doValue S p A : Documents Published

Press release

DOCUMENTS PUBLISHED

Roma, 15 April 2020 - doValue SpA ("doValue" or the "Company") informs that today the following documents have been made available to the public:

Reports and Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019;

Consolidated Reports and Accounts as at 31 December 2019;

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016; 2019 Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998,

The documents are available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website at www.dovalue.itin the "Investor Relations / Financial Reports and Presentations " section and at the storage facility "eMarket STORAGE" accessible from the website www.emarketstorage.com.

***

doValue S.p.A.

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and

real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has approximately 20 years of industry experience and manages assets of more than €130 billion (gross book value) with over 2,350 employees and an integrated range of services: special servicing of NPL, UTP, Early Arrears and Performing loans, Real Estate servicing, master servicing, data and other ancillary services. doValue is listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and recorded gross revenues in 2019 of about €364 million with an EBITDA margin of 39%.