Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DOYU) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2019 the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") priced at $11.50 per ADS. On December 18, 2019, Yahoo Finance listed the Company as one of "the 5 worst performing IPOs of 2019." Then on February 27, 2020, DouYu dropped 32% from the IPO to $7.79 per ADS.

If you purchased DouYu securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005091/en/