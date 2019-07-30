Log in
DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(DOVA)
Dova Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019

07/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

DURHAM, N.C., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results and recent operational highlights. A question-and-answer session will follow Dova's remarks.

To participate on the live call, please dial 866-550-8145 (domestic) or +1-430-775-1344 (international) and provide the conference ID 7784728 five to 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com. Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure and the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. For more information, visit www.Dova.com.

Contacts

Mark W. Hahn
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 338-7936
mhahn@dova.com@dova.com

Westwicke
John Woolford
(443) 213-0506
john.woolford@westwicke.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25,5 M
EBIT 2019 -63,4 M
Net income 2019 -63,8 M
Finance 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,17x
P/E ratio 2020 -20,7x
EV / Sales2019 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,88x
Capitalization 447 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC109.10%447
GILEAD SCIENCES8.51%86 300
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.31%42 575
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.06%33 409
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC35.73%10 984
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC235.79%10 675
