Notice pursuant to art. 84 Reg Emittenti - doValue S.p.A.: Merger of doSolutions S.p.A. in doValue S.p.A.

Notice pursuant to Section 84 of the Regulation implementing Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

concerning the issuers

(adopted by CONSOB under resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended)

doValue S.p.A.: merger of doSolutions S.p.A. in doValue S.p.A.

Rome, August 5th, 2020 - Hereby notice is given that today the merger plan concerning the merger of doSolutions S.p.A. in doValue S.p.A. ("doValue") was filed for the registration with the Companies' Registers of Rome and Verona, pursuant to Sections 2501-ter of the Italian Civil Code.

The merger will be approved by the Board of Directors of doValue, it being understood that, pursuant to Section 2505, paragraph 3, of the Italian Code, the doValue shareholders owning at least five per cent of the share capital are entitled to request - within the terms provided by the law - that such merger be approved by the doValue Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to Section 2502, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code.

The aforesaid request shall be addressed to doValue S.p.A., Ufficio Affari Societari, Viale dell'Agricoltura 7, Verona, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, together with the relevant certification proving the ownership of the number of shares required. The request, and the related certification, may also be sent via certified e-mail to the following address: dovalue.pec@actaliscertymail.it.

The relevant documentation concerning the merger has been made available at the company's registered office as well as on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage - pursuant to the applicable laws - and may also be consulted on the website www.dovalue.it

Any further information may be requested by sending an e-mail to the following address: coraffairs@dovalue.it.

doValue S.p.A.

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has some 20 years of industry experience and manages assets of more than €130 billion (gross book value) with over 2,350 employees and an integrated range of services: special servicing of NPLs, UTPs, early arrears and performing positions, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and provision and other ancillary services. doValue is listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and, including the acquisition of Altamira Asset Management, recorded gross revenues in 2019 of about €364 million with an EBITDA margin of 39%.