Share(2) Effective Swap Maturity Date(1) Balance Maturity (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Rate(3) Date Consolidated Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries 4/15/2022 $ 340,000 $ 340,000 2.77% 4/1/2020 7/27/2022 180,000 180,000 3.06% 7/1/2020 11/1/2022 400,000 400,000 2.64% 11/1/2020 6/23/2023 360,000 360,000 2.57% 7/1/2021 12/23/2023 (4) 220,000 220,000 3.62% 12/23/2021 1/1/2024 300,000 300,000 3.46% 1/1/2022 3/3/2025 335,000 335,000 3.84% 3/1/2023 4/1/2025 (5) 102,400 102,400 2.84% 3/1/2023 6/1/2027 550,000 550,000 3.16% 6/1/2022 6/1/2029 255,000 255,000 3.26% 6/1/2027 6/1/2029 (6) 125,000 125,000 2.55% 6/1/2027 6/1/2038 (7) 31,227 31,227 4.55% N/A 8/21/2023 (8) - - LIBOR + 1.15% N/A Subtotal 3,198,627 3,198,627 Consolidated Joint Ventures 2/28/2023 580,000 174,000 2.37% 3/1/2021 12/19/2024 400,000 80,000 3.47% 1/1/2023 6/1/2029 160,000 32,000 3.25% 7/1/2027 Total Consolidated Loans (9) $ 4,338,627 $ 3,484,627 Unconsolidated Funds 3/1/2023 $ 110,000 $ 27,091 2.30% 3/1/2021 7/1/2024 400,000 290,725 3.44% 7/1/2022 Total Unconsolidated Loans $ 510,000 $ 317,816 Total Loans $ 3,802,443 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Except as noted below, each loan (including our revolving credit facility) is non-recourse and secured by one or more separate collateral pools consisting of one or more properties, and requires interest-only monthly payments with the outstanding principal due upon maturity. Maturity dates include the effect of extension options. "Our Share" is a non-GAAP measure calculated by multiplying the principal balance by our share of the borrowing entity's equity. Includes the effect of interest rate swaps and excludes the effect of prepaid loan costs. We paid this loan off on July 1, 2019 and terminated the related swaps. Effective rate will decrease to 2.76% after March 2, 2020. Effective rate will increase to 3.25% after December 1, 2020. Requires monthly payments of principal and interest. Principal amortization is based upon a 30-year amortization schedule. $400 million revolving credit facility. Unused commitment fees range from 0.10% to 0.15%. Our consolidated debt on the balance sheet of $4.30 billion is calculated by adding $3.9 million of unamortized loan premium and deducting $37.6 million of unamortized deferred loan costs from our total consolidated loans of $4.34 billion. Statistics for consolidated loans with interest fixed under the terms of the loan or a swap Principal balance (in billions) $4.34 Weighted average remaining life (including extension options) 5.5 years Weighted average remaining fixed interest period 3.1 years Weighted average annual interest rate 3.08% NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 13 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Office Portfolio Summary Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019 Number of Rentable Submarket Our Market Submarket Square Rentable Share in Properties Feet Square Feet(1) Submarket(2) Brentwood 15 2,084,627 3,336,801 62.5% Sherman Oaks/Encino 12 3,487,488 6,528,253 53.4 Westwood 7 2,185,150 4,259,142 51.3 Warner Center/Woodland Hills 3 2,845,577 7,667,855 37.1 Honolulu(3) 4 1,638,418 4,949,122 33.1 Olympic Corridor 5 1,142,885 3,451,688 33.1 Beverly Hills(4) 11 2,196,067 6,911,291 28.6 Santa Monica 11 1,427,671 9,250,950 15.4 Century City 3 957,269 10,148,454 9.4 Burbank 1 456,205 7,060,975 6.5 Total / Weighted Average(5) 72 18,421,357 63,564,531 39.4% _______________________________________________________ Source is the 2019 second quarter CBRE Marketview report. Calculated by dividing Rentable Square Feet by the applicable Submarket Rentable Square Feet. We removed approximately 125,000 rentable square feet of vacant space at an office building we are converting to residential apartments. Third party submarket data was updated for consistency. See page 23 . Includes a 218,000 square foot property located just outside the Beverly Hills city limits. To calculate our percentage of the submarket, the property is not included in the numerator or the denominator for consistency with third party data. The average of our market share in all submarkets is weighted based on the square feet of exposure in our total portfolio to each submarket. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 14 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Office Percentage Leased and In-Place Rents Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019 Annualized Rent by Submarket Percent Annualized Annualized Rent Monthly Rent Submarket Per Leased Per Leased Leased(1) Rent(2) Square Foot(2) Square Foot(2) Beverly Hills 96.5% $ 105,485,768 $ 51.94 $ 4.33 Brentwood 90.4 81,705,710 45.17 3.76 Burbank 100.0 22,714,720 49.79 4.15 Century City 93.5 41,176,963 49.67 4.14 Honolulu 94.1 50,548,267 35.25 2.94 Olympic Corridor 93.9 40,112,941 39.60 3.30 Santa Monica 93.6 93,352,961 72.87 6.07 Sherman Oaks/Encino 92.0 114,357,721 37.10 3.09 Warner Center/Woodland Hills 86.9 70,675,101 29.60 2.47 Westwood 91.5 95,174,300 50.01 4.17 Total / Weighted Average 92.2% $ 715,304,452 $ 44.08 $ 3.67 Recurring Office Capital Expenditures per Rentable Square Foot Three months ended June 30, 2019 $ 0.05 Six months ended June 30, 2019 $ 0.13 _______________________________________________________________ Includes 330,019 square feet with respect to signed leases not yet commenced at June 30, 2019. Excludes signed leases not yet commenced at June 30, 2019. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 15 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Office Lease Diversification Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019 Portfolio Tenant Size Median Average Square feet 2,600 5,600 Office Leases Rentable Square Feet Annualized Rent Square Feet Under Lease Number Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent 2,500 or less 1,402 48.3% 1,952,705 12.0% $ 84,666,329 11.8% 2,501-10,000 1,124 38.8 5,525,359 34.1 238,711,197 33.4 10,001-20,000 239 8.2 3,298,227 20.3 141,139,636 19.7 20,001-40,000 101 3.5 2,754,224 16.9 120,070,006 16.8 40,001-100,000 32 1.1 1,793,097 11.1 88,763,883 12.4 Greater than 100,000 4 0.1 902,669 5.6 41,953,401 5.9 Total for all leases 2,902 100.0% 16,226,281 100.0% $ 715,304,452 100.0% NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 16 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Largest Office Tenants Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019 Tenants paying 1% or more of our aggregate annualized rent: Number Total Percent of Percent of Number of Lease Leased Rentable Annualized Tenant of Square Square Annualized Leases Properties Expiration(1) Feet Feet Rent Rent Time Warner(2) 3 3 2020-2024 468,775 2.5% $ 23,164,538 3.2% UCLA(3) 26 10 2019-2027 321,106 1.7 16,015,025 2.2 William Morris 1 1 2027 206,782 1.1 11,667,814 1.6 Endeavor(4) Morgan Stanley(5) 5 5 2022-2027 145,488 0.8 9,262,989 1.3 Equinox Fitness(6) 5 5 2020 - 2033 180,087 1.0 7,595,231 1.1 Total 40 24 1,322,238 7.1% $ 67,705,597 9.4% ______________________________________________________ Expiration dates are per lease (expiration dates do not reflect storage and similar leases). Square footage expires as follows: 2,000 square feet in 2020, 10,000 square feet in 2023, and 456,000 square feet in 2024. Square footage expires as follows: 6,000 square feet in 2019, 41,000 square feet in 2020, 69,000 square feet in 2021, 55,000 square feet in 2022, 40,000 square feet in 2023, 11,000 square feet in 2024, 32,000 square feet in 2025, and 67,000 square feet in 2027. Tenant has options to terminate 31,000 square feet in 2020, 15,000 square feet in 2023, and 51,000 square feet in 2025. Tenant has an option to terminate 2,000 square feet in 2020 and 205,000 square feet in 2022. Square footage expires as follows: 16,000 square feet in 2022, 30,000 square feet in 2023, 26,000 square feet in 2025, and 74,000 square feet in 2027. Tenant has options to terminate 30,000 square feet in 2021, and 26,000 square feet in 2022. Square footage expires as follows: 42,000 square feet in 2020, 33,000 square feet in 2024, 31,000 square feet in 2027, 44,000 square feet in 2028, and 30,000 square feet in 2033. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 17 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Office Industry Diversification Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019 Percentage of Annualized Rent by Tenant Industry Industry Number of Annualized Rent as Leases a Percent of Total Legal 566 18.1% Financial Services 391 15.0 Entertainment 212 12.9 Real Estate 293 11.3 Accounting & Consulting 350 10.1 Health Services 368 7.5 Retail 190 5.9 Technology 127 5.2 Insurance 106 4.0 Educational Services 58 3.6 Public Administration 90 2.4 Advertising 57 1.6 Manufacturing & Distribution 50 1.3 Other 44 1.1 Total 2,902 100.0% NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 18 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Office Lease Expirations Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019 Average of the percentage of leases expiring at June 30, 2016, 2017, and 2018 with the same remaining duration as the leases for the labeled year had at June 30, 2019. Acquisitions are included in the comparable average commencing in the quarter after the acquisition. Expiring Annualized Annualized Annualized Rent Per Number Rentable Square Annualized Rent Per Leased Feet as a Rent as a Leased Square Foot Year of Lease Expiration of Square Percent Rent at June Percent of Square at Leases Feet of Total 30, 2019 Total Foot(1) Expiration(2) Short Term Leases 79 326,206 1.8% $ 13,321,945 1.9% $ 40.84 $ 41.02 2019 222 793,035 4.3 33,166,156 4.6 41.82 42.02 2020 658 2,739,593 14.9 114,136,690 16.0 41.66 42.75 2021 582 2,621,820 14.2 110,615,941 15.4 42.19 44.69 2022 450 2,234,190 12.1 94,224,024 13.1 42.17 46.37 2023 328 2,168,498 11.8 99,496,943 13.9 45.88 52.09 2024 249 2,066,394 11.2 92,702,271 13.0 44.86 53.57 2025 140 1,083,268 5.9 50,074,689 7.0 46.23 57.23 2026 65 614,635 3.3 30,025,290 4.2 48.85 62.11 2027 63 988,693 5.4 47,135,151 6.6 47.67 61.43 2028 40 368,757 2.0 20,610,536 2.9 55.89 73.12 Thereafter 26 221,192 1.2 9,794,816 1.4 44.28 65.83 Subtotal/weighted average 2,902 16,226,281 88.1% 715,304,452 100.0% 44.08 49.96 Signed leases not commenced 330,019 1.8 Available 1,432,030 7.8 Building management use 130,113 0.7 BOMA adjustment(3) 302,914 1.6 Total/weighted average 2,902 18,421,357 100.0% $ 715,304,452 100.0% $ 44.08 $ 49.96 ___________________________________________________ Represents annualized rent at June 30, 2019 divided by leased square feet. Represents annualized rent at expiration divided by leased square feet. Represents the square footage adjustments for leases that do not reflect BOMA remeasurement. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 19 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Office Lease Expirations - Next Four Quarters Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Expiring Square Feet(1) 290,539 502,496 606,066 572,311 Percentage of Portfolio 1.8% 3.1% 3.7% 3.5% Expiring Rent per Square Foot(2) $41.94 $42.07 $42.22 $42.28 Submarket Data Due to the small square footage of leases in each quarter in each submarket, and the varying terms and square footage of the individual leases and the individual buildings involved, the data in this table should only be extrapolated with caution. Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Beverly Hills Expiring SF(1) 49,146 63,850 31,769 85,563 Expiring rent per SF(2) $49.71 $64.99 $54.44 $45.78 Brentwood Expiring SF(1) 47,896 57,286 101,998 66,712 Expiring rent per SF(2) $46.10 $50.95 $48.69 $47.00 Century City Expiring SF(1) 9,329 13,477 29,832 6,293 Expiring rent per SF(2) $45.49 $49.73 $49.51 $51.62 Honolulu Expiring SF(1) 25,406 55,106 92,859 28,786 Expiring rent per SF(2) $35.25 $36.03 $33.67 $34.28 Olympic Corridor Expiring SF(1) 29,126 11,241 62,980 44,744 Expiring rent per SF(2) $42.79 $36.85 $39.88 $38.43 Santa Monica Expiring SF(1) 14,911 14,517 37,679 79,527 Expiring rent per SF(2) $66.93 $61.05 $55.96 $65.68 Sherman Oaks/Encino Expiring SF(1) 42,735 198,395 137,845 105,753 Expiring rent per SF(2) $33.75 $34.43 $37.49 $36.56 Warner Center/Woodland Hills Expiring SF(1) 48,715 63,482 61,091 116,444 Expiring rent per SF(2) $30.70 $31.55 $31.09 $29.35 Westwood Expiring SF(1) 23,275 25,142 50,013 38,489 Expiring rent per SF(2) $44.28 $51.07 $51.98 $41.73 _________________________________________________________________ Includes leases with an expiration date in the applicable quarter where the space had not been re-leased as of June 30, 2019, other than 326,206 square feet of Short-Term Leases. Includes the impact of rent escalations over the entire term of the expiring lease, and is therefore not directly comparable to starting rents. Fluctuations in this number from quarter to quarter primarily reflects the mix of buildings/submarkets involved, as well as the varying terms and square footage of the individual leases expiring. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 20 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Office Leasing Activity Total Office Portfolio during the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 Net Absorption During Quarter(1) 0.45% Office Leases Signed During Quarter Number of Rentable Weighted Average Leases Square Feet Lease Term (months) New leases 96 295,014 45 Renewal leases 125 574,320 47 All leases 221 869,334 46 Change in Rental Rates for Office Leases Executed during the Quarter(2) Expiring New/Renewal Percentage Rate(2) Rate(2) Change Cash Rent $45.10 $50.50 12.0% Straight-line Rent $40.86 $53.49 30.9% Average Office Lease Transaction Costs Lease Transaction Lease Transaction Costs PSF Costs per Annum New leases signed during the quarter $26.97 $7.19 Renewal leases signed during the quarter $21.52 $5.48 All leases signed during the quarter $23.37 $6.04 ________________________________________________________________ Net absorption represents the change in percentage leased between the last day of the current and prior quarter, excluding properties acquired or sold during the current quarter. Represents the average annual initial stabilized cash and straight-line rents per square foot on new and renewed leases signed during the quarter compared to the prior leases for the same space. Excludes Short Term Leases, leases where the prior lease was terminated more than a year before signing of the new lease, leases for tenants relocated from space being taken out of service, and leases in acquired buildings where we believe the information about the prior agreement is incomplete or where we believe base rent reflects other off-market inducements to the tenant that are not reflected in the prior lease document. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 21 Go to Table of Contents Portfolio Data Multifamily Portfolio Summary as of June 30, 2019 Annualized Rent by Submarket Submarket Number of Number of Units as a Properties Units Percent of Total Honolulu(1) 3 1,949 48% Santa Monica 2 820 20 West Los Angeles 6 1,300 32 Total 11 4,069 100% Submarket Percent Annualized Monthly Rent Leased Rent(2) Per Leased Unit Honolulu(1) 99.2% $ 43,022,508 $ 1,859 Santa Monica 99.3 29,683,032 3,043 West Los Angeles 98.5 48,452,016 3,157 Total / Weighted Average 99.0% $ 121,157,556 $ 2,511 Recurring Multifamily Capital Expenditures per Unit Three months ended June 30, 2019 $ 184 Six months ended June 30, 2019 $ 362 ________________________________________________________________ Includes newly developed units just made available for rent. The multifamily portfolio also includes 10,495 square feet of ancillary retail space generating annualized rent of $404,497, which is not included in multifamily annualized rent. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 22 Go to Table of Contents Developments Development Projects 1132 Bishop Street, Honolulu, Hawaii In downtown Honolulu, we are converting a 25 story, 490,000 square foot office tower into approximately 500 rental apartments. This project will help address the severe shortage of rental housing in Honolulu, and revitalize the central business district, where we own a significant portion of the Class A office space. We expect the conversion to occur in phases over a number of years as the office space is vacated. In select cases, we will relocate tenants to our other office buildings in Honolulu, although we do not have enough vacancy to accommodate all of them. We currently estimate that construction costs will be $80 millionto$100million,althoughtheinherentuncertainties of development are compounded by the multi-year and phased nature of the conversion. Assuming timely approvals, we expect the first units to be delivered in 2020. Moanalua Hillside Apartments, Honolulu, Hawaii Shortly after the 2018 year-end we completed construction of our 491 unit apartment development at Moanalua. This project now includes a total of 1,171 units on 28 acres. We have also completed upgrades to the existing buildings, improved the parking and landscaping, built a new leasing and management office and constructed a new fitness center and two pools, resulting in one of the most modern and desirable workforce housing communities in Hawaii. Residential High Rise Tower, Brentwood, California In Brentwood, we are building the first new residential high-rise development west of the 405 freeway in more than 40 years, offering stunning ocean views and luxury amenities. The 34 story, 376 unit tower is being built on a site that is directly adjacent to an office building and a 712 unit residential property that we own. The estimated budget is between $180 million and $200 million, not including the cost of the land which we have owned since 1997. As part of the project, we are investing additional capital to build a one acre park on Wilshire Boulevard Rendering of our new residential tower in that will be available to the public and provide a valuable amenity to our surrounding properties and community. Brentwood (center), with a new park in the We expect construction to take about three years. foreground, and our existing residential and office buildings (left and right, respectively). All figures are estimates, as development in our markets is long and complex and subject to inherent uncertainties. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 23 Go to Table of Contents Guidance 2019 Guidance Metric Per Share Net income per common share - diluted $0.67 to $0.71 FFO per share - fully diluted $2.08 to $2.12 Assumptions Metric Commentary Assumption Range Compared to Prior Assumption Average Office Occupancy 90% to 91% Increased Residential Leased Rate Our assumption excludes the impact of Essentially fully leased Unchanged leasing up new units. Same Property Cash NOI Growth 6.0% to 7.0% Increased Above/Below Market Net Revenue Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs $14 to $16 million Unchanged share (not our pro-rata share). Straight-line Revenue Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs $9 to $11 million Unchanged share (not our pro rata share). G&A $39 to $43 million Unchanged Includes $3 to $5 million of non- recurring non-cash costs relating to our Interest Expense, Including refinancing activities. $140 to $143 million Increased Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs Refinancing Costs share(notourproratashare),including our new Glendon acquisition loan of which our share is 20%. ___________________________________________ Except as disclosed, our guidance does not include the impact of future property acquisitions or dispositions, financings, or other possible capital markets activities or impairment charges. The guidance and representative assumptions on this page are forward looking statements, subject to the safe harbor contained at the beginning of this Earnings Package, and reflect our views of current and future market conditions. Ranges represent a set of likely assumptions, but actual results could fall outside the ranges presented. Only a few of our assumptions underlying our guidance are disclosed above, and our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our guidance are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some of them will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences could be material. See page 25for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP guidance. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 24 Go to Table of Contents Guidance Reconciliation of our 2019 Non-GAAP Guidance(1) (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of our guided Net income per common share - diluted to FFO per share - fully diluted: Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO Low High Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 115.9 $ 122.8 Adjustments for depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 330.0 320.0 Adjustments for noncontrolling interests, consolidated JVs and unconsolidated funds (25.7) (14.6) FFO $ 420.2 $ 428.2 Reconciliation of shares outstanding High Low Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 173.0 173.0 Weighted average units in our operating partnership outstanding 29.0 29.0 Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding 202.0 202.0 Per share Low High Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.71 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 2.08 $ 2.12 _____________________________________________ This reconciliation should be used as an example only, with the numbers presented only as representative assumptions. Ranges represent a set of likely assumptions, but actual results could fall outside the ranges presented. All assumptions are forward looking statements, subject to the safe harbor contained at the beginning of this Earnings Package, and reflect our views of current and future market conditions. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the guidance are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some of them will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences could be material. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package. 25 Go to Table of Contents Definitions Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): We calculate AFFO from FFO by (i) eliminating the impact on FFO of straight-line rent; amortization/accretion of acquired above/below market leases; loan costs such as amortization/ accretion of loan premiums/discounts; amortization and hedge ineffectiveness of interest rate contracts; amortization/ expense of loan costs; non-cash compensation expense, and (ii) subtracting recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and capitalized leasing expenses (including adjusting for the effect of such items attributable to consolidated joint ventures and unconsolidated real estate funds, but not for noncontrolling interests included in our calculation of fully diluted equity). Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses are those required to maintain current revenues once a property has been stabilized, generally excluding those for acquired buildings being stabilized, newly developed space and upgrades to improve revenues or operating expenses, as well as those resulting from casualty damage or bringing the property into compliance with governmental requirements. We report AFFO because it is a widely reported measure of the performance of equity Real Estate Investments Trusts (REITs), and is also used by some investors to compare our performance with other REITs. However, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) has not defined AFFO, and other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO, and accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to the AFFO of other REITs. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. AFFO Payout Ratio: Represents dividends paid within each period divided by the AFFO for that period. Annualized Rent: Represents annualized cash base rent (i.e. excludes tenant reimbursements, parking and other revenue) before abatements under leases commenced as of the reporting date and expiring after the reporting date (does not include 330,019 square feet with respect to signed leases not yet commenced at June 30, 2019). For our triple net office properties (in Honolulu and two single tenant buildings in Los Angeles), annualized rent is calculated by adding expense reimbursements and estimates of normal building expenses paid by tenants to base rent. Annualized Rent does not include lost rent recovered from insurance and rent for building management use. Annualized Rent does include rent for a health club that we own and operate in Honolulu and our corporate headquarters in Santa Monica. Average Office Occupancy: Calculated by averaging the Occupancy Rates on the last day of the current and prior quarter and, for reporting periods longer than a quarter, by averaging the Occupancy Rates for all the quarters in the respective reported period. Consolidated Portfolio: Includes all of the properties included in our consolidated results, including our consolidated joint ventures. We own 100% of our consolidated portfolio, except for eleven office properties totaling 2.8 million square feet and one residential property with 350 apartments, which we own through three consolidated joint ventures and in which we own a weighted average of approximately 27% based on square footage. Consolidated Net Debt: Represents our consolidated debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, and before adding unamortized loan premium and deducting unamortized deferred loan costs. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted because they could be used to reduce the debt obligations and unamortized loan premium and deferred loan costs are not adjusted for because they do not require cash settlement. Consolidated Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that consolidated debt is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We report Consolidated Net Debt because some investors use it to evaluate and compare our leverage and financial position with that of other REITs. A limitation associated with using Consolidated Net Debt is that it subtracts cash and cash equivalents and may therefore imply that there is less debt than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. Equity Capitalization: Represents our Fully Diluted Shares multiplied by the closing price of our common stock on June 28, 2019. Fully Diluted Shares: Calculated according to the treasury stock method, based on our diluted outstanding stock and units in our Operating Partnership. Funds: Fund X Opportunity Fund, LLC, Douglas Emmett Fund X, LLC and Douglas Emmett Partnership X, LP. 26 Go to Table of Contents Definitions Funds From Operations (FFO): We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by NAREIT by excludinggains(orlosses)onsalesofinvestmentsinrealestate,gains(orlosses)fromchangesincontrolofinvestments in real estate, real estate depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of right-of-use assets for which we are the lessee and amortization of deferred loan costs) from our net income (including adjusting for the effect of such items attributable to consolidated joint ventures and unconsolidated real estate funds, but not for noncontrolling interests included in our calculation of fully diluted equity). We report FFO because it is a widely reported measure of the performance of equity REITs, and is also used by some investors to identify trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs from year to year, and to compare our performance with other REITs. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. FFO has limitations as a measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate, and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to the FFO of other REITs. GAAP: Refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Lease Transaction Costs: Represents the weighted average of tenant improvements and leasing commissions for leases signed by us during the quarter, excluding leases substantially negotiated by the seller in the case of acquired properties and excluding leases for tenants relocated from space being taken out of service. Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted: We calculate Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted by dividing the net income attributable to common stockholders for the period by the weighted average number of common shares and dilutive instruments outstanding during the period using the treasury stock method. We account for unvested LTIP awards that contain nonforfeitable rights to dividends as participating securities and include these securities in the computation using the two-class method. Net Operating Income (NOI): We calculate NOI as revenue less operating expenses attributable to the properties that we own and operate. We present two forms of NOI: NOI: is calculated by excluding the following from our net income: general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization expense, other income, other expense, income, including depreciation, from unconsolidated real estate funds, interest expense, gains (or losses) on sales of investments in real estate and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

is calculated by excluding the following from our net income: general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization expense, other income, other expense, income, including depreciation, from unconsolidated real estate funds, interest expense, gains (or losses) on sales of investments in real estate and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Cash NOI: is calculated by excluding from NOI our straight-line rent and the amortization/accretion of acquired above/below market leases. We report NOI because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of equity REITs, and is used by some investors to identify trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs and to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. NOI has limitations as a measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense, and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations. NOI should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. Other REITs may not calculate NOI in a similar manner and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to the NOI of other REITs. Occupancy Rate: The percentage leased, excluding signed leases not yet commenced, as of June 30, 2019. Management space is considered leased and occupied, while space taken out of service during a repositioning is excluded from both the numerator and denominator for calculating percentage leased and occupied. Operating Partnership: Douglas Emmett Properties, LP 27 Go to Table of Contents Definitions Our Share of Net Debt: We calculate our share of net debt by multiplying the principal balance of our consolidated loans and our unconsolidated Funds loans by our equity interest in the relevant borrower, and subtracting the product of cash and cash equivalents multiplied by our equity interest in the entity that owns the cash or equivalent. We subtract cash and cash equivalents because they could be used to reduce the debt obligations, but do not add unamortized loan premium or subtract unamortized deferred loan costs because they do not require cash settlement. Our share of net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that consolidated debt is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We report our share of net debt because some investors use it to evaluate and compare our leverage and financial position with that of other REITs. Recurring Capital Expenditures: Building improvements required to maintain revenues once a property has been stabilized, and excludes capital expenditures for (i) acquired buildings being stabilized, (ii) newly developed space, upgrades to improve revenues or operating expenses, (iv) casualty damage and (v) bringing the property into compliance with governmental or lender requirements. Rentable Square Feet: Based on the BOMA measurement. At June 30, 2019, total consists of 16,556,300 leased square feet (including 330,019 square feet with respect to signed leases not commenced), 1,432,030 available square feet, 130,113 building management use square feet and 302,914 square feet of BOMA adjustment on leased space. Same Property NOI: To facilitate a comparison of NOI between reported periods, we report NOI for a subset of our properties referred to as our "same properties," which are properties that have been owned and operated by us during both periods being compared. We exclude from our same property subset properties that during the comparable periods were: (i) acquired, (ii) sold, (iii) held for sale, contributed or otherwise removed from our consolidated financial statements, or (iv) that underwent a major repositioning project or were impacted by development activity that we believed significantly affected the properties' results. Our Same Property NOI is not adjusted for noncontrolling interests in properties which are not wholly owned. Our same properties for the three months ended June 30, 2019 include all of our Consolidated Portfolio properties, other than (1) a 80,500 square foot property in Honolulu, where the largest tenant is a health club that we own and operate, (2) a 492,600 square foot office property in Honolulu and a multifamily property in Honolulu which we expect to be affected by development activities, (3) a 583,000 square foot office property in Los Angeles which we expect to be affected by repositioning activity, and (4) a residential community in Los Angeles that we acquired in June 2019 with 350 apartments and approximately 50,000 square feet of retail space. Short Term Leases: Represents leases that expired on or before the reporting date or had a term of less than one year, including hold over tenancies, month to month leases and other short term occupancies. 