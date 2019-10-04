Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10/04/2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Dova" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOVA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB ("Sobi") (OM: SOBI).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DOVA shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash and a contingent value right entitling each DOVA shareholder to an additional $1.50 upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET, the Company's treatment for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia. 

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own DOVA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website: please contact:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether Dova's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $32.00 per DOVA, or $4.50 over the per-share offer price. 

In addition, according to the announcement, the acquisition will enhance Sobi's position as a leader in hematology and orphan diseases, and expand its footprint in the United States. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-dova-pharmaceuticals-inc-300931486.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
