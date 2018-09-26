Log in
DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/26/2018

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) today announced that Alex Sapir, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at two upcoming investor conferences in New York:

  • Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Dova will present at Ladenburg Thalmann’s 2018 Healthcare Conference at 11:00 am ET.
  • Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Dova will present at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 5:10 pm ET.

A live audio webcast of each event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com. Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start times. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Contacts

Mark W. Hahn
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 338-7936
mhahn@dova.com

Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
(443) 213-0506
john.woolford@westwicke.com

dova.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
