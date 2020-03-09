Log in
DouYu International Holdings Limited : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 19, 2020

03/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

WUHAN, China, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Singapore Toll Free: 

800-120-5863

Conference ID: 

7762934

The replay will be accessible through March 26, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free: 

1-877-344-7529

Access Code:

10139564

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
Mao Mao
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: ir@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Xinran Rao
ICR, Inc.
Email: DouYu.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Media Relations Contact
Joy Yin
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Edmond Lococo
ICR, Inc.
Email: DouYu.PR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-on-march-19-2020-301019470.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
