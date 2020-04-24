doValue S p A : Calling of the Extraodinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated May 26, 2020

Press release

CALLING OF THE EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

DATED MAY 26, 2020

Rome, April 24, 2020

The notice calling of the extraordinary and ordinary Shareholders' meeting of the next May 26, 2020 has been published today and it is available at the registered office, on the Company's website at www.dovalue.it, in the section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting May 26, 2020", as well as on the "eMarket Storage" storage mechanism, operated by Spafid Connect S.p.A. and accessible on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

The notice calling is attached hereto and will be also published, in extract form, in the newspaper MF/Milano Finanza on April 25, 2020. Following the notice, the financial calendar was also updated and is available on the on the Company's website at www.dovalue.itin the "Investor Relations" section.

In accordance with art. 106, par. 4, of the Italian Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 concerning measures related to the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19", it is highlighted that the attendance and the exercise of the vote by those who have the right to vote in the Shareholder's meeting will take place exclusively by way of Designated Representative in accordance with Art. 135-undecies of the Consolidated Finance Law, pursuant to the indications provided by the specific paragraph of the notice calling.

Simultaneously to the publication of the notice calling, the documentation concerning the Shareholder's meeting will be available at the Company's registered office, after setting a date, on the Company's website at the address www.dovalue.it,in the section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting 26 May 2020", as well as at the "eMarket Storage" storage mechanism, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. and consultable at the website www.emarketstorage.com:

-the Illustrative Reports of the Board of Directors and the deliberative proposals on the items on the agenda;

-the documentation relating to the items set out in points 1 and 2 of the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

-the documentation relating to the items set out in points 2.2, 3 and 5 of the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

The further documentation concerning the items submitted to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available in the manner and within the time limits prescribed by the law.

