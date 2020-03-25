Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DouYu International Holdings Limited    DOYU

DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DOYU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DOYU) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s July 16, 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). DouYu investors have until May 26, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your DouYu investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In July 2019 the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") priced at $11.50 per ADS. On December 18, 2019, Yahoo Finance listed the Company as one of "the 5 worst performing IPOs of 2019". Then on February 27, 2020, DouYu dropped 32% from the IPO to $7.79 per ADS.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) that DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) that key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased DouYu ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than May 26, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
05:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03:00pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
01:49pDOUYU ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Securities Class Acti..
BU
12:03pDOYU INVESTOR UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DouYu Interna..
BU
03/24Rosen Law Firm Files Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DouYu In..
BU
03/23DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Changes to Its Board of Directo..
PR
03/23DOUYU ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
03/20THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DouYu In..
BU
03/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/19Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DouYu International..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 215 M
EBIT 2019 -239 M
Net income 2019 -57,2 M
Finance 2019 8 609 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -264x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 15 335 M
Chart DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DouYu International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 67,00  CNY
Last Close Price 47,24  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Ming Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shao Jie Chen Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chao Cheng Chief Operational Officer
Mingming Su Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hao Cao Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.02%2 172
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.16%447 272
NETFLIX, INC.10.43%156 794
NASPERS LIMITED1.30%58 153
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.26%45 490
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-13.28%24 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group