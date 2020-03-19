Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) on Behalf of Investors

Log in
03/19/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DOYU) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2019 the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") priced at $11.50 per ADS. On December 18, 2019, Yahoo Finance listed the Company as one of "the 5 worst performing IPOs of 2019." Then on February 27, 2020, DouYu dropped 32% from the IPO to $7.79 per ADS.

If you purchased DouYu securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 215 M
EBIT 2019 -239 M
Net income 2019 -57,2 M
Finance 2019 8 609 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -305x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 17 680 M
Chart DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DouYu International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 67,07  CNY
Last Close Price 54,46  CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Ming Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shao Jie Chen Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chao Cheng Chief Operational Officer
Mingming Su Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Hao Cao Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.74%2 509
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.62%408 344
NETFLIX, INC.-1.18%138 430
NASPERS LIMITED-1.25%49 124
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-50.17%25 443
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-18.93%22 523
