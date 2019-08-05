Douglas Emmett : Q2-19 Earnings Package

Log in
08/05/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Executive Summary

We own and operate 18.4 million square feet of Class A office properties and 4,069 apartment units in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.

Outstanding Financial Results: For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018:

We grew our revenues by 5.0% to a record $230.5 million.

We grew our net income attributable to common stockholders by 7.2% to $34.0 million. We grew our FFO by 7.0% to $107.8 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted share.

We grew our AFFO by 25.8% to $95.5 million.

We grew our same property Cash NOI by 7.7% to $141.0 million.

Strong Operating Results: During the second quarter, we signed approximately 870,000 square feet of office leases. As a result, we increased the leased rate in our office portfolio by 45 basis points to 92.2%, and our occupancy rate to 90.4%. We continue to post strong leasing spreads as a result of robust tenant demand. Comparing the office leases we signed during the second quarter to the expiring leases for the same space, we improved straight-line rents by 30.9% and cash rents by 12.0%.

Portfolio Growth: In June, we acquired The Glendon, a residential community in Westwood with 350 apartments and approximately 50,000 square feet of retail, for $365 million. We contributed this property to an existing consolidated joint venture in which we have a 20% capital interest. This acquisition and the newly constructed units at Moanalua brought our residential portfolio to 4,069 units, up over 15% from a year ago. Our multifamily portfolio remained fully leased at 99.0%.

Strategic Balance Sheet Management: We see current low long-term interest rates and tight lending spreads as an opportunity for strategic balance sheet management. As a result, by the end of 2019, we expect to:

Significantly Extend Our Debt Maturities. Eliminate all debt maturities prior to 2023 and add almost 5 years to the weighted average life of $1.5 to $2 billion of debt, pushing our average debt maturity for that debt to 2027.

Lock in Low Interest Rates. Fix the interest rate of our outstanding floating rate debt while adding close to 5 years to the fixed interest period and lowering the interest rate on the debt we refinance.

Increase Liquidity. Increase our future financing flexibility by expanding our pool of unencumbered properties to almost 40% of our portfolio.

Reduce Overall Leverage. Reduce our share of outstanding net debt by nearly $200 million before the impact of new acquisitions this year.

Since May, we have already made substantial progress:

We paid off $630 million of debt with an average interest rate of 3.50%, including $220 million just after quarter end.

We closed $540 million of ten-year, secured, non-recourse loans with interest effectively fixed at an average of 3.25% through 2027. This total includes the acquisition loan for The Glendon.

We reduced our overall leverage by nearly $200 million by issuing common stock at $41 per share. We lowered and extended the fixed interest rate on a $102 million loan for 36 months.

Continued on next page

1

Go to Table of Contents

Guidance:

Increasing Guidance for Occupancy and Same Property Cash NOI. Based on the strength of our operating results, we are increasing our guidance for 2019 same property cash NOI growth to between 6% and 7%, and our guidance for average 2019 office occupancy to between 90.0% and 91.0%.

Better FFO from Operations. We expect that stronger operating results and the acquisition of The Glendon will positively impact our 2019 FFO by approximately 3 cents per share.

One-Time Costs of Strategic Balance Sheet Management. We expect that one-timecash and non- cash refinancing costs and dilution from the equity issuance will negatively impact our 2019 FFO by 4 to 6 cents per share.

Impact on Net Income and FFO. The net impact of these items:

Reduces our 2019 guidance for Net Income per Common Share - Diluted to between $0.67 and $0.71 per share.

Reduces our 2019 guidance for FFO to between $2.08 and $2.12 per share. See page 24for more details on our guidance.

NOTE: See the non-GAAP reconciliations for FFO & AFFO on page 9and same property NOI on page 11. NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

2

Go to Table of Contents

Forward Looking Statements

This Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Operating Information, which we refer to as our Earnings Package, supplements the information provided in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements presented in this Earnings Package, and those that we may make orally or in writing from time to time, are based on our beliefs and assumptions. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to: adverse economic and real estate developments in Southern California and Honolulu; a general downturn in the economy; decreased rental rates or increased tenant incentives and vacancy rates; defaults on, and early terminations and non-renewal of, leases by tenants; increased interest rates and operating costs; failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our debt; difficulties in acquiring properties; failure to successfully operate properties; failure to maintain our status as a REIT; possible adverse changes in rent control laws and regulations; environmental uncertainties; risks related to natural disasters; lack of or insufficient insurance; inability to successfully expand into new markets or submarkets; risks associated with property development; conflicts of interest with our officers; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; possible future terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying our forward looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, please use caution in relying on any forward-looking statements in this Earnings Package or any previously reported forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. This Earnings Package and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements.

3

Company Overview

Corporate Data

as of June 30, 2019

Office Portfolio

Consolidated

Total

Properties

64

72

Rentable square feet (in thousands)

16,581

18,421

Leased rate

92.3%

92.2%

Occupancy rate

90.5%

90.4%

Multifamily Portfolio

Total

Properties

11

Units

4,069

Leased rate

99.0%

Market Capitalization (in thousands, except price per share)

Fully diluted shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019

203,918

Common stock closing price per share (NYSE:DEI)

$

39.84

Equity capitalization

$

8,124,090

Net Debt (in thousands)

Consolidated

Our Share

Debt principal(1)

$

4,338,626

$

3,802,443

Less: cash and cash equivalents(2)

(303,962)

(248,744)

Net debt

$

4,034,664

$

3,553,699

Leverage Ratio (in thousands, except percentage)

Pro forma enterprise value

$ 11,677,789

Our share of net debt to pro forma enterprise value

30%

AFFO Payout Ratio

Three Months ended June 30, 2019

54.3%

_______________________________________

  1. See page 13for a reconciliation of consolidated debt principal and our share of debt principal to consolidated debt on the balance sheet.
  2. Our share of cash and cash equivalents is calculated starting with our consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $304.0 million, then deducting the other owners' share of our JVs' cash and cash equivalents of $82.4 million and then adding our share of our unconsolidated Funds' cash and cash equivalents of $27.2 million.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

4

Go to Table of Contents

Company Overview

Property Map

as of June 30, 2019

5

Go to Table of Contents

Company Overview

Board of Directors and Executive Officers

as of June 30, 2019

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dan A. Emmett

Our Executive Chairman of the Board

Jordan L. Kaplan

Our Chief Executive Officer and President

Kenneth M. Panzer

Our Chief Operating Officer

Christopher H. Anderson

Retired Real Estate Executive and Investor

Leslie E. Bider

Vice Chairman, PinnacleCare

Dr. David T. Feinberg

Vice President, Google Health

Virginia A. McFerran

Vice President, Business Development, Google Health

Thomas E. O'Hern

Chief Executive Officer, Macerich

William E. Simon, Jr.

Partner, Massey Quick Simon & Co., LLC

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dan A. Emmett

Chairman of the Board

Jordan L. Kaplan

Chief Executive Officer and President

Kenneth M. Panzer

Chief Operating Officer

Peter D. Seymour

Chief Financial Officer

Kevin A. Crummy

Chief Investment Officer

CORPORATE OFFICES

1299 Ocean Avenue, Suite 1000, Santa Monica, California 90401

Phone: (310) 255-7700

For more information, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.comor contact:

Stuart McElhinney, Vice President, Investor Relations

  1. 255-7751smcelhinney@douglasemmett.com

6

Go to Table of Contents

Financial Results

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Unaudited

Assets

Investment in real estate:

Land

$

1,100,412

$

1,065,099

Buildings and improvements

8,436,246

7,995,203

Tenant improvements and lease intangibles

859,618

840,653

Property under development

70,834

129,753

Investment in real estate, gross

10,467,110

10,030,708

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

(2,374,596)

(2,246,887)

Investment in real estate, net

8,092,514

7,783,821

Ground lease right-of-use asset

7,481

-

Cash and cash equivalents

303,962

146,227

Tenant receivables, net

5,199

4,371

Deferred rent receivables, net

131,518

124,834

Acquired lease intangible assets, net

2,993

3,251

Interest rate contract assets

16,788

73,414

Investment in unconsolidated real estate funds

106,017

111,032

Other assets

11,239

14,759

Total assets

$

8,677,711

$

8,261,709

Liabilities

Secured notes payable and revolving credit facility, net

$

4,304,913

$

4,134,030

Ground lease liability

10,885

-

Interest payable, accounts payable and deferred revenue

117,672

130,154

Security deposits

52,141

50,733

Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net

42,503

52,569

Interest rate contract liabilities

51,672

1,530

Dividends payable

45,565

44,263

Total liabilities

4,625,351

4,413,279

Equity

Douglas Emmett, Inc. stockholders' equity:

Common stock

1,752

1,702

Additional paid-in capital

3,484,180

3,282,316

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(25,853)

53,944

Accumulated deficit

(964,927)

(935,630)

Total Douglas Emmett, Inc. stockholders' equity

2,495,152

2,402,332

Noncontrolling interests

1,557,208

1,446,098

Total equity

4,052,360

3,848,430

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,677,711

$

8,261,709

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

7

Go to Table of Contents

Financial Results

Consolidated Operating Results

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

Office rental

Rental revenues and tenant recoveries(1)

$

171,674

$

164,815

$

338,909

$

323,639

Parking and other income

30,515

28,946

60,570

57,455

Total office revenues

202,189

193,761

399,479

381,094

Multifamily rental

Rental revenues

26,308

23,655

51,201

46,716

Parking and other income

2,037

2,053

4,040

3,906

Total multifamily revenues

28,345

25,708

55,241

50,622

Total revenues

230,534

219,469

454,720

431,716

Operating Expenses

Office expenses

64,308

61,818

127,757

122,174

Multifamily expenses

7,712

6,908

15,267

13,606

General and administrative expenses

9,159

9,437

18,991

19,004

Depreciation and amortization

78,724

73,379

158,597

145,877

Total operating expenses

159,903

151,542

320,612

300,661

Operating income

70,631

67,927

134,108

131,055

Other income

2,892

2,792

5,790

5,422

Other expenses

(1,807)

(2,086)

(3,652)

(3,819)

Income, including depreciation, from

2,207

1,668

3,758

3,174

unconsolidated funds

Interest expense

(34,063)

(33,268)

(67,356)

(66,168)

Net income

39,860

37,033

72,648

69,664

Less: Net income attributable to

(5,894)

(5,349)

(9,981)

(9,774)

noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to common

$

33,966

$

31,684

$

62,667

$

59,890

stockholders

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.20

$

0.19

$

0.36

$

0.35

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.20

$

0.19

$

0.36

$

0.35

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.26

$

0.25

$

0.52

$

0.50

Weighted average shares of common stock

172,498

169,916

171,366

169,759

outstanding - basic

Weighted average shares of common stock

172,498

169,926

171,366

169,776

outstanding - diluted

_____________________________________________

  1. Rental revenues and tenant recoveries include tenant recoveries of $16.2 million and $14.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and $29.9 million and $25.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

8

Go to Table of Contents

Financial Results

Funds From Operations & Adjusted Funds From Operations(1)

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Funds From Operations (FFO)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

33,966

$

31,684

$

62,667

$

59,890

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

78,724

73,379

158,597

145,877

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,894

5,349

9,981

9,774

Adjustments attributable to unconsolidated funds(2)

4,336

4,052

8,850

8,149

Adjustments attributable to consolidated joint ventures(2)

(15,119)

(13,670)

(29,196)

(26,912)

FFO

$

107,801

$

100,794

$

210,899

$

196,778

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

FFO

$

107,801

$

100,794

$

210,899

$

196,778

Straight-line rent

(2,315)

(4,019)

(6,684)

(9,191)

Net accretion of acquired above- and below-market leases

(4,396)

(6,143)

(8,516)

(12,295)

Loan costs

2,404

1,868

4,271

4,177

Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and

(14,689)

(24,148)

(32,472)

(47,415)

capitalized leasing expenses(3)

Non-cash compensation expense

4,359

4,923

8,866

9,982

Adjustments attributable to unconsolidated funds(2)

(1,619)

(1,881)

(3,613)

(4,267)

Adjustments attributable to consolidated joint ventures(2)

3,965

4,558

7,886

9,176

AFFO

$

95,510

$

75,952

$

180,637

$

146,945

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted

172,498

169,926

171,366

169,776

Weighted average units in our operating partnership outstanding

28,687

28,053

28,670

28,158

Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding

201,185

197,979

200,036

197,934

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.20

$

0.19

$

0.36

$

0.35

FFO per share - fully diluted

$

0.54

$

0.51

$

1.05

$

0.99

Dividends paid per share(4)

$

0.26

$

0.25

$

0.52

$

0.50

______________________________________________

  1. Presents the FFO andAFFO attributable to our common stockholders and noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership, including our share of our consolidated joint ventures and our unconsolidated Funds.
  2. Adjusts for the portion of each other listed adjustment item on our share of the results of our unconsolidated Funds and for each other listed adjustment item that is attributed to the noncontrolling interests in our consolidated joint ventures.
  3. We adopted the new lease accounting rules in the first quarter of 2019. Under the new rules, we expense non-incremental leasing expenses (leasing expenses not directly related to the signing of a lease) and capitalize incremental leasing expenses. Since non-incremental leasing expenses are included in the calculation of net income attributable to common stockholders and FFO, the 2019 capitalized leasing expenses adjustment to AFFO only includes incremental leasing expenses.
  4. Reflects dividends paid within the respective quarters.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

9

Go to Table of Contents

Financial Results

Same Property Statistics & Net Operating Income (NOI)(1)

(Unaudited; in thousands, except statistics)

As of June 30,

2019

2018

Office Statistics

Number of properties

60

60

Rentable square feet (in thousands)

15,500

15,435

Ending % leased

92.3%

92.0%

Ending % occupied

90.4%

89.1%

Quarterly average % occupied

90.4%

89.1%

Multifamily Statistics

Number of properties

9

9

Number of units

2,640

2,640

Ending % leased

99.4%

99.8%

Three Months Ended June 30,

% Favorable

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Net Operating Income (NOI)

Office revenues

$

190,130

$

180,643

5.3 %

Office expenses

(59,112)

(56,760)

(4.1)%

Office NOI

131,018

123,883

5.8 %

Multifamily revenues

21,410

21,170

1.1 %

Multifamily expenses

(5,351)

(5,341)

(0.2)%

Multifamily NOI

16,059

15,829

1.5 %

Total NOI

$

147,077

$

139,712

5.3 %

Cash Net Operating Income (NOI)

Office cash revenues

$

184,073

$

171,816

7.1 %

Office cash expenses

(59,112)

(56,760)

(4.1)%

Office cash NOI

124,961

115,056

8.6 %

Multifamily cash revenues

21,405

21,164

1.1 %

Multifamily cash expenses

(5,351)

(5,341)

(0.2)%

Multifamily cash NOI

16,054

15,823

1.5 %

Total Cash NOI

$

141,015

$

130,879

7.7 %

_________________________________________________

  1. The amounts presented include 100% (not our pro-rata share). See page 11for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to net income attributable to common stockholders.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

10

Go to Table of Contents

Financial Results

Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to Net Income

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Same property office cash revenues

$

184,073

$

171,816

Non cash adjustments per definition of NOI

6,057

8,827

Same property office revenues

190,130

180,643

Same property office expenses

(59,112)

(56,760)

Office NOI

131,018

123,883

Same property multifamily cash revenues

21,405

21,164

Non cash adjustments per definition of NOI

5

6

Same property multifamily revenues

21,410

21,170

Same property multifamily expenses

(5,351)

(5,341)

Multifamily NOI

16,059

15,829

Same Property NOI

147,077

139,712

Non-comparable office revenues

12,059

13,118

Non-comparable office expenses

(5,196)

(5,058)

Non-comparable multifamily revenues

6,935

4,538

Non-comparable multifamily expenses

(2,361)

(1,567)

NOI

158,514

150,743

General and administrative expenses

(9,159)

(9,437)

Depreciation and amortization

(78,724)

(73,379)

Operating income

70,631

67,927

Other income

2,892

2,792

Other expenses

(1,807)

(2,086)

Income, including depreciation, from unconsolidated real estate funds

2,207

1,668

Interest expense

(34,063)

(33,268)

Net income

39,860

37,033

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5,894)

(5,349)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

33,966

$

31,684

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

11

Go to Table of Contents

Financial Results

Financial Data for Joint Ventures & Funds

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Wholly-Owned

Consolidated

Unconsolidated

Properties

Joint Ventures(1)

Funds(2)

Revenues

$

186,864

$

43,670

$

21,015

Office and multifamily operating expenses

$

58,025

$

13,995

$

6,871

Straight-line rent

$

782

$

1,533

$

300

Above/below-market lease revenue

$

1,427

$

2,969

$

(3)

Cash NOI attributable to outside interests(3)

$

-

$

16,740

$

4,943

Our share of cash NOI(4)

$

126,630

$

8,433

$

8,904

Six Months Ended June 30,

Wholly-Owned

Consolidated

Unconsolidated

Properties

Joint Ventures(1)

Funds(2)

Revenues

$

369,571

$

85,149

$

41,173

Office and multifamily operating expenses

$

115,277

$

27,747

$

13,698

Straight-line rent

$

3,210

$

3,474

$

506

Above/below-market lease revenue

$

2,805

$

5,711

$

(6)

Cash NOI attributable to outside interests(3)

$

-

$

32,042

$

9,601

Our share of cash NOI(4)

$

248,279

$

16,175

$

17,374

______________________________________________________

  1. Represents stand-alone financial data (with property management fees excluded from operating expenses as a consolidating entry) for three consolidated joint ventures ("JVs") which we manage and in which we own a weighted average interest of approximately 27% based on square footage. The JVs own a combined eleven Class A office properties totaling 2.8 million square feet and one residential property with 350 apartments in our submarkets. We are entitled to (i) distributions based on invested capital, (ii) fees for property management and other services, (iii) reimbursement of certain acquisition-related expenses and certain other costs and (iv) in most cases, additional distributions based on Cash NOI.
  2. Represents stand-alone financial data (with property management fees excluded from operating expenses as a consolidating entry) for three unconsolidated Funds which we manage and in which we own a weighted average interest of approximately 63% based on square footage. The Funds own a combined eight Class A office properties totaling 1.8 million square feet in our submarkets. We are entitled to (i) priority distributions, (ii) distributions based on invested capital, (iii) a carried interest if the investors' distributions exceed a hurdle rate, (iv) fees for property management and other services and (v) reimbursement of certain costs.
  3. Represents the share of Cash NOI allocable under the applicable agreements to interests other than our fully diluted shares.
  4. Represents the share of Cash NOI allocable to our fully diluted shares.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

12

Go to Table of Contents

Financial Results

Loans

(As of June 30, 2019, unaudited)

Principal

Our Share(2)

Effective

Swap

Maturity Date(1)

Balance

Maturity

(In Thousands)

(In Thousands)

Rate(3)

Date

Consolidated Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries

4/15/2022

$

340,000

$

340,000

2.77%

4/1/2020

7/27/2022

180,000

180,000

3.06%

7/1/2020

11/1/2022

400,000

400,000

2.64%

11/1/2020

6/23/2023

360,000

360,000

2.57%

7/1/2021

12/23/2023

(4)

220,000

220,000

3.62%

12/23/2021

1/1/2024

300,000

300,000

3.46%

1/1/2022

3/3/2025

335,000

335,000

3.84%

3/1/2023

4/1/2025

(5)

102,400

102,400

2.84%

3/1/2023

6/1/2027

550,000

550,000

3.16%

6/1/2022

6/1/2029

255,000

255,000

3.26%

6/1/2027

6/1/2029

(6)

125,000

125,000

2.55%

6/1/2027

6/1/2038

(7)

31,227

31,227

4.55%

N/A

8/21/2023

(8)

-

-

LIBOR + 1.15%

N/A

Subtotal

3,198,627

3,198,627

Consolidated Joint Ventures

2/28/2023

580,000

174,000

2.37%

3/1/2021

12/19/2024

400,000

80,000

3.47%

1/1/2023

6/1/2029

160,000

32,000

3.25%

7/1/2027

Total Consolidated Loans

(9)

$

4,338,627

$

3,484,627

Unconsolidated Funds

3/1/2023

$

110,000

$

27,091

2.30%

3/1/2021

7/1/2024

400,000

290,725

3.44%

7/1/2022

Total Unconsolidated Loans

$

510,000

$

317,816

Total Loans

$

3,802,443

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Except as noted below, each loan (including our revolving credit facility) is non-recourse and secured by one or more separate collateral pools consisting of one or more properties, and requires interest-only monthly payments with the outstanding principal due upon maturity.

  1. Maturity dates include the effect of extension options.
  2. "Our Share" is a non-GAAP measure calculated by multiplying the principal balance by our share of the borrowing entity's equity.
  3. Includes the effect of interest rate swaps and excludes the effect of prepaid loan costs.
  4. We paid this loan off on July 1, 2019 and terminated the related swaps.
  5. Effective rate will decrease to 2.76% after March 2, 2020.
  6. Effective rate will increase to 3.25% after December 1, 2020.
  7. Requires monthly payments of principal and interest. Principal amortization is based upon a 30-year amortization schedule.
  8. $400 million revolving credit facility. Unused commitment fees range from 0.10% to 0.15%.
  9. Our consolidated debt on the balance sheet of $4.30 billion is calculated by adding $3.9 million of unamortized loan premium and deducting $37.6 million of unamortized deferred loan costs from our total consolidated loans of $4.34 billion.

Statistics for consolidated loans with interest fixed under the terms of the loan or a swap

Principal balance (in billions)

$4.34

Weighted average remaining life (including extension options)

5.5 years

Weighted average remaining fixed interest period

3.1 years

Weighted average annual interest rate

3.08%

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

13

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Office Portfolio Summary

Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019

Number of

Rentable

Submarket

Our Market

Submarket

Square

Rentable

Share in

Properties

Feet

Square Feet(1)

Submarket(2)

Brentwood

15

2,084,627

3,336,801

62.5%

Sherman Oaks/Encino

12

3,487,488

6,528,253

53.4

Westwood

7

2,185,150

4,259,142

51.3

Warner Center/Woodland Hills

3

2,845,577

7,667,855

37.1

Honolulu(3)

4

1,638,418

4,949,122

33.1

Olympic Corridor

5

1,142,885

3,451,688

33.1

Beverly Hills(4)

11

2,196,067

6,911,291

28.6

Santa Monica

11

1,427,671

9,250,950

15.4

Century City

3

957,269

10,148,454

9.4

Burbank

1

456,205

7,060,975

6.5

Total / Weighted Average(5)

72

18,421,357

63,564,531

39.4%

_______________________________________________________

  1. Source is the 2019 second quarter CBRE Marketview report.
  2. Calculated by dividing Rentable Square Feet by the applicable Submarket Rentable Square Feet.
  3. We removed approximately 125,000 rentable square feet of vacant space at an office building we are converting to residential apartments. Third party submarket data was updated for consistency. See page 23.
  4. Includes a 218,000 square foot property located just outside the Beverly Hills city limits. To calculate our percentage of the submarket, the property is not included in the numerator or the denominator for consistency with third party data.
  5. The average of our market share in all submarkets is weighted based on the square feet of exposure in our total portfolio to each submarket.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

14

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Office Percentage Leased and In-Place Rents

Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019

Annualized Rent by Submarket

Percent

Annualized

Annualized Rent

Monthly Rent

Submarket

Per Leased

Per Leased

Leased(1)

Rent(2)

Square Foot(2)

Square Foot(2)

Beverly Hills

96.5%

$

105,485,768

$

51.94

$

4.33

Brentwood

90.4

81,705,710

45.17

3.76

Burbank

100.0

22,714,720

49.79

4.15

Century City

93.5

41,176,963

49.67

4.14

Honolulu

94.1

50,548,267

35.25

2.94

Olympic Corridor

93.9

40,112,941

39.60

3.30

Santa Monica

93.6

93,352,961

72.87

6.07

Sherman Oaks/Encino

92.0

114,357,721

37.10

3.09

Warner Center/Woodland Hills

86.9

70,675,101

29.60

2.47

Westwood

91.5

95,174,300

50.01

4.17

Total / Weighted Average

92.2%

$

715,304,452

$

44.08

$

3.67

Recurring Office Capital Expenditures per Rentable Square Foot

Three months ended June 30, 2019

$

0.05

Six months ended June 30, 2019

$

0.13

_______________________________________________________________

  1. Includes 330,019 square feet with respect to signed leases not yet commenced at June 30, 2019.
  2. Excludes signed leases not yet commenced at June 30, 2019.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

15

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Office Lease Diversification

Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019

Portfolio Tenant Size

Median Average

Square feet

2,600

5,600

Office Leases

Rentable Square Feet

Annualized Rent

Square Feet Under Lease

Number

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

2,500 or less

1,402

48.3%

1,952,705

12.0%

$

84,666,329

11.8%

2,501-10,000

1,124

38.8

5,525,359

34.1

238,711,197

33.4

10,001-20,000

239

8.2

3,298,227

20.3

141,139,636

19.7

20,001-40,000

101

3.5

2,754,224

16.9

120,070,006

16.8

40,001-100,000

32

1.1

1,793,097

11.1

88,763,883

12.4

Greater than 100,000

4

0.1

902,669

5.6

41,953,401

5.9

Total for all leases

2,902

100.0%

16,226,281

100.0%

$

715,304,452

100.0%

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

16

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Largest Office Tenants

Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019

Tenants paying 1% or more of our aggregate annualized rent:

Number

Total

Percent of

Percent of

Number of

Lease

Leased

Rentable

Annualized

Tenant

of

Square

Square

Annualized

Leases

Properties

Expiration(1)

Feet

Feet

Rent

Rent

Time Warner(2)

3

3

2020-2024

468,775

2.5%

$ 23,164,538

3.2%

UCLA(3)

26

10

2019-2027

321,106

1.7

16,015,025

2.2

William Morris

1

1

2027

206,782

1.1

11,667,814

1.6

Endeavor(4)

Morgan Stanley(5)

5

5

2022-2027

145,488

0.8

9,262,989

1.3

Equinox Fitness(6)

5

5

2020 - 2033

180,087

1.0

7,595,231

1.1

Total

40

24

1,322,238

7.1%

$ 67,705,597

9.4%

______________________________________________________

  1. Expiration dates are per lease (expiration dates do not reflect storage and similar leases).
  2. Square footage expires as follows: 2,000 square feet in 2020, 10,000 square feet in 2023, and 456,000 square feet in 2024.
  3. Square footage expires as follows: 6,000 square feet in 2019, 41,000 square feet in 2020, 69,000 square feet in 2021, 55,000 square feet in 2022, 40,000 square feet in 2023, 11,000 square feet in 2024, 32,000 square feet in 2025, and 67,000 square feet in 2027. Tenant has options to terminate 31,000 square feet in 2020, 15,000 square feet in 2023, and 51,000 square feet in 2025.
  4. Tenant has an option to terminate 2,000 square feet in 2020 and 205,000 square feet in 2022.
  5. Square footage expires as follows: 16,000 square feet in 2022, 30,000 square feet in 2023, 26,000 square feet in 2025, and 74,000 square feet in 2027. Tenant has options to terminate 30,000 square feet in 2021, and 26,000 square feet in 2022.
  6. Square footage expires as follows: 42,000 square feet in 2020, 33,000 square feet in 2024, 31,000 square feet in 2027, 44,000 square feet in 2028, and 30,000 square feet in 2033.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

17

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Office Industry Diversification

Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019

Percentage of Annualized Rent by Tenant Industry

Industry

Number of

Annualized Rent as

Leases

a Percent of Total

Legal

566

18.1%

Financial Services

391

15.0

Entertainment

212

12.9

Real Estate

293

11.3

Accounting & Consulting

350

10.1

Health Services

368

7.5

Retail

190

5.9

Technology

127

5.2

Insurance

106

4.0

Educational Services

58

3.6

Public Administration

90

2.4

Advertising

57

1.6

Manufacturing & Distribution

50

1.3

Other

44

1.1

Total

2,902

100.0%

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

18

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Office Lease Expirations

Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019

  1. Average of the percentage of leases expiring at June 30, 2016, 2017, and 2018 with the same remaining duration as the leases for the labeled year had at June 30, 2019. Acquisitions are included in the comparable average commencing in the quarter after the acquisition.

Expiring

Annualized

Annualized

Annualized

Rent Per

Number

Rentable

Square

Annualized

Rent Per

Leased

Feet as a

Rent as a

Leased

Square Foot

Year of Lease Expiration

of

Square

Percent

Rent at June

Percent of

Square

at

Leases

Feet

of Total

30, 2019

Total

Foot(1)

Expiration(2)

Short Term Leases

79

326,206

1.8%

$

13,321,945

1.9%

$

40.84

$

41.02

2019

222

793,035

4.3

33,166,156

4.6

41.82

42.02

2020

658

2,739,593

14.9

114,136,690

16.0

41.66

42.75

2021

582

2,621,820

14.2

110,615,941

15.4

42.19

44.69

2022

450

2,234,190

12.1

94,224,024

13.1

42.17

46.37

2023

328

2,168,498

11.8

99,496,943

13.9

45.88

52.09

2024

249

2,066,394

11.2

92,702,271

13.0

44.86

53.57

2025

140

1,083,268

5.9

50,074,689

7.0

46.23

57.23

2026

65

614,635

3.3

30,025,290

4.2

48.85

62.11

2027

63

988,693

5.4

47,135,151

6.6

47.67

61.43

2028

40

368,757

2.0

20,610,536

2.9

55.89

73.12

Thereafter

26

221,192

1.2

9,794,816

1.4

44.28

65.83

Subtotal/weighted average

2,902

16,226,281

88.1%

715,304,452

100.0%

44.08

49.96

Signed leases not commenced

330,019

1.8

Available

1,432,030

7.8

Building management use

130,113

0.7

BOMA adjustment(3)

302,914

1.6

Total/weighted average

2,902

18,421,357

100.0%

$

715,304,452

100.0%

$

44.08

$

49.96

___________________________________________________

  1. Represents annualized rent at June 30, 2019 divided by leased square feet.
  2. Represents annualized rent at expiration divided by leased square feet.
  3. Represents the square footage adjustments for leases that do not reflect BOMA remeasurement.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

19

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Office Lease Expirations - Next Four Quarters

Total Office Portfolio as of June 30, 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Expiring Square Feet(1)

290,539

502,496

606,066

572,311

Percentage of Portfolio

1.8%

3.1%

3.7%

3.5%

Expiring Rent per Square Foot(2)

$41.94

$42.07

$42.22

$42.28

Submarket Data

Due to the small square footage of leases in each quarter in each submarket, and the varying terms and square footage of the individual leases and the individual buildings involved, the data in this table should only be extrapolated with caution.

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Beverly Hills

Expiring SF(1)

49,146

63,850

31,769

85,563

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$49.71

$64.99

$54.44

$45.78

Brentwood

Expiring SF(1)

47,896

57,286

101,998

66,712

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$46.10

$50.95

$48.69

$47.00

Century City

Expiring SF(1)

9,329

13,477

29,832

6,293

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$45.49

$49.73

$49.51

$51.62

Honolulu

Expiring SF(1)

25,406

55,106

92,859

28,786

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$35.25

$36.03

$33.67

$34.28

Olympic Corridor

Expiring SF(1)

29,126

11,241

62,980

44,744

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$42.79

$36.85

$39.88

$38.43

Santa Monica

Expiring SF(1)

14,911

14,517

37,679

79,527

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$66.93

$61.05

$55.96

$65.68

Sherman Oaks/Encino

Expiring SF(1)

42,735

198,395

137,845

105,753

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$33.75

$34.43

$37.49

$36.56

Warner Center/Woodland Hills

Expiring SF(1)

48,715

63,482

61,091

116,444

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$30.70

$31.55

$31.09

$29.35

Westwood

Expiring SF(1)

23,275

25,142

50,013

38,489

Expiring rent per SF(2)

$44.28

$51.07

$51.98

$41.73

_________________________________________________________________

  1. Includes leases with an expiration date in the applicable quarter where the space had not been re-leased as of June 30, 2019, other than 326,206 square feet of Short-Term Leases.
  2. Includes the impact of rent escalations over the entire term of the expiring lease, and is therefore not directly comparable to starting rents. Fluctuations in this number from quarter to quarter primarily reflects the mix of buildings/submarkets involved, as well as the varying terms and square footage of the individual leases expiring.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

20

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Office Leasing Activity

Total Office Portfolio during the Three Months ended June 30, 2019

Net Absorption During Quarter(1)

0.45%

Office Leases Signed During Quarter

Number of

Rentable

Weighted Average

Leases

Square Feet

Lease Term (months)

New leases

96

295,014

45

Renewal leases

125

574,320

47

All leases

221

869,334

46

Change in Rental Rates for Office Leases Executed during the Quarter(2)

Expiring

New/Renewal

Percentage

Rate(2)

Rate(2)

Change

Cash Rent

$45.10

$50.50

12.0%

Straight-line Rent

$40.86

$53.49

30.9%

Average Office Lease Transaction Costs

Lease Transaction

Lease Transaction

Costs PSF

Costs per Annum

New leases signed during the quarter

$26.97

$7.19

Renewal leases signed during the quarter

$21.52

$5.48

All leases signed during the quarter

$23.37

$6.04

________________________________________________________________

  1. Net absorption represents the change in percentage leased between the last day of the current and prior quarter, excluding properties acquired or sold during the current quarter.
  2. Represents the average annual initial stabilized cash and straight-line rents per square foot on new and renewed leases signed during the quarter compared to the prior leases for the same space. Excludes Short Term Leases, leases where the prior lease was terminated more than a year before signing of the new lease, leases for tenants relocated from space being taken out of service, and leases in acquired buildings where we believe the information about the prior agreement is incomplete or where we believe base rent reflects other off-market inducements to the tenant that are not reflected in the prior lease document.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

21

Go to Table of Contents

Portfolio Data

Multifamily Portfolio Summary

as of June 30, 2019

Annualized Rent by Submarket

Submarket

Number of

Number of

Units as a

Properties

Units

Percent of Total

Honolulu(1)

3

1,949

48%

Santa Monica

2

820

20

West Los Angeles

6

1,300

32

Total

11

4,069

100%

Submarket

Percent

Annualized

Monthly Rent

Leased

Rent(2)

Per Leased Unit

Honolulu(1)

99.2%

$

43,022,508

$

1,859

Santa Monica

99.3

29,683,032

3,043

West Los Angeles

98.5

48,452,016

3,157

Total / Weighted Average

99.0%

$

121,157,556

$

2,511

Recurring Multifamily Capital Expenditures per Unit

Three months ended June 30, 2019

$

184

Six months ended June 30, 2019

$

362

________________________________________________________________

  1. Includes newly developed units just made available for rent.
  2. The multifamily portfolio also includes 10,495 square feet of ancillary retail space generating annualized rent of $404,497, which is not included in multifamily annualized rent.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

22

Go to Table of Contents

Developments

Development Projects

1132 Bishop Street, Honolulu, Hawaii

In downtown Honolulu, we are converting a 25 story, 490,000 square foot office tower into approximately 500 rental apartments. This project will help address the severe shortage of rental housing in Honolulu, and revitalize the central business district, where we own a significant portion of the Class A office space.

We expect the conversion to occur in phases over a number of years as the office space is vacated. In select cases, we will relocate tenants to our other office buildings in Honolulu, although we do not have enough vacancy to accommodate all of them.

We currently estimate that construction costs will be $80 millionto$100million,althoughtheinherentuncertainties of development are compounded by the multi-year and phased nature of the conversion. Assuming timely approvals, we expect the first units to be delivered in 2020.

Moanalua Hillside Apartments, Honolulu, Hawaii

Shortly after the 2018 year-end we completed construction of our 491 unit apartment development at Moanalua. This project now includes a total of 1,171 units on 28 acres. We have also completed upgrades to the existing buildings, improved the parking and landscaping, built a new leasing and management office and constructed a new fitness center and two pools, resulting in one of the most modern and desirable workforce housing communities in Hawaii.

Residential High Rise Tower, Brentwood, California

In Brentwood, we are building the first new residential

high-rise development west of the 405 freeway in more

than 40 years, offering stunning ocean views and luxury

amenities. The 34 story, 376 unit tower is being built on

a site that is directly adjacent to an office building and a

712 unit residential property that we own. The estimated

budget is between $180 million and $200 million, not

including the cost of the land which we have owned since

1997. As part of the project, we are investing additional

capital to build a one acre park on Wilshire Boulevard

Rendering of our new residential tower in

that will be available to the public and provide a valuable

amenity to our surrounding properties and community.

Brentwood (center), with a new park in the

We expect construction to take about three years.

foreground, and our existing residential and office

buildings (left and right, respectively).

All figures are estimates, as development in our markets is long and complex and subject to inherent uncertainties.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

23

Go to Table of Contents

Guidance

2019 Guidance

Metric

Per Share

Net income per common share - diluted

$0.67 to $0.71

FFO per share - fully diluted

$2.08 to $2.12

Assumptions

Metric

Commentary

Assumption Range

Compared to

Prior

Assumption

Average Office Occupancy

90% to 91%

Increased

Residential Leased Rate

Our assumption excludes the impact of

Essentially fully leased

Unchanged

leasing up new units.

Same Property Cash NOI Growth

6.0% to 7.0%

Increased

Above/Below Market Net Revenue

Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs

$14 to $16 million

Unchanged

share (not our pro-rata share).

Straight-line Revenue

Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs

$9 to $11 million

Unchanged

share (not our pro rata share).

G&A

$39 to $43 million

Unchanged

Includes $3 to $5 million of non-

recurring non-cash costs relating to our

Interest Expense, Including

refinancing activities.

$140 to $143 million

Increased

Includes 100% of our consolidated JVs

Refinancing Costs

share(notourproratashare),including

our new Glendon acquisition loan of

which our share is 20%.

___________________________________________

Except as disclosed, our guidance does not include the impact of future property acquisitions or dispositions, financings, or other possible capital markets activities or impairment charges. The guidance and representative assumptions on this page are forward looking statements, subject to the safe harbor contained at the beginning of this Earnings Package, and reflect our views of current and future market conditions. Ranges represent a set of likely assumptions, but actual results could fall outside the ranges presented. Only a few of our assumptions underlying our guidance are disclosed above, and our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our guidance are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some of them will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences could be material. See page 25for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP guidance.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

24

Go to Table of Contents

Guidance

Reconciliation of our 2019 Non-GAAP Guidance(1)

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of our guided Net income per common share - diluted to FFO per share - fully diluted:

Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO

Low

High

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

115.9

$

122.8

Adjustments for depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

330.0

320.0

Adjustments for noncontrolling interests, consolidated JVs and unconsolidated funds

(25.7)

(14.6)

FFO

$

420.2

$

428.2

Reconciliation of shares outstanding

High

Low

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted

173.0

173.0

Weighted average units in our operating partnership outstanding

29.0

29.0

Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding

202.0

202.0

Per share

Low

High

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.67

$

0.71

FFO per share - fully diluted

$

2.08

$

2.12

_____________________________________________

  1. This reconciliation should be used as an example only, with the numbers presented only as representative assumptions. Ranges represent a set of likely assumptions, but actual results could fall outside the ranges presented. All assumptions are forward looking statements, subject to the safe harbor contained at the beginning of this Earnings Package, and reflect our views of current and future market conditions. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the guidance are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some of them will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences could be material.

NOTE: See the "Definitions" section for definitions of certain terms used in this Earnings Package.

25

Go to Table of Contents

Definitions

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): We calculate AFFO from FFO by (i) eliminating the impact on FFO of straight-line rent; amortization/accretion of acquired above/below market leases; loan costs such as amortization/ accretion of loan premiums/discounts; amortization and hedge ineffectiveness of interest rate contracts; amortization/ expense of loan costs; non-cash compensation expense, and (ii) subtracting recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and capitalized leasing expenses (including adjusting for the effect of such items attributable to consolidated joint ventures and unconsolidated real estate funds, but not for noncontrolling interests included in our calculation of fully diluted equity). Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses are those required to maintain current revenues once a property has been stabilized, generally excluding those for acquired buildings being stabilized, newly developed space and upgrades to improve revenues or operating expenses, as well as those resulting from casualty damage or bringing the property into compliance with governmental requirements. We report AFFO because it is a widely reported measure of the performance of equity Real Estate Investments Trusts (REITs), and is also used by some investors to compare our performance with other REITs. However, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) has not defined AFFO, and other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO, and accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to the AFFO of other REITs. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends.

AFFO Payout Ratio: Represents dividends paid within each period divided by the AFFO for that period.

Annualized Rent: Represents annualized cash base rent (i.e. excludes tenant reimbursements, parking and other revenue) before abatements under leases commenced as of the reporting date and expiring after the reporting date (does not include 330,019 square feet with respect to signed leases not yet commenced at June 30, 2019). For our triple net office properties (in Honolulu and two single tenant buildings in Los Angeles), annualized rent is calculated by adding expense reimbursements and estimates of normal building expenses paid by tenants to base rent. Annualized Rent does not include lost rent recovered from insurance and rent for building management use. Annualized Rent does include rent for a health club that we own and operate in Honolulu and our corporate headquarters in Santa Monica.

Average Office Occupancy: Calculated by averaging the Occupancy Rates on the last day of the current and prior quarter and, for reporting periods longer than a quarter, by averaging the Occupancy Rates for all the quarters in the respective reported period.

Consolidated Portfolio: Includes all of the properties included in our consolidated results, including our consolidated joint ventures. We own 100% of our consolidated portfolio, except for eleven office properties totaling 2.8 million square feet and one residential property with 350 apartments, which we own through three consolidated joint ventures and in which we own a weighted average of approximately 27% based on square footage.

Consolidated Net Debt: Represents our consolidated debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, and before adding unamortized loan premium and deducting unamortized deferred loan costs. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted because they could be used to reduce the debt obligations and unamortized loan premium and deferred loan costs are not adjusted for because they do not require cash settlement. Consolidated Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that consolidated debt is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We report Consolidated Net Debt because some investors use it to evaluate and compare our leverage and financial position with that of other REITs. A limitation associated with using Consolidated Net Debt is that it subtracts cash and cash equivalents and may therefore imply that there is less debt than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates.

Equity Capitalization: Represents our Fully Diluted Shares multiplied by the closing price of our common stock on June 28, 2019.

Fully Diluted Shares: Calculated according to the treasury stock method, based on our diluted outstanding stock and units in our Operating Partnership.

Funds: Fund X Opportunity Fund, LLC, Douglas Emmett Fund X, LLC and Douglas Emmett Partnership X, LP.

26

Go to Table of Contents

Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO): We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by NAREIT by excludinggains(orlosses)onsalesofinvestmentsinrealestate,gains(orlosses)fromchangesincontrolofinvestments in real estate, real estate depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of right-of-use assets for which we are the lessee and amortization of deferred loan costs) from our net income (including adjusting for the effect of such items attributable to consolidated joint ventures and unconsolidated real estate funds, but not for noncontrolling interests included in our calculation of fully diluted equity). We report FFO because it is a widely reported measure of the performance of equity REITs, and is also used by some investors to identify trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs from year to year, and to compare our performance with other REITs. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. FFO has limitations as a measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate, and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to the FFO of other REITs.

GAAP: Refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Lease Transaction Costs: Represents the weighted average of tenant improvements and leasing commissions for leases signed by us during the quarter, excluding leases substantially negotiated by the seller in the case of acquired properties and excluding leases for tenants relocated from space being taken out of service.

Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted: We calculate Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted by dividing the net income attributable to common stockholders for the period by the weighted average number of common shares and dilutive instruments outstanding during the period using the treasury stock method. We account for unvested LTIP awards that contain nonforfeitable rights to dividends as participating securities and include these securities in the computation using the two-class method.

Net Operating Income (NOI): We calculate NOI as revenue less operating expenses attributable to the properties that we own and operate. We present two forms of NOI:

  • NOI: is calculated by excluding the following from our net income: general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization expense, other income, other expense, income, including depreciation, from unconsolidated real estate funds, interest expense, gains (or losses) on sales of investments in real estate and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
  • Cash NOI: is calculated by excluding from NOI our straight-line rent and the amortization/accretion of acquired above/below market leases.

We report NOI because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of equity REITs, and is used by some investors to identify trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs and to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. NOI has limitations as a measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense, and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing expenses necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations. NOI should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or cash flow, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. Other REITs may not calculate NOI in a similar manner and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to the NOI of other REITs.

Occupancy Rate: The percentage leased, excluding signed leases not yet commenced, as of June 30, 2019. Management space is considered leased and occupied, while space taken out of service during a repositioning is excluded from both the numerator and denominator for calculating percentage leased and occupied.

Operating Partnership: Douglas Emmett Properties, LP

27

Go to Table of Contents

Definitions

Our Share of Net Debt: We calculate our share of net debt by multiplying the principal balance of our consolidated loans and our unconsolidated Funds loans by our equity interest in the relevant borrower, and subtracting the product of cash and cash equivalents multiplied by our equity interest in the entity that owns the cash or equivalent. We subtract cash and cash equivalents because they could be used to reduce the debt obligations, but do not add unamortized loan premium or subtract unamortized deferred loan costs because they do not require cash settlement. Our share of net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure for which we believe that consolidated debt is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We report our share of net debt because some investors use it to evaluate and compare our leverage and financial position with that of other REITs.

Recurring Capital Expenditures: Building improvements required to maintain revenues once a property has been stabilized, and excludes capital expenditures for (i) acquired buildings being stabilized, (ii) newly developed space,

  1. upgrades to improve revenues or operating expenses, (iv) casualty damage and (v) bringing the property into compliance with governmental or lender requirements.

Rentable Square Feet: Based on the BOMA measurement. At June 30, 2019, total consists of 16,556,300 leased square feet (including 330,019 square feet with respect to signed leases not commenced), 1,432,030 available square feet, 130,113 building management use square feet and 302,914 square feet of BOMA adjustment on leased space.

Same Property NOI: To facilitate a comparison of NOI between reported periods, we report NOI for a subset of our properties referred to as our "same properties," which are properties that have been owned and operated by us during both periods being compared. We exclude from our same property subset properties that during the comparable periods were: (i) acquired, (ii) sold, (iii) held for sale, contributed or otherwise removed from our consolidated financial statements, or (iv) that underwent a major repositioning project or were impacted by development activity that we believed significantly affected the properties' results. Our Same Property NOI is not adjusted for noncontrolling interests in properties which are not wholly owned. Our same properties for the three months ended June 30, 2019 include all of our Consolidated Portfolio properties, other than (1) a 80,500 square foot property in Honolulu, where the largest tenant is a health club that we own and operate, (2) a 492,600 square foot office property in Honolulu and a multifamily property in Honolulu which we expect to be affected by development activities, (3) a 583,000 square foot office property in Los Angeles which we expect to be affected by repositioning activity, and (4) a residential community in Los Angeles that we acquired in June 2019 with 350 apartments and approximately 50,000 square feet of retail space.

Short Term Leases: Represents leases that expired on or before the reporting date or had a term of less than one year, including hold over tenancies, month to month leases and other short term occupancies.

Total Portfolio: Includes our Consolidated Portfolio plus eight properties totaling 1.8 million square feet owned by our three unconsolidated real estate Funds, in which we own a weighted average of approximately 63% based on square footage.

"We" and "our" refers to Douglas Emmett, Inc., our Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries, as well as our consolidated JVs and our unconsolidated Funds.

28

Go to Table of Contents

Disclaimer

Douglas Emmett Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 20:29:11 UTC
