DouYu International : DOYU ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit – DOYU

03/28/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) pursuant and/or traceable to DouYu’s July 16, 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of the important May 26, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed federal securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for DouYu investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the DouYu class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1810.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 26, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1810.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
