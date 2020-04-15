Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  DoValue S.p.A.    DOV   IT0001044996

DOVALUE S.P.A.

(DOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

doValue S p A : Documents Published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Press release

DOCUMENTS PUBLISHED

Roma, 15 April 2020 - doValue SpA ("doValue" or the "Company") informs that today the following documents have been made available to the public:

  • Reports and Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019;
  • Consolidated Reports and Accounts as at 31 December 2019;
  • Consolidated Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;
  • 2019 Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998,

The documents are available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website at www.dovalue.itin the "Investor Relations / Financial Reports and Presentations " section and at the storage facility "eMarket STORAGE" accessible from the website www.emarketstorage.com.

***

doValue S.p.A.

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and

real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has approximately 20 years of industry experience and manages assets of more than €130 billion (gross book value) with over 2,350 employees and an integrated range of services: special servicing of NPL, UTP, Early Arrears and Performing loans, Real Estate servicing, master servicing, data and other ancillary services. doValue is listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and recorded gross revenues in 2019 of about €364 million with an EBITDA margin of 39%.

Contact info

Image Building

Simona Raffaelli - Emilia Pezzini dovalue@imagebuilding.it

Investor Relations - doValue S.p.A. Fabio Ruffini 06 47979154

Disclaimer

doValue S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 18:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOVALUE S.P.A.
02:31pDOVALUE S P A : Documents Published
PU
03/20DOVALUE S P A : Approval of Draft Financial Statements 2019, Update to Financial..
PU
03/07DOVALUE S P A : Notice of Termination of Shareholder Agreement
PU
02/13DOVALUE S P A : FY2019 Preliminary Results
PU
01/08Shareholder reshuffle at Italy's doValue cuts SoftBank stake, hands 9% to EJF
RE
2019DOVALUE S P A : Agreement for the acquisition of 80% of Eurobank Financial Plann..
PU
2019UNICREDIT SECURITIZATION &LDQUO;PRIS : doValue confirmed Special Servicer and ap..
PU
2019Deal talks between IFIS and Elliott-owned Credito Fondiario collapse
RE
2019DOVALUE : New Loan Servicing Agreement With Alpha Bank In Cyprus For Approximate..
PU
2019DOBANK : BoD Approves Consolidated Half-Year Report as at June 30, 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 358 M
EBIT 2019 97,5 M
Net income 2019 45,4 M
Debt 2019 247 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
Capitalization 468 M
Chart DOVALUE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
doValue S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVALUE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,18  €
Last Close Price 5,94  €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Signor Mangoni Managing Director & Director
Giovanni Castellaneta Chairman
Manuela Franchi Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Colasanti Director
Nunzio Guglielmino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVALUE S.P.A.-51.71%513
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.73%4 415
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED2.03%4 172
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED0.66%3 129
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.97%3 066
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-16.77%2 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group