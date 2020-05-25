Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

05/25/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 26, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DOYU) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s July 16, 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering").

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In July 2019 the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") priced at $11.50 per ADS. On December 18, 2019, Yahoo Finance listed the Company as one of "the 5 worst performing IPOs of 2019". Then on February 27, 2020, DouYu dropped 32% from the IPO to $7.79 per ADS.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) that DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) that key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DouYu securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 26, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
