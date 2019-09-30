Log in
DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(DOVA)
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) on Behalf of Dova Shareholders and Encourages Dova Investors to Contact the Firm

09/30/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) on behalf of Dova shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 30, 2019 and valued at $915 million, Dova shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash for each share of Dova common stock owned.  Additionally, Dova shareholders will be entitled to one non-tradeable CVR of $1.50 per share upon the regulatory approval of DOPTELET, a treatment for CIT.  The investigation focuses on whether Dova and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Dova shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Dova please go to https://bespc.com/dova/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
