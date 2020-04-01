Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Log in
04/01/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 26, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DOYU) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s July 16, 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering").

Investors suffering losses on their DOYU investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In July 2019 the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") priced at $11.50 per ADS. On December 18, 2019, Yahoo Finance listed the Company as one of "the 5 worst performing IPOs of 2019". Then on February 27, 2020, DouYu dropped 32% from the IPO to $7.79 per ADS.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) that DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) that key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DouYu ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than May 26, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 215 M
EBIT 2019 -239 M
Net income 2019 -57,2 M
Finance 2019 8 609 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -254x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 14 734 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 67,26  CNY
Last Close Price 45,39  CNY
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Ming Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shao Jie Chen Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chao Cheng Chief Operational Officer
Mingming Su Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hao Cao Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.32%2 081
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.30%465 826
NETFLIX, INC.16.05%164 772
NASPERS LIMITED0.94%63 056
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.12%48 226
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-18.80%22 560
